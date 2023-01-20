BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 70, Galva 54
Addison Trail 58, Willowbrook 56
Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Cary-Grove 47
Argenta-Oreana 68, Tri-County 43
Auburn 69, Stanford Olympia 33
Augusta Southeastern 66, Barry (Western) 42
Aurora Math-Science 75, DePue 34
Batavia 68, Wheaton North 52
Belleville East 71, Alton 43
Belleville West 58, Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 42
Belvidere 72, Rockford East 22
Benton 70, Hamilton County 57
Bethalto Civic Memorial 83, Taylorville 78
Bloomington 64, Danville 60
Bloomington Christian 72, Greenview 21
Bolingbrook 71, Lincoln Way West 59
Breese Central 54, Breese Mater Dei 41
Brimfield 55, Lewistown 29
Burlington Central 59, Hampshire 58
Byron 67, Oregon 58
Cahokia 59, Granite City 52
Calvary Christian Academy 59, Arthur Christian 50
Camden, N.J. 68, Kenwood 54
Camp Point Central 53, Mendon Unity 34
Carmi White County 46, Fairfield 38
Centralia 41, Herrin 37
Charleston, Mo. 77, Goreville 54
Chicago (Jones) 64, Raby 57
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 61, Chicago (Austin) 59
Chicago (Ogden International) 68, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 67
Chicago Academy 61, Chicago (Alcott) 40
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 57, Harvey Thornton 52
Chicago Mt. Carmel 75, Leo 41
Chicago North Grand 74, Chicago (Marine) 18
Chicago Phoenix Academy 47, Kelvyn Park 36
Chicago Roosevelt 67, Chicago (Disney II) 51
Coal City 75, Wilmington 42
Columbia 65, Alton Marquette 48
Dallas Faith Family, Texas 82, Curie 80, OT
De La Salle 78, St. Laurence 71
Decatur MacArthur 55, Springfield Southeast 46
Decatur St. Teresa 66, Moweaqua Central A&M 49
Delavan 53, Mt. Pulaski 31
Dieterich 59, OPH 35
Downers North 51, York 42, OT
Du Quoin 50, Johnston City 42
Dundee-Crown 65, Crystal Lake South 63
East Alton-Wood River 41, Greenfield 39
Edwardsville 58, Jerseyville Jersey 44
Effingham St. Anthony 62, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 47
Eldorado 52, Christopher 37
Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Pontiac 62, OT
Farmington 52, Elmwood 38
Fenwick 33, DePaul College Prep 31
Fieldcrest 49, Lexington 48
Francis Parker 62, Morgan Park Academy 35
Freeburg 73, Trico 49
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Clifton Central 44
Geneva 68, Glenbard North 52
Glenbrook North 53, New Trier 44
Glenbrook South 54, Maine South 30
Grant Park 66, St. Anne 54
Griggsville-Perry 64, Liberty 24
Hall 63, Bureau Valley 57
Harvard 55, Marengo 44
Havana 55, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 54
Hillcrest 64, Tinley Park 39
Hinsdale Central 49, Lyons 41
Homewood-Flossmoor 77, Sandburg 68
Huntley 48, Prairie Ridge 39
IC Catholic 43, Chicago Christian 27
Illini Bluffs 45, Peoria Christian 35
Jacksonville Routt 72, Calhoun 45
Johnsburg 69, Richmond-Burton 44
Joliet Catholic 72, Marist 62
Joliet Central 50, Minooka 47
Joliet West 64, Yorkville 56
Kaneland 73, Elgin 44
Kankakee (McNamara) 67, Elmwood Park 32
Kankakee 55, Champaign Centennial 33
Kankakee Trinity Academy 52, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 48
Kennedy 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 53
Kewanee 52, Mendota 45
Lake Forest 66, Waukegan 58
Lake Park 68, St. Charles East 57
Lemont 62, Oak Forest 49
Lincoln Park 60, Chicago (Clark) 59
Lincoln-Way East 55, Lockport 40
Lisle (Benet Academy) 48, Carmel 45
Lisle 56, Herscher 38
Litchfield 64, Ramsey 44
Loyola 50, Brother Rice 47
Macomb 54, Illini West (Carthage) 46
Manley 66, Chicago Little Village 47
Manteno 48, Reed-Custer 47
