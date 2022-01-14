BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50
Alleghany 62, Carroll County 59
Annandale 85, Mount Vernon 75
Atlantic Shores Christian 58, Denbigh Baptist 17
Auburn 53, Galax 46
Bethel 53, Warwick 23
Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43
Bluefield, W.Va. 72, Graham 54
Booker T. Washington 79, Norcom 20
Broad Run 63, Dominion 51
Cave Spring 86, Hidden Valley 30
Central - Wise 65, Page County 56
Colgan 56, Freedom (W) 52
Collegiate-Richmond 57, Catholic High School of Va Beach 46
Dan River 63, William Campbell 62
East Rockingham 50, Union 44
First Colonial 70, Salem-Va. Beach 63
Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 44
Grassfield 72, Hickory 48
Great Bridge 73, Ocean Lakes 41
Hayfield 79, Edison 60
Heritage (Leesburg) 58, Lightridge 56
Highland Springs 58, Henrico 52
Honaker 65, Council 27
Hopewell 80, Prince George 65
Hurley 44, Twin Valley 19
Independence 59, Briar Woods 46
Isle of Wight Academy 58, Fuqua School 49
James River-Midlothian 58, Midlothian 36
Kecoughtan 70, Woodside 65
King's Fork High School 87, Lakeland 40
Lloyd Bird 67, Manchester 52
Louisa 65, Goochland 43
Manor High School 54, Churchland 46
Marion 67, Tazewell 46
Maury 56, Norview 38
Menchville 71, Phoebus 56
Millbrook 66, James Wood 61
Nansemond-Suffolk 41, Norfolk Academy 40
Narrows 86, Eastern Montgomery 16
Northside 86, Franklin County 38
Northwood 62, Lebanon 60
Orange County 71, Fluvanna 68, OT
Oscar Smith 64, Indian River 47
Patriot 53, Battlefield 52
Petersburg 69, Matoaca 61, OT
Potomac Falls 62, Woodgrove 45
Pulaski County 69, Salem 56
Rappahannock County 63, Madison County 54
Rock Ridge 65, Loudoun Valley 54
Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53
Rye Cove 40, Thomas Walker 31
St. Annes-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 50
Stone Bridge 63, Riverside 60
Tabb 61, Warhill 56
Tunstall 64, Martinsville 59
Turner Ashby 58, Harrisonburg 37
Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51
Western Albemarle 61, Monticello 37
Western Branch 53, Nansemond River 39
Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64
Woodbridge 47, Gar-Field 35
York 62, Poquoson 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mountain View High School vs. Clarke County, ppd.
