BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 40, Headland 36

Appalachian 58, J.B. Pennington 54

Ashford 60, Houston County 19

Autaugaville 48, Pike Road 44

Barbour County 62, Bullock County 50

Blount 60, LeFlore 57

Boaz 73, Albertville 58

Bob Jones 54, Lee-Huntsville 31

Brooks 48, West Limestone 36

Brookwood 67, West Blocton 58

Carbon Hill 93, Berry 32

Carroll-Ozark 62, Cottonwood 40

Cedar Bluff 59, Cleburne County 51

Chickasaw 44, St. Michael Catholic 37

Chilton County 82, Marbury 62

Collinsville 76, Gaylesville 39

Cordova 54, Mortimer Jordan 33

Crossville 38, Woodville 35

Dallas County 63, Southside-Selma 58

Decatur 64, Lawrence County 48

Dothan 59, Eufaula 45

Douglas 46, Brindlee Mountain 29

East Lawrence 65, Tharptown 59

Enterprise 68, Opelika 61

Etowah 65, Fort Payne 62, OT

Fairfield 59, Parker 46

Fairhope 67, Saint Luke's Episcopal 30

Fairview 63, Vinemont 28

Florala 77, Zion Chapel 48

Florence 37, Westminster Christian Academy 36

Gardendale 77, Bessemer City 40

Geneva 72, Geneva County 54

Greensboro 75, University Charter 48

Guntersville 51, Mae Jemison 30

Haleyville 82, Winston County 52

Hamilton 69, Fayette County 66

Hanceville 84, West Point 64

Hazel Green 47, Jasper 44

Holly Pond 64, Cold Springs 37

Jemison 66, Verbena 34

LAMP 73, Beulah 64

Lauderdale County 56, Lexington 35

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 45, Falkville 42

Mary Montgomery 49, Spanish Fort 12

Minor 59, Oakman 58

Monroe County 44, J.F. Shields 35

New Hope 70, Ider 26

Notasulga 21, LaFayette 3

Pell City 61, St. Clair County 24

Phil Campbell 72, Hackleburg 30

Phillips-Bear Creek 68, Colbert Heights 63

Pinson Valley 80, Woodlawn 35

Pleasant Home 84, Excel 49

Prattville 71, Wetumpka 56

Prattville Christian Academy 78, Sylacauga 56

Ragland 51, Faith Christian 7

Red Level 67, Straughn 56

Russellville 73, Central-Florence 51

Spain Park 61, Helena 35

Sparkman 59, James Clemens 50

Springville 77, Fultondale 34

St. Michael Catholic 56, Elberta 50

Stanhope Elmore 81, Tallassee 59

Sulligent 65, Winfield 50

Sumiton Christian 39, Jefferson Christian Academy 34

Susan Moore 69, Cleveland 40

Tanner 80, Elkmont 65

Tarrant 53, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 49

Trinity Presbyterian 75, B. T. Washington Magnet 14

Valley Head 88, Jacksonville Christian 80

West Morgan 47, Brewer 30

White Plains 53, Weaver 44

Whitesburg Christian 69, Section 57

Wicksburg 70, Emmanuel Christian 37

Wilson 54, Colbert County 50

Vina Holiday Tournament=

Vina 51, Waterloo 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arab vs. Priceville, ccd.

Austin vs. Muscle Shoals, ccd.

Lamar County vs. Marion County, ccd.

R.C. Hatch vs. Clarke County, ccd.

Randolph School vs. Columbia, ccd.

Sardis vs. Geraldine, ccd.

