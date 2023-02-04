GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addenbrooke Classical 65, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 6
Air Academy 80, Discovery Canyon 52
Alamosa 64, Montezuma-Cortez 23
Arapahoe 64, J.K. Mullen 35
Basalt 46, Rifle High School 30
Brush 65, Wellington 15
Cedaredge 43, Roaring Fork 31
Centauri 71, Bayfield 8
Center 38, South Park 30
Chaparral 56, Ponderosa 19
Colorado Academy 57, Eagle Ridge Academy 27
DSST: College View 38, Denver SST 6
Dayspring Christian Academy 62, Alexander Dawson 13
Del Norte 35, Trinidad 24
Delta 46, Steamboat Springs 16
Durango 40, Palisade 27
Eaglecrest 47, Grandview 44
Eaton 50, Highland 42
Elbert 52, Cripple Creek-Victor 18
Ellicott 61, Rye 6
Erie 41, Brighton 19
FMHS 52, Grand Junction Central 36
Falcon 52, Sierra 28
Fleming 78, Weldon Valley 23
Fort Collins 43, Mountain Range 25
Fossil Ridge 56, Horizon 46
Granada 41, Cheyenne Wells 37
Grand Valley 75, Aspen 11
Haxtun 55, Caliche 53
Hayden 48, Vail Christian 32
Hi-Plains 41, Flagler 39
Holy Family 71, Centaurus 45
Kent Denver 60, Faith Christian 34
Kit Carson 50, Cheraw 20
La Veta 53, Walsh 34
Lamar 42, Manitou Springs 40
Las Animas 47, Crowley County 42
Legacy 63, Rocky Mountain 39
Legend 55, Douglas County 41
Longmont 39, Greeley Central 37
Loveland 45, Prairie View 35
McClave 44, Eads 22
Mead 49, Silver Creek 33
Merino 49, Akron 35
Monarch 67, Fairview 39
Mountain Vista 63, Rock Canyon 62
Otis 36, Arickaree High School 25
Pagosa Springs 32, Ignacio 29
Peak to Peak 69, The Academy 21
Platte Valley 53, Liberty Common 38
Pueblo West 48, Pueblo Central 26
Regis Jesuit 81, Heritage 33
Salida 34, Banning Lewis Prep 31
Sanford 50, Crested Butte 35
Sargent 45, Cotopaxi 32
Sedgwick County 76, Holyoke 48
South Baca 56, Primero 26
Summit 37, Coal Ridge 35
The Classical Academy 58, Elizabeth 50
The Vanguard School 47, Buena Vista 38
ThunderRidge 48, Castle View 20
West Grand 38, Caprock Academy 21
Windsor 58, Greeley West 6
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
