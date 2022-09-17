PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 12

Adrian 35, Sleepy Eye 8

Adrian/Ellsworth 35, Sleepy Eye 8

Aitkin 28, Two Harbors 14

Andover 46, Rogers 21

Apple Valley 24, Bloomington Jefferson 23

Barnesville 43, Pelican Rapids 0

Becker 14, Chisago Lakes 13

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Benson 6

Bethlehem Academy 28, Randolph 27

Bigfork 14, Ely 6

Braham 60, Barnum 44

Brainerd 34, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Brandon-Evansville 38, Sebeka 0

Buffalo 28, Delano 26

Burnsville 28, Anoka 24

Caledonia 21, Dover-Eyota 0

Cambridge-Isanti 31, St. Cloud Tech 0

Canby 18, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 15

Centennial 3, Totino-Grace 0

Champlin Park 28, Blaine 20

Chanhassen 28, Spring Lake Park 14

Chaska 28, Benilde-St. Margaret's 7

Chisholm 35, Mille Lacs Co-op 0

Clearbrook-Gonvick 36, Cass Lake-Bena 6

Concordia Academy 46, Breck 14

Crookston 41, Hawley 18

Dassel-Cokato 28, Annandale 14

Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 14

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35, Perham 20

Duluth Denfeld 25, Rock Ridge 6

Duluth East 28, Hermantown 14

East Grand Forks 34, Park Rapids 7

Eden Prairie 21, Lakeville South 6

Eden Valley-Watkins 36, Holdingford 7

Elk River 41, Coon Rapids 14

Fairmont 41, Jordan 20

Fertile-Beltrami 58, Park Christian 6

Fillmore Central 50, Hayfield 7

Forest Lake 28, Osseo 19

Frazee 34, Breckenridge 12

Fridley 32, St. Anthony 14

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 36, Cleveland 6

Goodhue 42, Lewiston-Altura 0

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 29, Win-E-Mac 12

Grand Rapids 27, Cloquet 14

Hills-Beaver Creek 42, Heron Lake-Okabena 14

Hinckley-Finlayson 33, East Central 20

Irondale 33, Tartan 13

Jackson County Central 34, Blue Earth Area 26

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25, New Richland-H-E-G 12

Kasson-Mantorville 59, Mankato East 15

Kingsland 48, Southland 7

Kittson County Central 14, Northern Freeze 0

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 40, LeSueur-Henderson 21

Lakeview 67, MACCRAY 28

Lanesboro 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 26

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 31, Medford 14

Litchfield 27, Glencoe-Silver Lake 20

Mankato West 38, Owatonna 7

Maple Grove 41, Minnetonka 27

Melrose 32, Minnewaska 14

Mesabi East 29, International Falls 6

Milaca 50, Foley 14

Minneapolis Henry 17, Minneapolis Edison 14

Minneapolis North 56, North St. Paul 0

Minneapolis Washburn 23, Bloomington Kennedy 20

Minneota 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Moorhead 35, Bemidji 27

Mound Westonka 51, Park Center 13

Mountain Lake Area 18, Edgerton 14

NCEUH 42, Laporte 0

Nevis 19, Blackduck 14

New London-Spicer 56, Holy Family Catholic 8

New Prague 28, Austin 17

New Ulm 29, St. James Area 28

New York Mills 19, Wadena-Deer Creek 14

North Branch 22, Mora 16

Ortonville 40, Bertha-Hewitt 14

Osakis 42, Staples-Motley 0

Otter Tail Central 50, Underwood 6

Paynesville 22, Sauk Centre 14

Pequot Lakes 34, Fergus Falls 7

Pine River-Backus 30, Menahga 22

Polk County West 22, Fosston 8

Princeton 34, Little Falls 0

Prior Lake 24, Edina 9

Providence Academy 49, Academy Force 6

Red Lake County 34, Lake Park-Audubon 6

Red Wing 22, Albert Lea 12

Renville County West 19, Red Rock Central 13, OT

Richfield 41, Minneapolis Southwest 23

Rochester Lourdes 34, Pine Island 0

Rochester Mayo 49, Rochester Century 18

Rockford 28, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 20

Rocori 52, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Rosemount 28, Lakeville North 7

Royalton 22, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6

Rush City 34, Crosby-Ironton 6

Rushford-Peterson 19, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

SMB-Wolfpack 44, DeLaSalle 0

Shakopee 35, Farmington 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 32, Madelia 8

Spectrum 49, Columbia Heights 13

Springfield 42, Wabasso 0

St. Agnes 21, St. Croix Lutheran 7

St. Francis 21, Monticello 7

St. Michael-Albertville 28, Wayzata 21

St. Paul Highland Park 39, St. Paul Johnson 6

St. Peter 27, Worthington 0

St. Thomas Academy 34, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Stillwater 42, Roseville 7

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 25, Murray County Central 8

Two Rivers 20, St. Louis Park 15

Verndale 50, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8

Waconia 31, Orono 14

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20, Stephen-Argyle 8

Waseca 49, Tri-City United 7

Watertown-Mayer 28, Albany 7

Wauzeka-Steuben, Wis. 49, Tri-City United 7

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Hillcrest Lutheran 13

White Bear Lake 20, Mounds View 14

Willmar 50, Big Lake 16

Winona 21, Byron 20, OT

Winona Cotter 35, Wabasha-Kellogg 12

Zimmerman 42, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

