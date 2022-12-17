GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 59, Flat Rock 38

Allen Park 42, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 23

Allen Park Cabrini 42, Lutheran Westland 19

Allendale 32, Zeeland East 14

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Warren Regina 17

Ann Arbor Pioneer 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 43

Armada 36, Croswell-Lexington 29

Athens 30, Jackson Christian 15

Baraga 63, Dollar Bay 23

Bath 49, Jackson 27

Battle Creek Lakeview 32, Battle Creek Central 28

Beal City 30, Roscommon 25

Berkley 53, Rochester Adams 30

Berrien Springs 49, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 40

Bessemer 67, Chassell 52

Big Rapids 42, Comstock Park 29

Blissfield 46, Napoleon 20

Bridgman 42, Allegan 26

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 44, Livingston Christian 33

Bronson 50, Jonesville 39

Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Lenawee Christian 44

Camden-Frontier 47, Bellevue 22

Carney-Nadeau 45, North Dickinson 23

Clare 65, Pinconning 5

Climax-Scotts 36, Burr Oak 21

Clio 56, Ortonville Brandon 46

Coldwater 39, Marshall 30

Coleman 33, Merrill 25

Colon 52, Battle Creek St. Philip 25

Constantine 45, Parchment 37

Dearborn Divine Child 47, Royal Oak Shrine 21

Detroit Community 33, Detroit Jalen Rose 28

Detroit Western Intl 84, Detroit Pershing 44

Eddies 51, Otsego 36

Elk Rapids 39, Boyne City 26

Ellsworth 44, Wolverine 26

Evart 61, McBain 44

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 49, Utica 40

Farmington 51, Oak Park 16

Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Northville 38

Fennville 37, Coloma 21

Fenton 69, Swartz Creek 41

Ferndale 63, Ferndale University 0

Flint Beecher 47, Burton Bendle 31

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 66, Bloomfield Hills Marian 39

Flint Hamady 57, Burton Bentley 16

Flushing 65, Flint Kearsley 36

Fowler 56, Laingsburg 24

Frankenmuth 66, Bridgeport 6

Fraser 43, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20

Freeland 60, Birch Run 19

Garber 59, Alma 45

Genesee 53, Morrice 51

Goodrich 52, Owosso 23

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 54, Grandville Calvin Christian 46

