BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50

Alleghany 62, Carroll County 59

Annandale 85, Mount Vernon 75

Atlantic Shores Christian 58, Denbigh Baptist 17

Auburn 53, Galax 46

Bethel 53, Warwick 23

Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43

Bluefield, W.Va. 72, Graham 54

Booker T. Washington 79, Norcom 20

Broad Run 63, Dominion 51

Cave Spring 86, Hidden Valley 30

Central - Wise 65, Page County 56

Colgan 56, Freedom (W) 52

Collegiate-Richmond 57, Catholic High School of Va Beach 46

Dan River 63, William Campbell 62

East Rockingham 50, Union 44

First Colonial 70, Salem-Va. Beach 63

Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 44

Grassfield 72, Hickory 48

Great Bridge 73, Ocean Lakes 41

Hayfield 79, Edison 60

Heritage (Leesburg) 58, Lightridge 56

Highland Springs 58, Henrico 52

Honaker 65, Council 27

Hopewell 80, Prince George 65

Hurley 44, Twin Valley 19

Independence 59, Briar Woods 46

Isle of Wight Academy 58, Fuqua School 49

James River-Midlothian 58, Midlothian 36

Kecoughtan 70, Woodside 65

King's Fork High School 87, Lakeland 40

Lloyd Bird 67, Manchester 52

Louisa 65, Goochland 43

Manor High School 54, Churchland 46

Marion 67, Tazewell 46

Maury 56, Norview 38

Menchville 71, Phoebus 56

Millbrook 66, James Wood 61

Nansemond-Suffolk 41, Norfolk Academy 40

Narrows 86, Eastern Montgomery 16

Northside 86, Franklin County 38

Northwood 62, Lebanon 60

Orange County 71, Fluvanna 68, OT

Oscar Smith 64, Indian River 47

Patriot 53, Battlefield 52

Petersburg 69, Matoaca 61, OT

Potomac Falls 62, Woodgrove 45

Pulaski County 69, Salem 56

Rappahannock County 63, Madison County 54

Rock Ridge 65, Loudoun Valley 54

Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53

Rye Cove 40, Thomas Walker 31

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 50

Stone Bridge 63, Riverside 60

Tabb 61, Warhill 56

Tunstall 64, Martinsville 59

Turner Ashby 58, Harrisonburg 37

Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51

Western Albemarle 61, Monticello 37

Western Branch 53, Nansemond River 39

Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64

Woodbridge 47, Gar-Field 35

York 62, Poquoson 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mountain View High School vs. Clarke County, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you