BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 69, Ontario 36
Banks 63, Warrenton 38
Barlow 68, Nelson 61
Benson 86, Wells 78
Burns 49, McLoughlin 29
Cascade Christian 76, Coquille 41
Central Catholic 84, Reynolds 41
Cottage Grove 72, Marshfield 54
Country Christian 63, St. Stephens Academy 32
Cove 51, Wallowa 23
Crosshill Christian 69, N. Clackamas Christian 32
Crosspoint Christian 72, Gilchrist 20
Douglas 60, Brookings-Harbor 34
Four Rivers Community School 69, Harper 25
Gold Beach 70, Waldport 32
Harrisburg 56, Pleasant Hill 52
Imbler 49, Pine Eagle 23
Kennedy 64, Delphian High School 34
Lost River 62, Prospect 42
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 90, Hillsboro 42
Myrtle Point 48, Elkton 46
North Eugene 63, Ashland 56
North Lake/Paisley 46, Chiloquin 38
North Marion 64, Stayton 56
Prairie City 55, Huntington 33
Roseburg 79, Willamette 63
Salem Academy 50, Culver 36
Seaside 50, Astoria 27
Sheldon 59, North Medford 50
Sisters 51, Creswell 50, OT
Siuslaw 51, Elmira 30
South Umpqua 73, Lakeview 62
Stanfield 61, Grant Union 41
The Dalles 60, Estacada 47
Westside Christian 79, Horizon Christian Tualatin 33
Yamhill-Carlton 54, Riverdale 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis vs. Mapleton, ccd.
