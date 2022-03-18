BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
State Tournament=
Semifinal=
Class AAA=
Fairmont Senior 68, Scott 54
Class AA=
Bluefield 60, St. Marys 57
Poca 60, Ravenswood 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
