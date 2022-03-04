GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Idalia 55, Kiowa 38

Sierra Grande 40, Branson/Kim 28

Springfield 27, Kit Carson 24

Stratton 34, Simla 31

CHSAA Playoffs=

Class 2A=

Regional Semifinal=

Region 1=

Akron 41, Mancos 31

Sanford 42, Burlington 25

Region 2=

Holyoke 73, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 15

Region 3=

Wray 78, Meeker 57

Region 4=

Soroco 40, Del Norte 39

Region 5=

Rye 51, Front Range Christian School 14

Yuma 42, Heritage Christian Academy 38

Region 6=

Cedaredge 53, Byers 36

Region 7=

Dayspring Christian Academy 38, Center 31

Sargent 52, Fountain Valley School 20

Region 8=

Peyton 47, Ignacio 38

Sedgwick County 51, Monte Vista 30

CHSAA State Tournament=

Great 8=

Class 4A=

Green Mountain 57, Holy Family 45

J.K. Mullen 59, Roosevelt 27

Mead 64, Severance 46

Windsor 63, D'Evelyn 38

Class 5A=

Arapahoe 53, Fossil Ridge 46

Grandview 70, Cherry Creek 38

Highlands Ranch 54, Doherty 39

Regional First Round=

Class 3A=

Centauri 59, Prospect Ridge Academy 45

Coal Ridge 45, Resurrection Christian 43

Colorado Academy 45, Ellicott 43

Delta 48, Alamosa 35

Eaton 44, North Fork 23

Grand Valley 60, Buena Vista 51

Jefferson Academy 53, The Academy 47

Lamar 67, Denver West 41

Lutheran 64, Manitou Springs 28

Pagosa Springs 41, Valley 23

The Vanguard School 50, Strasburg 44

University 55, Eagle Ridge Academy 15

