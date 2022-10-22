PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton City/Montrose 52, Jasper 42

Archie 58, Liberal 0

Ash Grove 46, Sarcoxie 44

Bayless 44, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 21

Blair Oaks 63, Southern Boone County 6

Blue Springs 47, Raymore-Peculiar 41

Boonville 34, Eldon 24

Bowling Green 61, North Callaway 12

Brentwood 48, Sparta 0

Brookfield 34, Highland 6

Cabool 44, Salem 0

California 41, Hallsville 38

Cameron 24, Marshall 7

Capital City 54, Kirksville 15

Cardinal Ritter 44, St. Louis University 0

Carthage 55, Willard 14

Center 55, Clinton 8

Central (Cape Girardeau) 34, Potosi 27

Central (Park Hills) 48, Farmington 14

Central (Springfield) 57, Forsyth 11

Central (St. Joseph) 42, Truman 7

Charleston 32, Sikeston 14

Chillicothe 49, Benton 14

Christian Brothers College 44, Edwardsville, Ill. 17

Clayton 41, Affton 40

Cole Camp 50, Cass-Midway 6

Crest Ridge 52, Slater 19

Crystal City 32, Herculaneum 14

DeSoto 31, Basehor-Linwood, Kan. 21

Dexter 13, Malden 0

Diamond 43, Clever 0

Drexel 66, St. Paul Lutheran 30

East Buchanan 41, Lawson 0

East St. Louis, Ill. 40, DeSmet 10

Eureka 39, Hazelwood Central 2

Excelsior Springs 41, Ruskin 14

Fair Grove 30, El Dorado Springs 15

Fort Osage 35, Oak Park 30

Francis Howell 59, Rock Bridge 21

Francis Howell Central 30, Washington 27

Fredericktown 26, East Prairie 24

Ft. Zumwalt West 42, Ft. Zumwalt North 14

Fulton 28, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 20

Gallatin def. Princeton, forfeit

Glendale 37, Camdenton 35

Grain Valley 28, Raytown 14

Hannibal 27, Battle 21

Harrisburg 56, Scotland County 6

Helias Catholic 59, Vianney 13

Hickman High School 22, Belleville West, Ill. 20

Hillsboro 48, Poplar Bluff 14

Holden 44, Knob Noster 6

Holt 42, Timberland 35

Jackson 52, Festus 0

Jefferson (Festus) 46, St. Vincent 28

Jefferson City 58, Moberly 14

Joplin 68, Neosho 43

KC East Christian, Kan. 80, Northland Christian 6

KC Sumner, Kan. 38, East (Kansas City) 0

Kearney 33, Belton 21

Kickapoo 12, Bolivar 7

Kirkwood 61, Hazelwood West 0

Ladue Horton Watkins 28, Fox 7

Lafayette County 79, Carrollton 12

Lamar 41, Hollister 0

Lebanon 42, Rolla 14

Lee's Summit North 40, Park Hill 34

Liberty (Mountain View) 43, Houston 8

Liberty North 36, Lee's Summit West 0

Lincoln 54, Wellington-Napoleon 14

Lincoln College Prep 59, Central Academy(Kansas City) 0

Lindbergh 17, Lafayette (Wildwood) 14

Lockwood 65, Rich Hill/Hume 6

Logan-Rogersville 45, Aurora 0

Louisiana 50, Wright City 47

Lutheran (St. Charles) 63, Chaminade 21

MICDS 44, Duchesne 33

Macon 20, Centralia 14

Marceline 35, Paris 0

Marionville 42, Miller 6

Mark Twain 64, Van-Far 8

Marquette 38, Pattonville 14

Marshfield 38, Springfield Catholic 7

Maryville 49, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 14

McDonald County 40, East Newton 14

Mehlville 13, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 10

Mexico 33, Warrenton 19

Mid-Buchanan 63, Plattsburg 6

Milan 34, Maysville/Winston 26

Monett 27, Cassville 10

Monroe City 50, Clark County 0

Mountain Grove 43, Thayer 6

Nevada 49, Seneca 14

Nixa 51, Ozark 7

Norborne 52, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 12

North Andrew 68, Southwest (Livingston County) 8

North Shelby 90, Braymer 72

Oakville 35, Parkway South 7

Odessa 29, Harrisonville 26

Orrick 62, Santa Fe 16

Osage 52, Versailles 0

Osceola 50, Greenfield 14

Pacific 29, St. James 12

Park Hill South 40, Lee's Summit 31

Parkview 40, Hillcrest 33

Parkway Central 32, Parkway North 30

Penney 46, West Platte 8

Platte County 42, William Chrisman 14

Platte Valley 30, East Atchison 16

Pleasant Hill 63, Lee's Summit Community Christian 14

Putnam County 42, Polo 8

Raytown South 31, Winnetonka 14

Reeds Spring 35, Mt. Vernon 34, OT

Republic 35, Carl Junction 17

Richmond 45, Lexington 0

Rock Port 18, Mound City 14

Rockhurst 41, KC Harmon, Kan. 0

Rockwood Summit 22, Parkway West 21

Russellville 13, Agape Boarding 0

Savannah 28, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13

Schuyler County 68, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 0

Seckman 48, Webster Groves 6

Smith-Cotton 47, Hogan Prep 8

Smithville 50, Grandview 8

South Callaway 22, Montgomery County 16

South Holt 28, Nodaway-Holt 22

South Holt 28, West Nodaway 22

South Nodaway 30, Tarkio 16

South Shelby 31, Palmyra 6

St. Charles 55, North Point 20

St. Charles West 38, Ft. Zumwalt East 10

St. Clair 21, Owensville 6

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 51, Lutheran North 33

St. Michael 41, University Academy 0

St. Pius X (Festus) 27, Perryville 18

Staley 37, North Kansas City 0

Ste. Genevieve 42, Kelly 14

Stewartsville 72, DeKalb 48

Strafford 62, Skyline 14

Sweet Springs 72, Concordia 56

Tipton 19, Adrian 16

Tolton Catholic 40, Fayette 36

Trenton 48, South Harrison 0

Union 21, Hermann 14

Valle Catholic 46, Kennett 16

Van Horn 28, Pembroke Hill 22

Warrensburg 42, Oak Grove 28

Warsaw 61, Buffalo 24

Webb City 56, Branson 14

West Plains 43, Waynesville 18

Westran 44, Salisbury 0

Windsor (Imperial) 44, Cuba 6

Windsor 13, Lone Jack 0

Worth County 66, Stanberry 14