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Nazareth 42
Marmion 51, Montini 35
Massac County 75, Vienna 57
McHenry 65, Crystal Lake Central 31
Metamora 77, Bogan 47
Metea Valley 67, DeKalb 63
Moline 83, Galesburg 36
Momence 76, Cullom Tri-Point 34
Monmouth United 76, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 72
Monticello 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34
Morris 74, Rochelle 69
Morrison 58, Orion 55
Mounds Meridian 63, Vandalia 59
Mount Vernon 50, Carbondale 40
Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 63, Harrisburg 49
Mundelein 59, Zion Benton 46
Naperville North 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 33
Nashville 52, Mascoutah 38
New Athens 66, Valmeyer 55
New Berlin 48, Athens 34
Niles North 59, Highland Park 41
Niles Notre Dame 37, St. Patrick 26
Normal University 52, Jacksonville 30
Normal West 60, Peoria (H.S.) 58
Norris City (NCOE) 56, Edwards County 45
North Lawndale 60, Prosser 58
Northridge Prep 52, North Shore Country Day 44
Northside Prep 51, Amundsen 41
Oak Lawn Community 42, Shepard 24
Oswego 58, Plainfield East 53
Oswego East 75, Plainfield South 57
Ottawa 46, Sycamore 45
Ottawa Marquette 62, Henry 48
Peoria Heights (Quest) 65, West Prairie 35
Peoria Notre Dame 44, Normal Community 31
Petersburg PORTA 51, Illini Central 38
Pinckneyville 75, Sesser-Valier 29
Plainfield North 72, Plainfield Central 55
Plano 53, Sandwich 46
Pleasant Plains 54, Maroa-Forsyth 34
Pope County 41, Galatia 38
Princeton 81, St. Bede 46
Providence 59, St. Francis de Sales 58
Providence-St. Mel 61, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 59
Putnam County 40, Midland 37
Quad Cities 69, Morning Star, Iowa 36
Quincy 63, United Township High School 51
Raymond Lincolnwood 54, Buffalo Tri-City 37
Red Bud 50, Waterloo 48
Richwoods 80, Urbana 56
Ridgewood 50, Westmont 40
Rochester 45, Springfield 44
Rock Island 78, Geneseo 50
Rockford Auburn 78, Freeport 52
Rockford Boylan 63, Belvidere North 54
Rockford Guilford 69, Rockford Jefferson 60
Rockford Lutheran 61, Dixon 58
Rockridge 56, Erie-Prophetstown 38
Romeoville 68, Aurora (West Aurora) 53
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 72, Miami Norland, Fla. 52
Schurz 74, Chicago Sullivan 29
Seneca 58, Roanoke-Benson 34
Shelbyville 43, Sullivan 34
Sherrard 63, Monmouth-Roseville 45
Springfield Calvary 80, South County 65
Springfield Lanphier 58, Eisenhower 43
St Elmo-Brownstown 88, Mulberry Grove 49
St. Ignatius 45, Chicago (Christ the King) 34
St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Illinois Valley Central 46
St. Viator 54, Morgan Park 43
Stark County 66, Oneida (ROWVA) 47
Staunton 56, Bunker Hill 35
Sterling 70, Rock Island Alleman 25
Stevenson 48, Lake Zurich 42
Stillman Valley 47, Winnebago 43
Streator 52, Peotone 42
Taft 96, Foreman 43
Thornwood 59, Thornridge 41
Tolono Unity 56, Rantoul 41
Tolton Catholic, Mo. 49, Quincy Notre Dame 41
Trenton Wesclin 71, Waterloo Gibault 60
Triad 65, Greenville 44
Tuscola 39, Clinton 35
Urbana University 57, DeLand-Weldon 46
Vernon Hills 65, Maine West 44
Von Steuben 68, Mather 52
Walther Christian Academy 62, Chicago CICS-Ellison 52
Warren Township 50, Libertyville 45
Washington 45, East Peoria 41, OT
Waubonsie Valley 50, Naperville Central 33
Wauconda 47, Grayslake Central 42
Wells 45, Payton 30
West Hancock 61, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 28
Westinghouse 65, Farragut 58
Wheaton Warrenville South 57, St. Charles North 32
Whitney Young 89, Chicago (Lane) 83
Williamsville 55, Riverton 33
Winchester (West Central) 53, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 43
Woodland 55, Lowpoint-Washburn 39
Woodstock North 43, Woodstock 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.