PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton City/Montrose 52, Jasper 42
Archie 58, Liberal 0
Ash Grove 46, Sarcoxie 44
Bayless 44, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 21
Blair Oaks 63, Southern Boone County 6
Blue Springs 47, Raymore-Peculiar 41
Boonville 34, Eldon 24
Bowling Green 61, North Callaway 12
Brentwood 48, Sparta 0
Brookfield 34, Highland 6
Cabool 44, Salem 0
California 41, Hallsville 38
Cameron 24, Marshall 7
Capital City 54, Kirksville 15
Cardinal Ritter 44, St. Louis University 0
Carthage 55, Willard 14
Center 55, Clinton 8
Central (Cape Girardeau) 34, Potosi 27
Central (Park Hills) 48, Farmington 14
Central (Springfield) 57, Forsyth 11
Central (St. Joseph) 42, Truman 7
Charleston 32, Sikeston 14
Chillicothe 49, Benton 14
Christian Brothers College 44, Edwardsville, Ill. 17
Clayton 41, Affton 40
Cole Camp 50, Cass-Midway 6
Crest Ridge 52, Slater 19
Crystal City 32, Herculaneum 14
DeSoto 31, Basehor-Linwood, Kan. 21
Dexter 13, Malden 0
Diamond 43, Clever 0
Drexel 66, St. Paul Lutheran 30
East Buchanan 41, Lawson 0
East St. Louis, Ill. 40, DeSmet 10
Eureka 39, Hazelwood Central 2
Excelsior Springs 41, Ruskin 14
Fair Grove 30, El Dorado Springs 15
Fort Osage 35, Oak Park 30
Francis Howell 59, Rock Bridge 21
Francis Howell Central 30, Washington 27
Fredericktown 26, East Prairie 24
Ft. Zumwalt West 42, Ft. Zumwalt North 14
Fulton 28, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 20
Gallatin def. Princeton, forfeit
Glendale 37, Camdenton 35
Grain Valley 28, Raytown 14
Hannibal 27, Battle 21
Harrisburg 56, Scotland County 6
Helias Catholic 59, Vianney 13
Hickman High School 22, Belleville West, Ill. 20
Hillsboro 48, Poplar Bluff 14
Holden 44, Knob Noster 6
Holt 42, Timberland 35
Jackson 52, Festus 0
Jefferson (Festus) 46, St. Vincent 28
Jefferson City 58, Moberly 14
Joplin 68, Neosho 43
KC East Christian, Kan. 80, Northland Christian 6
KC Sumner, Kan. 38, East (Kansas City) 0
Kearney 33, Belton 21
Kickapoo 12, Bolivar 7
Kirkwood 61, Hazelwood West 0
Ladue Horton Watkins 28, Fox 7
Lafayette County 79, Carrollton 12
Lamar 41, Hollister 0
Lebanon 42, Rolla 14
Lee's Summit North 40, Park Hill 34
Liberty (Mountain View) 43, Houston 8
Liberty North 36, Lee's Summit West 0
Lincoln 54, Wellington-Napoleon 14
Lincoln College Prep 59, Central Academy(Kansas City) 0
Lindbergh 17, Lafayette (Wildwood) 14
Lockwood 65, Rich Hill/Hume 6
Logan-Rogersville 45, Aurora 0
Louisiana 50, Wright City 47
Lutheran (St. Charles) 63, Chaminade 21
MICDS 44, Duchesne 33
Macon 20, Centralia 14
Marceline 35, Paris 0
Marionville 42, Miller 6
Mark Twain 64, Van-Far 8
Marquette 38, Pattonville 14
Marshfield 38, Springfield Catholic 7
Maryville 49, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 14
McDonald County 40, East Newton 14
Mehlville 13, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 10
Mexico 33, Warrenton 19
Mid-Buchanan 63, Plattsburg 6
Milan 34, Maysville/Winston 26
Monett 27, Cassville 10
Monroe City 50, Clark County 0
Mountain Grove 43, Thayer 6
Nevada 49, Seneca 14
Nixa 51, Ozark 7
Norborne 52, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 12
North Andrew 68, Southwest (Livingston County) 8
North Shelby 90, Braymer 72
Oakville 35, Parkway South 7
Odessa 29, Harrisonville 26
Orrick 62, Santa Fe 16
Osage 52, Versailles 0
Osceola 50, Greenfield 14
Pacific 29, St. James 12
Park Hill South 40, Lee's Summit 31
Parkview 40, Hillcrest 33
Parkway Central 32, Parkway North 30
Penney 46, West Platte 8
Platte County 42, William Chrisman 14
Platte Valley 30, East Atchison 16
Pleasant Hill 63, Lee's Summit Community Christian 14
Putnam County 42, Polo 8
Raytown South 31, Winnetonka 14
Reeds Spring 35, Mt. Vernon 34, OT
Republic 35, Carl Junction 17
Richmond 45, Lexington 0
Rock Port 18, Mound City 14
Rockhurst 41, KC Harmon, Kan. 0
Rockwood Summit 22, Parkway West 21
Russellville 13, Agape Boarding 0
Savannah 28, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13
Schuyler County 68, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 0
Seckman 48, Webster Groves 6
Smith-Cotton 47, Hogan Prep 8
Smithville 50, Grandview 8
South Callaway 22, Montgomery County 16
South Holt 28, Nodaway-Holt 22
South Holt 28, West Nodaway 22
South Nodaway 30, Tarkio 16
South Shelby 31, Palmyra 6
St. Charles 55, North Point 20
St. Charles West 38, Ft. Zumwalt East 10
St. Clair 21, Owensville 6
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 51, Lutheran North 33
St. Michael 41, University Academy 0
St. Pius X (Festus) 27, Perryville 18
Staley 37, North Kansas City 0
Ste. Genevieve 42, Kelly 14
Stewartsville 72, DeKalb 48
Strafford 62, Skyline 14
Sweet Springs 72, Concordia 56
Tipton 19, Adrian 16
Tolton Catholic 40, Fayette 36
Trenton 48, South Harrison 0
Union 21, Hermann 14
Valle Catholic 46, Kennett 16
Van Horn 28, Pembroke Hill 22
Warrensburg 42, Oak Grove 28
Warsaw 61, Buffalo 24
Webb City 56, Branson 14
West Plains 43, Waynesville 18
Westran 44, Salisbury 0
Windsor (Imperial) 44, Cuba 6
Windsor 13, Lone Jack 0
Worth County 66, Stanberry 14
