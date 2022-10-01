PREP FOOTBALL=

Artesia 51, Santa Teresa 0

Bloomfield 28, Bayfield, Colo. 12

Carlsbad 47, Alamogordo 37

Cleveland 56, Volcano Vista 21

Clovis 31, Albuquerque High 28

EP Chapin, Texas 61, Chaparral 0

Eunice 50, Hagerman 0

Gadsden 20, Valencia 13

Gateway Christian 56, Floyd 6

Hobbs 44, Las Cruces 28

Hot Springs 49, Crownpoint 12

Jal 50, Loving 14

La Cueva 63, Eldorado 21

Laguna-Acoma 12, Zuni 6

Legacy 48, Pine Hill 6

Los Lunas 44, Capital 21

Lovington 55, Santa Fe 8

Melrose 54, Dulce 0

Raton 56, Santa Fe Indian 6

Robertson 50, Pojoaque 0

Roswell 32, Piedra Vista 14

Ruidoso 45, Tucumcari 0

Santa Rosa 35, Estancia 0

St. Michael's 51, West Las Vegas 20

Taos 29, Aztec 14

Thoreau 48, Tohatchi 6

Tularosa 43, Escalante 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

