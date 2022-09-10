PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 28, Southwest Valley 0
AC/GC 32, Des Moines Christian 27
ADM, Adel 29, North Polk, Alleman 20
AGWSR, Ackley 28, BCLUW, Conrad 26
Akron-Westfield 21, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20
Albia 46, Central Lee, Donnellson 20
Alburnett 14, Lisbon 0
Algona 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
Ankeny Centennial 31, Waukee 6
Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Jesup 19
Ar-We-Va, Westside 38, Glidden-Ralston 28
Atlantic 26, Shenandoah 0
Ballard 41, Boone 6
Baxter 72, Woodward Academy 8
Beckman, Dyersville 28, Monticello 14
Belle Plaine 42, Wayne, Corydon 22
Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, Unity Christian 0
Burlington 20, Oskaloosa 3
Camanche 27, Maquoketa 24
Carlisle 49, Knoxville 0
Carroll 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Cascade,Western Dubuque 46, Anamosa 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 40, Wahlert, Dubuque 7
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 27, Cedar Rapids, Washington 6
Center Point-Urbana 38, Union Community, LaPorte City 13
Central City 38, Edgewood-Colesburg 12
Central Clinton, DeWitt 37, Clinton 14
Central Decatur, Leon 61, Panorama, Panora 27
Central Lyon 44, West Sioux 6
Chariton 60, Saydel 8
Cherokee, Washington 46, MVAOCOU 14
Clarinda 42, Treynor 34
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28, Forest City 6
Clarke, Osceola 68, Perry 7
Clarksville 82, GMG, Garwin 16
Clear Creek-Amana 31, Washington 6
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39, Wapello 19
Coon Rapids-Bayard 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 7
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 9
Crestwood, Cresco 44, Waukon 20
Davenport, West 46, Waterloo, West 20
Davis County, Bloomfield 16, Eldon Cardinal 6
Des Moines, East 32, Des Moines, Lincoln 21
Des Moines, Hoover 35, Sioux City, West 33
Des Moines, Roosevelt 34, Ottumwa 14
Dike-New Hartford 28, Clear Lake 20
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 86, Collins-Maxwell 12
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 17, Ankeny 10
Dubuque, Senior 27, Davenport, North 13
Durant-Bennett 23, Northeast, Goose Lake 22
Earlham 55, Sidney 6
East Buchanan, Winthrop 38, Starmont 0
East Mills 65, Griswold 14
Easton Valley 50, Midland, Wyoming 6
Emmetsburg 63, South Central Calhoun 28
Epworth, Western Dubuque 36, Iowa City Liberty High School 30
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 41, Woodbine 8
Fort Dodge 50, Waterloo, East 6
Fort Madison 16, Fairfield 13
Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, Audubon 0
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35, Lawton-Bronson 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, Dunkerton 6
Glenwood 40, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6
Grinnell 28, South Tama County, Tama 7
Grundy Center 20, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13, Southeast Valley 6
Harlan 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Harris-Lake Park 40, Kingsley-Pierson 37
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22, South O'Brien, Paullina 6
Hinton 40, Alta-Aurelia 28
Hudson 17, North Tama, Traer 0
Humboldt 17, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Independence 50, West Liberty 8
Indianola 33, Pella 19
Interstate 35,Truro 24, Woodward-Granger 14
Iowa City High 55, Ames 19
Iowa City West 40, Dubuque, Hempstead 15
Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 20
Johnston 44, Dallas Center-Grimes 21
Kee, Lansing 52, Springville 23
Keokuk 45, Mount Pleasant 29
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 35, Greene County 0
Lenox 38, Bedford 27
Lewis Central 49, Norwalk 27
Logan-Magnolia 14, Westwood, Sloan 6
Lone Tree 41, H-L-V, Victor 30
Lynnville-Sully 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 7
MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Storm Lake 0
Madrid 33, Ogden 13
Marion 38, Benton Community 14
Mason City 33, Charles City 7
Melcher-Dallas 44, Seymour 30
Montezuma 54, B-G-M 50
Moravia 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 44
Mount Ayr 41, Riverside, Oakland 15
Mount Vernon 42, Tipton 0
Murray 66, Lamoni 18
Muscatine 37, Bettendorf 34
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Central Springs 18
Nevada 49, Roland-Story, Story City 26
New Hampton 47, Oelwein 0
New London 50, Winfield-Mount Union 44
Newell-Fonda 48, River Valley, Correctionville 6
Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, Belmond-Klemme 0
Newton 28, Marshalltown 21
North Butler, Greene 20, West Fork, Sheffield 0
North Fayette Valley 78, Postville 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 48, Bellevue 13
North Scott, Eldridge 31, Assumption, Davenport 14
OA-BCIG 54, East Sac County 7
Okoboji, Milford 32, Manson Northwest Webster 0
PAC-LM 12, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6
Pekin 47, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Pella Christian 28, PCM, Monroe 7
Pleasant Valley 14, Linn-Mar, Marion 7, OT
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 24, Cedar Falls 7
Red Oak 36, Nodaway Valley 0
Regina, Iowa City 36, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7
Ridge View 35, West Monona 0
Ruthven-Ayrshire 60, Northwood-Kensett 6
Saint Ansgar 48, North Union 0
Sheldon 34, Sibley-Ocheyedan 9
Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7
Sioux City, North 45, Des Moines, North 22
South Hardin 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
South Winneshiek, Calmar 53, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 19
Southeast Polk 42, Waukee Northwest 21
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Martensdale-St. Marys 12
Spencer 31, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Spirit Lake 35, Western Christian 20
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18
St. Mary's, Remsen 73, Siouxland Christian 0
Stanton 34, East Union, Afton 24
Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, Denver 7
Tri-Center, Neola 63, Missouri Valley 0
Tripoli 76, Janesville 14
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction def. Rockford, forfeit
Underwood 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7
Urbandale 10, Valley, West Des Moines 7
Van Buren, Keosauqua 70, Louisa-Muscatine 22
Van Meter 42, Winterset 17
WACO, Wayland 49, English Valleys, North English 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 28, Webster City 0
West Bend-Mallard 30, Bishop Garrigan 12
West Branch 59, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
West Central Valley, Stuart 13, Eagle Grove 12
West Central, Maynard 58, Riceville 34
West Delaware, Manchester 42, Decorah 6
West Hancock, Britt 60, Lake Mills 6
West Harrison, Mondamin 29, CAM, Anita 22
West Lyon, Inwood 17, Sioux Center 0
West Marshall, State Center 41, South Hamilton, Jewell 6
Williamsburg 38, Solon 25
Wilton 55, Highland, Riverside 9
Woodbury Central, Moville 40, IKM-Manning 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
