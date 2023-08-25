PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 32, Melrose-Mindoro 6
Adams-Friendship 35, Nekoosa 13
Alma-Pepin 69, Assumption 30
Altoona 42, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Amery 40, Unity 22
Antigo 20, Sturgeon Bay 15
Appleton East 51, Appleton West 0
Aquinas 42, Luther 7
Arcadia 38, Whitehall 20
Arrowhead 21, Homestead 3
Athens 44, Cornell 0
Auburndale 42, Big Foot 0
Badger 42, Racine Horlick 0
Baldwin-Woodville 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7
Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 20
Beaver Dam 47, Baraboo 8
Beloit Memorial 54, Madison East 14
Berlin 44, Wautoma 0
Black Hawk 42, Highland 6
Boyceville 26, Cameron 7
Brodhead 27, Evansville 3
Brookfield Academy 40, Pacelli 20
Brookwood 26, Viroqua 22
Cambria-Friesland 52, Kenosha Christian Life 6
Cambridge 28, Deerfield 7
Campbellsport 34, Kewaskum 27
Cashton 55, Independence 0
Cedarburg 28, Wauwatosa West 14
Clear Lake 47, Webster 8
Clinton 10, Turner 7
Colby 46, Spencer 14
Columbus 42, River Valley 7
Crandon 14, Merrill 7
Crivitz 13, Shiocton 0
Dodgeland 22, Parkview 7
Edgar 40, Stratford 6
Eleva-Strum 54, Colfax 20
Ellsworth 48, Waukesha South 6
Elmwood-Plum City 52, Blair-Taylor 20
Fall Creek 40, Augusta 8
Fall River/Rio 21, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Fennimore 14, Richland Center 7
Flambeau 58, Mellen 14
Fort Atkinson 34, Jefferson 27
Franklin 45, Fond du Lac 6
Freedom 30, Seymour 0
Gilman 74, Lake Holcombe 0
Grantsburg 27, St. Croix Falls 20
Greendale 48, Elkhorn Area 40
Hamilton 35, Oconomowoc 34
Hartford 41, Germantown 29
Hayward 14, Spooner 0
Hortonville 13, Pulaski 0
Howards Grove 55, Valders 6
Hurley 28, Ashland 14
Janesville Craig 43, Delavan-Darien 0
Janesville Parker 35, Milton 8
Johnson Creek 47, Palmyra-Eagle 14
Kaukauna 25, West De Pere 22
Kenosha St Joseph 34, Racine St. Catherine's 12
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26, Watertown Luther Prep 6
Kewaunee 31, Luxemburg-Casco 22
Kiel 38, Sheboygan Falls 28
Kingsford, Mich. 35, Green Bay East 0
La Crosse Central 45, Eau Claire Memorial 30
Laconia 28, Markesan 6
Ladysmith 29, Cumberland 9
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Lake Country Lutheran 11
Lancaster 18, Cuba City 7
Little Chute 33, New London 6
Lodi 49, McFarland 3
Lomira 27, Edgerton 20
Marquette University 35, Catholic Memorial 0
Marshall 49, Manawa 6
Mayville 36, Horicon 28
McDonell Central 46, Greenwood 20
Medford Area 52, Onalaska 35
Menominee, Mich. 26, Marinette 0
Menomonee Falls 49, New Berlin West 38
Menomonie 28, DeForest 6
Middleton 35, Waterford 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 6, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
Milwaukee Reagan 38, Milwaukee Riverside University 36
Mishicot 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 22
Mondovi 32, Osceola 29
Mosinee 35, Clintonville 12
Mukwonago 41, Sun Prairie 13
Muskego 15, Oak Creek 8
Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 58, Manitowoc 7
Neenah 40, Menasha 0
Neillsville 47, Loyal 0
New Glarus 7, Belleville 0
New Holstein 14, Waupun 6
New Lisbon 22, Iowa-Grant 12
New Richmond 31, Marshfield 10
Nicolet 46, Watertown 21
Northwestern 30, Somerset 20
Oconto Falls 38, Peshtigo 0
Oostburg 24, Kohler 12
Oshkosh West 28, West Bend West 14
Pardeeville 42, Poynette 0
Pittsville 40, Cadott 26
Pius XI Catholic 43, St Thomas More 14
Platteville 35, Mineral Point 0
Plymouth 43, Sheboygan South 6
Port Washington 35, Grafton 7
Portage 48, Whitewater 0
Potosi 44, Ithaca 16
Prairie du Chien 21, Darlington 19
Prescott 41, Durand-Arkansaw 12
Racine Case 14, Brookfield East 13
Racine Lutheran 20, Martin Luther 10
Racine Park 49, Cudahy 0
Randolph 46, Hilbert 13
Reedsville 21, Lourdes Academy 14
Rhinelander 34, Wausau East 15
Rice Lake 34, Superior 10
River Falls 35, Holmen 7
River Ridge 19, Wauzeka-Steuben 0
Royall 34, Hillsboro 12
Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 0
Sauk Prairie 34, Reedsburg Area 0
Shoreland Lutheran 59, Catholic Central 6
Slinger 56, Whitnall 7
South Milwaukee 32, New Berlin Eisenhower 14
Southern Door 26, Brillion 7
Southwestern 40, Boscobel 13
Sparta 44, Mauston 13
Spring Valley 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 17
St Mary's Springs 28, Edgewood 3
Stevens Point 21, Hudson 14
Stevenson, Ill. 38, Kenosha Bradford 21
Sun Prairie West 40, Madison West 13
Tomah 27, West Salem 13
Tomahawk 7, Lakeland 0
Two Rivers 48, Amherst 26
Union Grove 14, Kenosha Tremper 7
Verona 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Waterloo 48, Riverdale 12
Waukesha North 35, Burlington 17
Waukesha West 28, Madison Memorial 12
Waunakee 30, Notre Dame 7
Wausau West 42, De Pere 7
West Bend East 28, Sheboygan North 14
Westby 68, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 22
Westfield 56, Necedah 0
Westosha Central 42, Oregon 0
Whitefish Bay 44, Wisconsin Lutheran 7
Wilmot 34, Milwaukee Lutheran 18
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 41, Chilton 7
Winneconne 49, Omro 7
Wisconsin Dells 35, Black River Falls 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Iola-Scandinavia 28
Wrightstown 28, Waupaca 0
Xavier 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburndale vs. Rib Lake/Prentice, ccd.
Big Foot vs. East Troy, ccd.
Milw. Excellence vs. Milwaukee Science, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