Grand Rapids Northview 46, Sparta 41

Grand Rapids South Christian 58, Hudsonville Unity Christian 32

Grand Rapids West Catholic 66, Wayland Union 31

Grandville 61, Holland 28

Grant 51, Reed City 44

Greenville 45, Cedar Springs 32

Grosse Pointe North 64, Macomb Dakota 50

Hale 35, Whittemore-Prescott 19

Hamtramck 50, Detroit University Science 27

Hancock 42, Negaunee 31

Hanover-Horton 39, Addison 33

Harbor Light Christian 49, Boyne Falls 4

Harbor Springs 52, Traverse City St. Francis 35

Hart 63, North Muskegon 17

Haslett 49, Williamston 28

Hastings 39, Jackson Lumen Christi 29

Hazel Park 37, New Haven 31

Hemlock 73, Carrollton 16

Hillsdale Academy 42, Waldron 39

Holland Black River 45, Delton Kellogg 28

Holland Christian 45, Zeeland West 37

Holland West Ottawa 56, Hamilton 46

Holt 53, Grand Ledge 48

Homer 55, Concord 40

Houghton Lake 61, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 40

Ionia 50, Eaton Rapids 46

Ithaca 61, St. Louis 41

Jackson Northwest 70, Battle Creek Harper Creek 24

Jenison 55, Wyoming 28

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 39, Portage Northern 34

Kent City 62, Newaygo 13

Kingsley 49, Frankfort 45

Lake City 50, Leroy Pine River 27

Lake Fenton 78, Corunna 30

Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Leslie 41

Lake Orion 35, Clarkston 25

Linden 53, Holly 10

Livonia Stevenson 39, Brownstown Woodhaven 36

Ludington 29, Whitehall 7

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 48, Grosse Pointe South 32

Macomb Lutheran North 50, Notre Dame Prep 23

Madison Heights Lamphere 29, Center Line 16

Manistee Catholic Central 46, Bear Lake 19

Manton 47, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 45

Maple City Glen Lake 60, Leland 25

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50, Eau Claire 9

Marine City 58, Clawson 7

Martin 50, Gobles 40

Marysville 58, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40

Mason 37, Fowlerville 21

Mattawan 43, Portage Central 38

Mesick 58, Walkerville 27

Midland Calvary Baptist 46, AuGres-Sims 24

Midland Dow 58, Midland 41

Montrose 53, Byron 12

Morenci 50, Britton-Deerfield 37

Mount Pleasant 59, Bay City Central 26

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 49, Vestaburg 23

Munising 55, North Central 29

Muskegon Mona Shores 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 33

New Lothrop 46, Durand 23

North Branch 48, Yale 28

North Farmington 60, Troy Athens 33

Oakridge High School 42, Muskegon Orchard View 21

Olivet 48, Perry 20

Onekama 50, Suttons Bay 21

Ontonagon 35, Ewen - Trout Creek 27, OT

Parma Western 76, Battle Creek Pennfield 46

Paw Paw 56, Plainwell 50

Peck 67, Caseville 21

Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Portland St. Patrick 34

Portland 59, Charlotte 23

Potterville 42, Webberville 29

Quincy 34, Union City 31

Redford Thurston 49, Melvindale 36

Rochester 59, Troy 23

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 60, Southfield 40

Rockford 64, Muskegon 45

Romeo 38, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 31

Romulus 66, Garden City 28

Saginaw Heritage 60, Cass City 16

Saginaw Swan Valley 50, Bay City John Glenn 33

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 68, Saginaw Nouvel 26

Saline 49, Monroe 14

Sand Creek 46, Adrian 24

Schoolcraft 40, Lawton 13

Southfield Christian 38, Livonia Clarenceville 32

Spring Lake 41, Coopersville 26

Springport 47, Reading 32

St. Charles 48, Blanchard Montabella 24

St. Clair 54, Roseville 19

St. Ignace 33, Cheboygan 25

St. Johns 58, Lansing Eastern 27

Standish-Sterling Central 45, Midland Bullock Creek 36

Stanton Central Montcalm 61, White Cloud 38

Stevensville Lakeshore 30, St. Joseph 25

Stockbridge 43, Lansing Christian 22

Sturgis 52, Niles 43

Summerfield 58, Erie-Mason 31

Vicksburg 56, Three Rivers 35

Walled Lake Northern 36, South Lyon East 34

Warren Cousino HS 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 39

Warren Fitzgerald 65, Sterling Heights 43

Waterford Mott 31, Walled Lake Central 26

West Bloomfield 70, Birmingham Groves 41

West Iron County 61, Houghton 55

White Lake Lakeland 46, Waterford Kettering 23

Whiteford 34, Adrian Madison 32

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 42, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 41

Zion Christian 66, Grand River Prep 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Breckenridge vs. Ashley, ccd.

Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Dearborn Heights Star International, ccd.

Detroit HFA vs. Ecorse, ccd.

GR Sacred Heart vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ccd.

Howard City Tri-County vs. Remus Chippewa Hills, ccd.

Kelloggsville vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.

Manistique vs. Westwood, ppd.

Mason County Central vs. Ravenna, ccd.

Montague vs. Fremont, ccd.

Mount Clemens vs. Detroit Leadership, ccd.

North Adams-Jerome vs. Litchfield, ccd.

Saginaw Arthur Hill vs. Flint Southwestern, ppd.

Saugatuck vs. Galesburg-Augusta, ccd.

Walled Lake Western vs. Milford, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

