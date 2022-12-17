GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 59, Flat Rock 38
Allen Park 42, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 23
Allen Park Cabrini 42, Lutheran Westland 19
Allendale 32, Zeeland East 14
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Warren Regina 17
Ann Arbor Pioneer 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 43
Armada 36, Croswell-Lexington 29
Athens 30, Jackson Christian 15
Baraga 63, Dollar Bay 23
Bath 49, Jackson 27
Battle Creek Lakeview 32, Battle Creek Central 28
Beal City 30, Roscommon 25
Berkley 53, Rochester Adams 30
Berrien Springs 49, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 40
Bessemer 67, Chassell 52
Big Rapids 42, Comstock Park 29
Blissfield 46, Napoleon 20
Bridgman 42, Allegan 26
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 44, Livingston Christian 33
Bronson 50, Jonesville 39
Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Lenawee Christian 44
Camden-Frontier 47, Bellevue 22
Carney-Nadeau 45, North Dickinson 23
Clare 65, Pinconning 5
Climax-Scotts 36, Burr Oak 21
Clio 56, Ortonville Brandon 46
Coldwater 39, Marshall 30
Coleman 33, Merrill 25
Colon 52, Battle Creek St. Philip 25
Constantine 45, Parchment 37
Dearborn Divine Child 47, Royal Oak Shrine 21
Detroit Community 33, Detroit Jalen Rose 28
Detroit Western Intl 84, Detroit Pershing 44
Eddies 51, Otsego 36
Elk Rapids 39, Boyne City 26
Ellsworth 44, Wolverine 26
Evart 61, McBain 44
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 49, Utica 40
Farmington 51, Oak Park 16
Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Northville 38
Fennville 37, Coloma 21
Fenton 69, Swartz Creek 41
Ferndale 63, Ferndale University 0
Flint Beecher 47, Burton Bendle 31
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 66, Bloomfield Hills Marian 39
Flint Hamady 57, Burton Bentley 16
Flushing 65, Flint Kearsley 36
Fowler 56, Laingsburg 24
Frankenmuth 66, Bridgeport 6
Fraser 43, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20
Freeland 60, Birch Run 19
Garber 59, Alma 45
Genesee 53, Morrice 51
Goodrich 52, Owosso 23
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 54, Grandville Calvin Christian 46
Grand Rapids Northview 46, Sparta 41
Grand Rapids South Christian 58, Hudsonville Unity Christian 32
Grand Rapids West Catholic 66, Wayland Union 31
Grandville 61, Holland 28
Grant 51, Reed City 44
Greenville 45, Cedar Springs 32
Grosse Pointe North 64, Macomb Dakota 50
Hale 35, Whittemore-Prescott 19
Hamtramck 50, Detroit University Science 27
Hancock 42, Negaunee 31
Hanover-Horton 39, Addison 33
Harbor Light Christian 49, Boyne Falls 4
Harbor Springs 52, Traverse City St. Francis 35
Hart 63, North Muskegon 17
Haslett 49, Williamston 28
Hastings 39, Jackson Lumen Christi 29
Hazel Park 37, New Haven 31
Hemlock 73, Carrollton 16
Hillsdale Academy 42, Waldron 39
Holland Black River 45, Delton Kellogg 28
Holland Christian 45, Zeeland West 37
Holland West Ottawa 56, Hamilton 46
Holt 53, Grand Ledge 48
Homer 55, Concord 40
Houghton Lake 61, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 40
Ionia 50, Eaton Rapids 46
Ithaca 61, St. Louis 41
Jackson Northwest 70, Battle Creek Harper Creek 24
Jenison 55, Wyoming 28
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 39, Portage Northern 34
Kent City 62, Newaygo 13
Kingsley 49, Frankfort 45
Lake City 50, Leroy Pine River 27
Lake Fenton 78, Corunna 30
Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Leslie 41
Lake Orion 35, Clarkston 25
Linden 53, Holly 10
Livonia Stevenson 39, Brownstown Woodhaven 36
