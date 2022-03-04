GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Idalia 55, Kiowa 38
Sierra Grande 40, Branson/Kim 28
Springfield 27, Kit Carson 24
Stratton 34, Simla 31
CHSAA Playoffs=
Class 2A=
Regional Semifinal=
Region 1=
Akron 41, Mancos 31
Sanford 42, Burlington 25
Region 2=
Holyoke 73, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 15
Region 3=
Wray 78, Meeker 57
Region 4=
Soroco 40, Del Norte 39
Region 5=
Rye 51, Front Range Christian School 14
Yuma 42, Heritage Christian Academy 38
Region 6=
Cedaredge 53, Byers 36
Region 7=
Dayspring Christian Academy 38, Center 31
Sargent 52, Fountain Valley School 20
Region 8=
Peyton 47, Ignacio 38
Sedgwick County 51, Monte Vista 30
CHSAA State Tournament=
Great 8=
Class 4A=
Green Mountain 57, Holy Family 45
J.K. Mullen 59, Roosevelt 27
Mead 64, Severance 46
Windsor 63, D'Evelyn 38
Class 5A=
Arapahoe 53, Fossil Ridge 46
Grandview 70, Cherry Creek 38
Highlands Ranch 54, Doherty 39
Regional First Round=
Class 3A=
Centauri 59, Prospect Ridge Academy 45
Coal Ridge 45, Resurrection Christian 43
Colorado Academy 45, Ellicott 43
Delta 48, Alamosa 35
Eaton 44, North Fork 23
Grand Valley 60, Buena Vista 51
Jefferson Academy 53, The Academy 47
Lamar 67, Denver West 41
Lutheran 64, Manitou Springs 28
Pagosa Springs 41, Valley 23
The Vanguard School 50, Strasburg 44
University 55, Eagle Ridge Academy 15
