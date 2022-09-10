PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 28, Southwest Valley 0

AC/GC 32, Des Moines Christian 27

ADM, Adel 29, North Polk, Alleman 20

AGWSR, Ackley 28, BCLUW, Conrad 26

Akron-Westfield 21, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20

Albia 46, Central Lee, Donnellson 20

Alburnett 14, Lisbon 0

Algona 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

Ankeny Centennial 31, Waukee 6

Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Jesup 19

Ar-We-Va, Westside 38, Glidden-Ralston 28

Atlantic 26, Shenandoah 0

Ballard 41, Boone 6

Baxter 72, Woodward Academy 8

Beckman, Dyersville 28, Monticello 14

Belle Plaine 42, Wayne, Corydon 22

Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, Unity Christian 0

Burlington 20, Oskaloosa 3

Camanche 27, Maquoketa 24

Carlisle 49, Knoxville 0

Carroll 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Cascade,Western Dubuque 46, Anamosa 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 40, Wahlert, Dubuque 7

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 27, Cedar Rapids, Washington 6

Center Point-Urbana 38, Union Community, LaPorte City 13

Central City 38, Edgewood-Colesburg 12

Central Clinton, DeWitt 37, Clinton 14

Central Decatur, Leon 61, Panorama, Panora 27

Central Lyon 44, West Sioux 6

Chariton 60, Saydel 8

Cherokee, Washington 46, MVAOCOU 14

Clarinda 42, Treynor 34

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28, Forest City 6

Clarke, Osceola 68, Perry 7

Clarksville 82, GMG, Garwin 16

Clear Creek-Amana 31, Washington 6

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39, Wapello 19

Coon Rapids-Bayard 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 7

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 9

Crestwood, Cresco 44, Waukon 20

Davenport, West 46, Waterloo, West 20

Davis County, Bloomfield 16, Eldon Cardinal 6

Des Moines, East 32, Des Moines, Lincoln 21

Des Moines, Hoover 35, Sioux City, West 33

Des Moines, Roosevelt 34, Ottumwa 14

Dike-New Hartford 28, Clear Lake 20

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 86, Collins-Maxwell 12

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 17, Ankeny 10

Dubuque, Senior 27, Davenport, North 13

Durant-Bennett 23, Northeast, Goose Lake 22

Earlham 55, Sidney 6

East Buchanan, Winthrop 38, Starmont 0

East Mills 65, Griswold 14

Easton Valley 50, Midland, Wyoming 6

Emmetsburg 63, South Central Calhoun 28

Epworth, Western Dubuque 36, Iowa City Liberty High School 30

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 41, Woodbine 8

Fort Dodge 50, Waterloo, East 6

Fort Madison 16, Fairfield 13

Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, Audubon 0

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35, Lawton-Bronson 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, Dunkerton 6

Glenwood 40, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6

Grinnell 28, South Tama County, Tama 7

Grundy Center 20, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13, Southeast Valley 6

Harlan 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Harris-Lake Park 40, Kingsley-Pierson 37

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22, South O'Brien, Paullina 6

Hinton 40, Alta-Aurelia 28

Hudson 17, North Tama, Traer 0

Humboldt 17, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

Independence 50, West Liberty 8

Indianola 33, Pella 19

Interstate 35,Truro 24, Woodward-Granger 14

Iowa City High 55, Ames 19

Iowa City West 40, Dubuque, Hempstead 15

Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 20

Johnston 44, Dallas Center-Grimes 21

Kee, Lansing 52, Springville 23

Keokuk 45, Mount Pleasant 29

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 35, Greene County 0

Lenox 38, Bedford 27

Lewis Central 49, Norwalk 27

Logan-Magnolia 14, Westwood, Sloan 6

Lone Tree 41, H-L-V, Victor 30

Lynnville-Sully 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 7

MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Storm Lake 0

Madrid 33, Ogden 13

Marion 38, Benton Community 14

Mason City 33, Charles City 7

Melcher-Dallas 44, Seymour 30

Montezuma 54, B-G-M 50

Moravia 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 44

Mount Ayr 41, Riverside, Oakland 15

Mount Vernon 42, Tipton 0

Murray 66, Lamoni 18

Muscatine 37, Bettendorf 34

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Central Springs 18

Nevada 49, Roland-Story, Story City 26

New Hampton 47, Oelwein 0

New London 50, Winfield-Mount Union 44

Newell-Fonda 48, River Valley, Correctionville 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, Belmond-Klemme 0

Newton 28, Marshalltown 21

North Butler, Greene 20, West Fork, Sheffield 0

North Fayette Valley 78, Postville 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 48, Bellevue 13

North Scott, Eldridge 31, Assumption, Davenport 14

OA-BCIG 54, East Sac County 7

Okoboji, Milford 32, Manson Northwest Webster 0

PAC-LM 12, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6

Pekin 47, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Pella Christian 28, PCM, Monroe 7

Pleasant Valley 14, Linn-Mar, Marion 7, OT

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 24, Cedar Falls 7

Red Oak 36, Nodaway Valley 0

Regina, Iowa City 36, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7

Ridge View 35, West Monona 0

Ruthven-Ayrshire 60, Northwood-Kensett 6

Saint Ansgar 48, North Union 0

Sheldon 34, Sibley-Ocheyedan 9

Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7

Sioux City, North 45, Des Moines, North 22

South Hardin 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

South Winneshiek, Calmar 53, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 19

Southeast Polk 42, Waukee Northwest 21

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Martensdale-St. Marys 12

Spencer 31, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7

Spirit Lake 35, Western Christian 20

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18

St. Mary's, Remsen 73, Siouxland Christian 0

Stanton 34, East Union, Afton 24

Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, Denver 7

Tri-Center, Neola 63, Missouri Valley 0

Tripoli 76, Janesville 14

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction def. Rockford, forfeit

Underwood 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7

Urbandale 10, Valley, West Des Moines 7

Van Buren, Keosauqua 70, Louisa-Muscatine 22

Van Meter 42, Winterset 17

WACO, Wayland 49, English Valleys, North English 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 28, Webster City 0

West Bend-Mallard 30, Bishop Garrigan 12

West Branch 59, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

West Central Valley, Stuart 13, Eagle Grove 12

West Central, Maynard 58, Riceville 34

West Delaware, Manchester 42, Decorah 6

West Hancock, Britt 60, Lake Mills 6

West Harrison, Mondamin 29, CAM, Anita 22

West Lyon, Inwood 17, Sioux Center 0

West Marshall, State Center 41, South Hamilton, Jewell 6

Williamsburg 38, Solon 25

Wilton 55, Highland, Riverside 9

Woodbury Central, Moville 40, IKM-Manning 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