Ludington 29, Whitehall 7
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 48, Grosse Pointe South 32
Macomb Lutheran North 50, Notre Dame Prep 23
Madison Heights Lamphere 29, Center Line 16
Manistee Catholic Central 46, Bear Lake 19
Manton 47, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 45
Maple City Glen Lake 60, Leland 25
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50, Eau Claire 9
Marine City 58, Clawson 7
Martin 50, Gobles 40
Marysville 58, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40
Mason 37, Fowlerville 21
Mattawan 43, Portage Central 38
Mesick 58, Walkerville 27
Midland Calvary Baptist 46, AuGres-Sims 24
Midland Dow 58, Midland 41
Montrose 53, Byron 12
Morenci 50, Britton-Deerfield 37
Mount Pleasant 59, Bay City Central 26
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 49, Vestaburg 23
Munising 55, North Central 29
Muskegon Mona Shores 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 33
New Lothrop 46, Durand 23
North Branch 48, Yale 28
North Farmington 60, Troy Athens 33
Oakridge High School 42, Muskegon Orchard View 21
Olivet 48, Perry 20
Onekama 50, Suttons Bay 21
Ontonagon 35, Ewen - Trout Creek 27, OT
Parma Western 76, Battle Creek Pennfield 46
Paw Paw 56, Plainwell 50
Peck 67, Caseville 21
Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Portland St. Patrick 34
Portland 59, Charlotte 23
Potterville 42, Webberville 29
Quincy 34, Union City 31
Redford Thurston 49, Melvindale 36
Rochester 59, Troy 23
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 60, Southfield 40
Rockford 64, Muskegon 45
Romeo 38, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 31
Romulus 66, Garden City 28
Saginaw Heritage 60, Cass City 16
Saginaw Swan Valley 50, Bay City John Glenn 33
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 68, Saginaw Nouvel 26
Saline 49, Monroe 14
Sand Creek 46, Adrian 24
Schoolcraft 40, Lawton 13
Southfield Christian 38, Livonia Clarenceville 32
Spring Lake 41, Coopersville 26
Springport 47, Reading 32
St. Charles 48, Blanchard Montabella 24
St. Clair 54, Roseville 19
St. Ignace 33, Cheboygan 25
St. Johns 58, Lansing Eastern 27
Standish-Sterling Central 45, Midland Bullock Creek 36
Stanton Central Montcalm 61, White Cloud 38
Stevensville Lakeshore 30, St. Joseph 25
Stockbridge 43, Lansing Christian 22
Sturgis 52, Niles 43
Summerfield 58, Erie-Mason 31
Vicksburg 56, Three Rivers 35
Walled Lake Northern 36, South Lyon East 34
Warren Cousino HS 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 39
Warren Fitzgerald 65, Sterling Heights 43
Waterford Mott 31, Walled Lake Central 26
West Bloomfield 70, Birmingham Groves 41
West Iron County 61, Houghton 55
White Lake Lakeland 46, Waterford Kettering 23
Whiteford 34, Adrian Madison 32
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 42, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 41
Zion Christian 66, Grand River Prep 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Breckenridge vs. Ashley, ccd.
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Dearborn Heights Star International, ccd.
Detroit HFA vs. Ecorse, ccd.
GR Sacred Heart vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ccd.
Howard City Tri-County vs. Remus Chippewa Hills, ccd.
Kelloggsville vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.
Manistique vs. Westwood, ppd.
Mason County Central vs. Ravenna, ccd.
Montague vs. Fremont, ccd.
Mount Clemens vs. Detroit Leadership, ccd.
North Adams-Jerome vs. Litchfield, ccd.
Saginaw Arthur Hill vs. Flint Southwestern, ppd.
Saugatuck vs. Galesburg-Augusta, ccd.
Walled Lake Western vs. Milford, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
