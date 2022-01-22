GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 52, Radford 37

Annandale 33, John R. Lewis 27

Battlefield 34, John Champe 28

Briar Woods 56, Stone Bridge 47

Broad Run 61, Loudoun County 44

Broadway 47, Rockbridge County 46

Carroll County 68, Glenvar 36

Courtland 54, King George 36

Eastside 66, Thomas Walker 50

Floyd County 58, James River-Buchanan 33

Forest Park 45, Freedom (W) 36

Gate City 52, Abingdon 39

Hanover 55, Atlee 12

J.I. Burton 53, Castlewood 14

James Robinson 45, W.T. Woodson 33

Louisa 55, Orange County 30

Luray 58, Clarke County 28

Massaponax 70, Mountain View 18

Millbrook 72, Fauquier 46

Mills Godwin 54, John Marshall 33

Osbourn Park 53, Freedom (South Riding) 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Holston 40

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Hidden Valley 8

Potomac Falls 47, Independence 28

Potomac School 54, Holton Arms, Md. 12

R.E. Lee-Staunton 61, Waynesboro 49

Ridgeview 62, Central - Wise 50

Riverbend 76, North Stafford 65

Roanoke Catholic 35, Faith Christian-Roanoke 29

Rural Retreat 61, Lebanon 23

Rye Cove 52, Twin Springs 39

Sherando 54, Liberty-Bealeton 20

Skyline 50, Manassas Park 35

Spotswood 41, Turner Ashby 38

Strasburg 41, Page County 32

Tuscarora 41, Dominion 38

Union 59, Lee High 40

Unity Reed 40, Osbourn 34

William Monroe 47, Warren County 17

Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 22

Woodgrove 74, Riverside 29

Woodstock Central 54, Rappahannock County 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nansemond River vs. Great Bridge, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

