GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 66, Thermopolis 27
Burns 41, Wheatland 34
Casper Natrona 54, Rock Springs 36
Cheyenne East 62, Cheyenne Central 27
Green River 41, Star Valley 22
Laramie 71, Cheyenne South 26
Lovell 36, Powell 28
Pinedale 54, Mountain View 37
Sheridan 51, Casper Kelly Walsh 35
Torrington 54, Rawlins 38
Regional=
2A East=
Consolation=
Lusk 43, Wright 39
Tongue River 55, Big Horn 16
Semifinal=
Moorcroft 54, Glenrock 37
Sundance 42, Pine Bluffs 31
2A West=
Consolation=
Greybull 52, St. Stephens 38
Wind River 39, Shoshoni 38
Semifinal=
Rocky Mountain 41, Big Piney 20
Wyoming Indian 47, Riverside 17
1A East=
Consolation=
Hanna-Elk Mountain 35, Arvada-Clearmont 30
Hulett 32, Rock River 24
Semifinal=
Southeast 34, Kaycee 17
Upton 57, Lingle-Fort Laramie 43
1A West=
Consolation=
Encampment 65, Meeteetse 39
Farson-Eden 53, Dubois 34
Semifinal=
Burlington 65, Little Snake River 53
Cokeville 60, Saratoga 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/