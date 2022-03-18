BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

State Tournament=

Semifinal=

Class AAA=

Fairmont Senior 68, Scott 54

Class AA=

Bluefield 60, St. Marys 57

Poca 60, Ravenswood 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you