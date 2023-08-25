PREP FOOTBALL=

Artesia 42, Hobbs 6

Bloomfield 50, Pojoaque 0

Crownpoint 28, Shiprock 21

Dora 42, Mountainair 32

Escalante 58, Tohatchi 7

Eunice 49, Estancia 12

Gateway Christian 58, Carrizozo 8

Los Lunas 36, Alamogordo 7

Mancos, Colo. 58, Melrose 28

Portales 54, Ruidoso 0

Roswell 58, Santa Fe 6

St. Pius X 28, Highland 2

Thoreau 20, Tucumcari 6

