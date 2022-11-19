BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 40, Headland 36
Appalachian 58, J.B. Pennington 54
Ashford 60, Houston County 19
Autaugaville 48, Pike Road 44
Barbour County 62, Bullock County 50
Blount 60, LeFlore 57
Boaz 73, Albertville 58
Bob Jones 54, Lee-Huntsville 31
Brooks 48, West Limestone 36
Brookwood 67, West Blocton 58
Carbon Hill 93, Berry 32
Carroll-Ozark 62, Cottonwood 40
Cedar Bluff 59, Cleburne County 51
Chickasaw 44, St. Michael Catholic 37
Chilton County 82, Marbury 62
Collinsville 76, Gaylesville 39
Cordova 54, Mortimer Jordan 33
Crossville 38, Woodville 35
Dallas County 63, Southside-Selma 58
Decatur 64, Lawrence County 48
Dothan 59, Eufaula 45
Douglas 46, Brindlee Mountain 29
East Lawrence 65, Tharptown 59
Enterprise 68, Opelika 61
Etowah 65, Fort Payne 62, OT
Fairfield 59, Parker 46
Fairhope 67, Saint Luke's Episcopal 30
Fairview 63, Vinemont 28
Florala 77, Zion Chapel 48
Florence 37, Westminster Christian Academy 36
Gardendale 77, Bessemer City 40
Geneva 72, Geneva County 54
Greensboro 75, University Charter 48
Guntersville 51, Mae Jemison 30
Haleyville 82, Winston County 52
Hamilton 69, Fayette County 66
Hanceville 84, West Point 64
Hazel Green 47, Jasper 44
Holly Pond 64, Cold Springs 37
Jemison 66, Verbena 34
LAMP 73, Beulah 64
Lauderdale County 56, Lexington 35
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 45, Falkville 42
Mary Montgomery 49, Spanish Fort 12
Minor 59, Oakman 58
Monroe County 44, J.F. Shields 35
New Hope 70, Ider 26
Notasulga 21, LaFayette 3
Pell City 61, St. Clair County 24
Phil Campbell 72, Hackleburg 30
Phillips-Bear Creek 68, Colbert Heights 63
Pinson Valley 80, Woodlawn 35
Pleasant Home 84, Excel 49
Prattville 71, Wetumpka 56
Prattville Christian Academy 78, Sylacauga 56
Ragland 51, Faith Christian 7
Red Level 67, Straughn 56
Russellville 73, Central-Florence 51
Spain Park 61, Helena 35
Sparkman 59, James Clemens 50
Springville 77, Fultondale 34
St. Michael Catholic 56, Elberta 50
Stanhope Elmore 81, Tallassee 59
Sulligent 65, Winfield 50
Sumiton Christian 39, Jefferson Christian Academy 34
Susan Moore 69, Cleveland 40
Tanner 80, Elkmont 65
Tarrant 53, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 49
Trinity Presbyterian 75, B. T. Washington Magnet 14
Valley Head 88, Jacksonville Christian 80
West Morgan 47, Brewer 30
White Plains 53, Weaver 44
Whitesburg Christian 69, Section 57
Wicksburg 70, Emmanuel Christian 37
Wilson 54, Colbert County 50
Vina Holiday Tournament=
Vina 51, Waterloo 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arab vs. Priceville, ccd.
Austin vs. Muscle Shoals, ccd.
Lamar County vs. Marion County, ccd.
R.C. Hatch vs. Clarke County, ccd.
Randolph School vs. Columbia, ccd.
Sardis vs. Geraldine, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
