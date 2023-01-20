BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 70, Galva 54

Addison Trail 58, Willowbrook 56

Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Cary-Grove 47

Argenta-Oreana 68, Tri-County 43

Auburn 69, Stanford Olympia 33

Augusta Southeastern 66, Barry (Western) 42

Aurora Math-Science 75, DePue 34

Batavia 68, Wheaton North 52

Belleville East 71, Alton 43

Belleville West 58, Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 42

Belvidere 72, Rockford East 22

Benton 70, Hamilton County 57

Bethalto Civic Memorial 83, Taylorville 78

Bloomington 64, Danville 60

Bloomington Christian 72, Greenview 21

Bolingbrook 71, Lincoln Way West 59

Breese Central 54, Breese Mater Dei 41

Brimfield 55, Lewistown 29

Burlington Central 59, Hampshire 58

Byron 67, Oregon 58

Cahokia 59, Granite City 52

Calvary Christian Academy 59, Arthur Christian 50

Camden, N.J. 68, Kenwood 54

Camp Point Central 53, Mendon Unity 34

Carmi White County 46, Fairfield 38

Centralia 41, Herrin 37

Charleston, Mo. 77, Goreville 54

Chicago (Jones) 64, Raby 57

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 61, Chicago (Austin) 59

Chicago (Ogden International) 68, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 67

Chicago Academy 61, Chicago (Alcott) 40

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 57, Harvey Thornton 52

Chicago Mt. Carmel 75, Leo 41

Chicago North Grand 74, Chicago (Marine) 18

Chicago Phoenix Academy 47, Kelvyn Park 36

Chicago Roosevelt 67, Chicago (Disney II) 51

Coal City 75, Wilmington 42

Columbia 65, Alton Marquette 48

Dallas Faith Family, Texas 82, Curie 80, OT

De La Salle 78, St. Laurence 71

Decatur MacArthur 55, Springfield Southeast 46

Decatur St. Teresa 66, Moweaqua Central A&M 49

Delavan 53, Mt. Pulaski 31

Dieterich 59, OPH 35

Downers North 51, York 42, OT

Du Quoin 50, Johnston City 42

Dundee-Crown 65, Crystal Lake South 63

East Alton-Wood River 41, Greenfield 39

Edwardsville 58, Jerseyville Jersey 44

Effingham St. Anthony 62, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 47

Eldorado 52, Christopher 37

Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Pontiac 62, OT

Farmington 52, Elmwood 38

Fenwick 33, DePaul College Prep 31

Fieldcrest 49, Lexington 48

Francis Parker 62, Morgan Park Academy 35

Freeburg 73, Trico 49

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Clifton Central 44

Geneva 68, Glenbard North 52

Glenbrook North 53, New Trier 44

Glenbrook South 54, Maine South 30

Grant Park 66, St. Anne 54

Griggsville-Perry 64, Liberty 24

Hall 63, Bureau Valley 57

Harvard 55, Marengo 44

Havana 55, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 54

Hillcrest 64, Tinley Park 39

Hinsdale Central 49, Lyons 41

Homewood-Flossmoor 77, Sandburg 68

Huntley 48, Prairie Ridge 39

IC Catholic 43, Chicago Christian 27

Illini Bluffs 45, Peoria Christian 35

Jacksonville Routt 72, Calhoun 45

Johnsburg 69, Richmond-Burton 44

Joliet Catholic 72, Marist 62

Joliet Central 50, Minooka 47

Joliet West 64, Yorkville 56

Kaneland 73, Elgin 44

Kankakee (McNamara) 67, Elmwood Park 32

Kankakee 55, Champaign Centennial 33

Kankakee Trinity Academy 52, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 48

