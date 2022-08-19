PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcovy 37, Lithonia 6

Alpharetta 47, Jefferson 46

Appling County 0, Ware County 0

Aquinas 40, Jefferson County 21

Armuchee 10, Gordon Central 6

Athens Academy 41, Dade County 28

Benedictine Military 45, Jenkins 0

Bethesda Academy 8, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 7

Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 7

Bleckley County 33, Dodge County 6

Blessed Trinity 36, Calhoun 25

Brantley County 34, Atkinson County 6

Bremen 15, Heard County 13

Brooks County 42, Thomasville 7

Brunswick 23, Andrew Jackson, Fla. 13

Buford 38, Thompson, Ala. 7

Bulloch 42, Tiftarea 20

Burke County 24, Thomson 21

Butler 33, Cross Creek 0

Calvary Day 49, Islands 6

Cambridge 28, Creekview 0

Carrollton 69, Gadsden, Ala. 7

Cartersville 35, Cherokee 0

Carver-Atlanta 22, South Cobb 6

Cedartown 27, Rockmart 14

Centennial 21, Wheeler 14

Central Gwinnett 29, Discovery 22

Central-Carrollton 36, Redan 12

Chapel Hill 17, Stone Mountain 0

Cherokee County, Ala. 20, Model 0

Coahulla Creek 49, Murray County 7

Coffee 55, Tift County 7

Columbia 13, Camden County 10

Commerce 21, Southside Christian, S.C. 17

Crisp County 17, Dooly County 6

Dalton 49, North Murray 27

Dawson County 28, Jackson County 21

Deerfield-Windsor 45, Westfield 28

Dougherty 28, Westover 21

Dublin 21, Wilkinson County 0

Duluth 35, MLK Jr. 0

Dunwoody 21, North Springs 9

Eagle's Landing 50, Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 49

Early County 52, Miller County 14

East Hall 19, West Hall 14

East Paulding 38, Woodland Cartersville 13

Eastside 21, Luella 14

Elbert County 31, Hart County 28

Etowah 25, Lassiter 14

Evans 16, North Augusta, S.C. 7

Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 20

Flowery Branch 39, Decatur 38

Forsyth Central 44, Chattahoochee 21

Gainesville 34, Marist 23

Gilmer 32, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13

Glynn Academy 43, Statesboro 42, OT

Greene County 27, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Grovetown 43, Midland Valley, S.C. 17

Hampton 34, Tri-Cities 0

Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7

Hebron Christian Academy 63, Chestatee 13

Hephzibah 32, Westside-Augusta 3

Heritage School 72, Sample School B, R.I. 0

Heritage-Catoosa 31, Ringgold 17

Houston County 41, Americus Sumter 7

Jenkins County 40, Treutlen 0

John Hancock 35, Westminster Christian 12

John Milledge 42, Brentwood 7

Kennesaw Mountain 26, Cass 25

LaFayette 42, Chattooga 12

Lakeside-DeKalb 20, Berkmar 6

Lakeside-Evans 32, Aiken, S.C. 0

Lakeview Academy 35, King's Ridge 28

Lamar County 48, Wilcox County 28

Lambert 41, Sequoyah 14

Landmark Christian 17, Rockdale County 16

Laney 14, Strom Thurmond, S.C. 0

Lanier County 12, Bacon County 6

Lee County 26, Warner Robins 10

Lincoln County 23, Bryan County 20

Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 17, Milton 7

Loganville 45, Monroe Area 39

Lumpkin County 61, Riverside Military Academy 7

Madison County 35, Franklin County 6

Manchester 29, Bowdon 14

McIntosh 20, Fayette County 7

McIntosh County Academy 20, Johnson-Savannah 12

Meadowcreek 34, Greater Atlanta Christian 12

Morgan County 42, Social Circle 18

Mountain View 24, Shiloh 14

Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian School 18

North Cobb 21, Westlake 17

North Cobb Christian 21, Christian Heritage 14

North Oconee 16, Oconee County 13

North Paulding 35, Allatoona 13

Northside-Columbus 42, Columbus 7

Northwest Whitfield 46, Pepperell 17

Oglethorpe County 16, East Jackson 7

Opelika, Ala. 29, Callaway 28

Osborne 46, Woodstock 7

Pace Academy 20, Holy Innocents' 17

Pataula Charter 52, Barbour County, Ala. 0

Peach County 50, Baldwin 20

Peachtree Ridge 60, Seckinger 0

Prince Avenue Christian 39, Hammond, S.C. 3

Rabun County 49, Haralson County 3

Richmond Hill 14, Effingham County 0

River Ridge 27, Hillgrove 14

Roswell 35, Denmark 10

Savannah Christian Prep 54, Hilton Head Christian Academy, S.C. 7

Savannah Country Day 31, Windsor Forest 0

Schley County 28, Tattnall Square 21

South Forsyth 28, Lanier 0

South Gwinnett 26, Pebblebrook 18

South Paulding 28, Harrison 20

Southeast Whitfield 14, Coosa 7

Southland 21, Taylor County 20

Spalding 37, Eagle's Landing 28

Sprayberry 21, Campbell 0

St. Francis 35, Providence Christian 0

St. Pius X 10, Dacula 7

Stephens County 14, Habersham Central 3

Swainsboro 21, Metter 7

Temple 41, Pike County 18

Terrell Academy 14, Southwest Georgia Academy 7

Thomas County Central 50, Cairo 7

Toombs County 21, Long County 0

Trion 45, Gordon Lee 19

Troup County 33, Harris County 0

Union County 14, Fannin County 7

Union Grove 17, Upson-Lee 6

Valdosta 40, North Miami, Fla. 6

Veterans 23, Richmond Academy 20

Vidalia 21, South Effingham 14

Washington-Wilkes 28, East Laurens 7

Wesleyan 31, Mount Vernon 7

Wheeler County 42, Georgia Military 14

White County 35, North Hall 14

Whitefield Academy 35, Macon County 30

Winder-Barrow 23, Apalachee 7

Woodward Academy 37, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 19

Worth County 28, Turner County 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cook vs. Pelham, ppd.

Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. Cleburne County, Ala., ppd. to Aug 20th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

