BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 69, Ontario 36

Banks 63, Warrenton 38

Barlow 68, Nelson 61

Benson 86, Wells 78

Burns 49, McLoughlin 29

Cascade Christian 76, Coquille 41

Central Catholic 84, Reynolds 41

Cottage Grove 72, Marshfield 54

Country Christian 63, St. Stephens Academy 32

Cove 51, Wallowa 23

Crosshill Christian 69, N. Clackamas Christian 32

Crosspoint Christian 72, Gilchrist 20

Douglas 60, Brookings-Harbor 34

Four Rivers Community School 69, Harper 25

Gold Beach 70, Waldport 32

Harrisburg 56, Pleasant Hill 52

Imbler 49, Pine Eagle 23

Kennedy 64, Delphian High School 34

Lost River 62, Prospect 42

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 90, Hillsboro 42

Myrtle Point 48, Elkton 46

North Eugene 63, Ashland 56

North Lake/Paisley 46, Chiloquin 38

North Marion 64, Stayton 56

Prairie City 55, Huntington 33

Roseburg 79, Willamette 63

Salem Academy 50, Culver 36

Seaside 50, Astoria 27

Sheldon 59, North Medford 50

Sisters 51, Creswell 50, OT

Siuslaw 51, Elmira 30

South Umpqua 73, Lakeview 62

Stanfield 61, Grant Union 41

The Dalles 60, Estacada 47

Westside Christian 79, Horizon Christian Tualatin 33

Yamhill-Carlton 54, Riverdale 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis vs. Mapleton, ccd.