Kennedy 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 53

Kewanee 52, Mendota 45

Lake Forest 66, Waukegan 58

Lake Park 68, St. Charles East 57

Lemont 62, Oak Forest 49

Lincoln Park 60, Chicago (Clark) 59

Lincoln-Way East 55, Lockport 40

Lisle (Benet Academy) 48, Carmel 45

Lisle 56, Herscher 38

Litchfield 64, Ramsey 44

Loyola 50, Brother Rice 47

Macomb 54, Illini West (Carthage) 46

Manley 66, Chicago Little Village 47

Manteno 48, Reed-Custer 47

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Nazareth 42

Marmion 51, Montini 35

Massac County 75, Vienna 57

McHenry 65, Crystal Lake Central 31

Metamora 77, Bogan 47

Metea Valley 67, DeKalb 63

Moline 83, Galesburg 36

Momence 76, Cullom Tri-Point 34

Monmouth United 76, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 72

Monticello 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34

Morris 74, Rochelle 69

Morrison 58, Orion 55

Mounds Meridian 63, Vandalia 59

Mount Vernon 50, Carbondale 40

Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 63, Harrisburg 49

Mundelein 59, Zion Benton 46

Naperville North 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 33

Nashville 52, Mascoutah 38

New Athens 66, Valmeyer 55

New Berlin 48, Athens 34

Niles North 59, Highland Park 41

Niles Notre Dame 37, St. Patrick 26

Normal University 52, Jacksonville 30

Normal West 60, Peoria (H.S.) 58

Norris City (NCOE) 56, Edwards County 45

North Lawndale 60, Prosser 58

Northridge Prep 52, North Shore Country Day 44

Northside Prep 51, Amundsen 41

Oak Lawn Community 42, Shepard 24

Oswego 58, Plainfield East 53

Oswego East 75, Plainfield South 57

Ottawa 46, Sycamore 45

Ottawa Marquette 62, Henry 48

Peoria Heights (Quest) 65, West Prairie 35

Peoria Notre Dame 44, Normal Community 31

Petersburg PORTA 51, Illini Central 38

Pinckneyville 75, Sesser-Valier 29

Plainfield North 72, Plainfield Central 55

Plano 53, Sandwich 46

Pleasant Plains 54, Maroa-Forsyth 34

Pope County 41, Galatia 38

Princeton 81, St. Bede 46

Providence 59, St. Francis de Sales 58

Providence-St. Mel 61, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 59

Putnam County 40, Midland 37

Quad Cities 69, Morning Star, Iowa 36

Quincy 63, United Township High School 51

Raymond Lincolnwood 54, Buffalo Tri-City 37

Red Bud 50, Waterloo 48

Richwoods 80, Urbana 56

Ridgewood 50, Westmont 40

Rochester 45, Springfield 44

Rock Island 78, Geneseo 50

Rockford Auburn 78, Freeport 52

Rockford Boylan 63, Belvidere North 54

Rockford Guilford 69, Rockford Jefferson 60

Rockford Lutheran 61, Dixon 58

Rockridge 56, Erie-Prophetstown 38

Romeoville 68, Aurora (West Aurora) 53

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 72, Miami Norland, Fla. 52

Schurz 74, Chicago Sullivan 29

Seneca 58, Roanoke-Benson 34

Shelbyville 43, Sullivan 34

Sherrard 63, Monmouth-Roseville 45

Springfield Calvary 80, South County 65

Springfield Lanphier 58, Eisenhower 43

St Elmo-Brownstown 88, Mulberry Grove 49

St. Ignatius 45, Chicago (Christ the King) 34

St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Illinois Valley Central 46

St. Viator 54, Morgan Park 43

Stark County 66, Oneida (ROWVA) 47

Staunton 56, Bunker Hill 35

Sterling 70, Rock Island Alleman 25

Stevenson 48, Lake Zurich 42

Stillman Valley 47, Winnebago 43

Streator 52, Peotone 42

Taft 96, Foreman 43

Thornwood 59, Thornridge 41

Tolono Unity 56, Rantoul 41

Tolton Catholic, Mo. 49, Quincy Notre Dame 41

Trenton Wesclin 71, Waterloo Gibault 60

Triad 65, Greenville 44

Tuscola 39, Clinton 35

Urbana University 57, DeLand-Weldon 46

Vernon Hills 65, Maine West 44

Von Steuben 68, Mather 52

Walther Christian Academy 62, Chicago CICS-Ellison 52

Warren Township 50, Libertyville 45

Washington 45, East Peoria 41, OT

Waubonsie Valley 50, Naperville Central 33

Wauconda 47, Grayslake Central 42

Wells 45, Payton 30

West Hancock 61, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 28

Westinghouse 65, Farragut 58

Wheaton Warrenville South 57, St. Charles North 32

Whitney Young 89, Chicago (Lane) 83

Williamsville 55, Riverton 33

Winchester (West Central) 53, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 43

Woodland 55, Lowpoint-Washburn 39

Woodstock North 43, Woodstock 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

