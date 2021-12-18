GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 70, Fillmore Central 53

Amherst 55, Axtell 42

Arapahoe 49, Southwest 44

Archbishop Bergan 37, Nebraska City Lourdes 28

Ashland-Greenwood 53, Nebraska City 27

Auburn 53, Freeman 25

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Howells/Dodge 31

Bayard 65, Garden County 35

Blair 72, Platteview 35

Bloomfield 61, Neligh-Oakdale 44

Boys Town 39, Heartland Christian, Iowa 19

Broken Bow 64, Ainsworth 47

Burwell 60, St. Edward 8

Columbus 49, North Platte 44

Crawford 62, Lusk, Wyo. 21

Creighton 63, Winside 20

Crete 39, Fairbury 25

Cross County 45, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 28

Diller-Odell 54, Lewiston 43

Doniphan-Trumbull 42, Central City 29

Douglas County West 51, Raymond Central 45

Edgemont, S.D. 50, Morrill 17

Elkhorn 60, South Sioux City 34

Elkhorn North 65, Waverly 37

Elkhorn Valley 48, Stuart 39

Elm Creek 46, Bertrand 26

Exeter/Milligan 52, High Plains Community 21

Falls City 52, Plattsmouth 10

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 24

Franklin 37, Deshler 26

Fremont 66, Ocean Springs, Miss. 47

Fullerton 71, Twin River 40

Gering 62, Ogallala 41

Gordon/Rushville 53, Bennett County, S.D. 41

Gothenburg 42, Holdrege 33

Guardian Angels 68, Aquinas 12

Hampton 58, East Butler 57

Hershey 63, Kimball 24

Kearney 41, Norfolk 29

Kearney Catholic 48, Hastings 45

Kenesaw 34, Silver Lake 25

Lincoln East 65, Grand Island 28

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Syracuse 17

Lincoln Pius X 75, Lincoln North Star 26

Lincoln Southwest 61, Lincoln Southeast 23

Loomis 45, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Louisville 37, Johnson County Central 27

McCool Junction 51, Shelby/Rising City 33

Mead 40, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 17

Medicine Valley 35, South Loup 30

Meridian 58, Giltner 19

Milford 51, Centennial 18

Millard North 73, Omaha South 22

Millard South 73, Bellevue East 22

Mitchell 36, Alliance 35

Norris 64, Seward 31

North Bend Central 55, Battle Creek 30

North Central 52, St. Mary's 33

Omaha Central 80, Papillion-LaVista South 56

Omaha Duchesne Academy 38, Omaha Mercy 33

Omaha Skutt Catholic 77, Richmond, Mo. 27

Omaha Westside 48, Bentonville, Ark. 47

Osceola 35, Palmer 22

Papillion-LaVista 49, Omaha Northwest 42

Paxton 44, Maxwell 25

Pierce 34, Columbus Scotus 31

Plainview 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Ponca 63, Tri County Northeast 18

Potter-Dix 50, Banner County 24

Rawlins County, Kan. 41, Hitchcock County 29

Sandy Creek 41, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Scottsbluff 55, Chadron 41

Sedgwick County, Colo. 63, Creek Valley 20

Shelton 69, Red Cloud 44

Southern Valley 52, Superior 47

St. Paul 61, Arcadia-Loup City 23

Sterling 73, Pawnee City 24

Thayer Central 56, Heartland 33

Twin Loup 36, Sandhills Valley 23

Wakefield 52, Stanton 42

Wauneta-Palisade 42, South Platte 40

Wisner-Pilger 74, Wayne 69

Wood River 47, Blue Hill 46

York 40, Aurora 17

Yutan 33, Conestoga 32

Lakota Nations Invitational=

Omaha Nation 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 43

Santee 61, Oelrichs, S.D. 29

