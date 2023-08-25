PREP FOOTBALL=
Artesia 42, Hobbs 6
Bloomfield 50, Pojoaque 0
Crownpoint 28, Shiprock 21
Dora 42, Mountainair 32
Escalante 58, Tohatchi 7
Eunice 49, Estancia 12
Gateway Christian 58, Carrizozo 8
Los Lunas 36, Alamogordo 7
Mancos, Colo. 58, Melrose 28
Portales 54, Ruidoso 0
Roswell 58, Santa Fe 6
St. Pius X 28, Highland 2
Thoreau 20, Tucumcari 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
