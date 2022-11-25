GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Robbinsdale Armstrong 81, Bloomington Jefferson 53
Hamline Univ. Tournament=
Lakeville South 66, Orono 55
New Richland-H-E-G 57, Simley 41
St. Louis Park 56, DeLaSalle 50
St. Paul Como Park 49, Bloomington Kennedy 28
White Bear Lake 65, Waconia 46
St. Thomas Academy Tournament=
Anoka 47, Visitation 46
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 77, Holy Family Catholic 52
East Ridge 74, Totino-Grace 33
Mahtomedi 86, St. Paul Humboldt 11
Mayer-Lutheran 83, Maranatha Christian 50
Mountain Iron-Buhl 71, Stewartville 59
Roseville 41, Eastview 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
