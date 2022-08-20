PREP FOOTBALL=
Alonso 25, Seminole Osceola 20
Aucilla Christian 36, Fullington, Ga. 35
Bartow 48, Fort Meade 7
Bartram Trail 40, Riverside 0
Berkeley Prep 27, Bloomingdale 20
Bishop Verot 67, Lely 14
Bolles School 41, Orange Park 13
Bonita Springs 31, East Lee County 6
Booker 59, Hardee 27
Brunswick, Ga. 23, Andrew Jackson 13
Buchholz 55, Ocala Trinity Catholic 14
Cambridge Christian 35, Bayshore 6
Cardinal Mooney 53, Seffner Christian 0
Charlotte 35, Barron Collier 10
Clearwater Central Catholic 34, Wiregrass Ranch 0
Clewiston 16, Gateway Charter 0
Columbia 14, Suwannee 10
DeSoto County 21, Cape Coral 0
Dunnellon 12, Lecanto 0
Dwyer 25, Plantation 18
East Lake 41, Auburndale 14
Eastside 15, Chiefland 13
Evangelical Christian 35, Lake Placid 12
Fivay 14, Hernando 0
Fleming Island 42, Westside 6
Fort Myers 41, Ida S. Baker 0
Gateway 21, Mariner 18
George Steinbrenner 32, Mitchell 13
Golden Gate 26, Monarch 22
Hawthorne 12, Ed White 6
IMG Academy-Blue 41, Venice 3
Immokalee 47, Glades Day 22
Interlachen 8, Wolfson 0
Jupiter 14, Okeechobee 0
Key West 25, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 6
Lakeland 13, Armwood 6
Lakewood 41, Palmetto 13
Lakewood Ranch 49, Dunedin 6
Lemon Bay 28, South Fort Myers 21
Madison County 25, Wakulla 14
Mainland 35, Matanzas 7
Merritt Island Christian 31, St. John Lutheran 6
Middleton 34, Gibbs 22
Miramar 7, Miami Edison 0
Monsignor Pace 30, Blanche Ely 21
Naples 31, Gulf Coast 7
Nature Coast Tech 42, Citrus 0
Ocala Christian Academy 26, Lake Mary Prep 8
Old Plank Christian 27, Calvary Chapel 19
Orlando University 52, Marco Island 0
Palm Bay 21, Satellite 7
Parrish Community 42, Anclote 8
Pasco 22, River Ridge 18
Ponte Vedra 19, Mandarin 0
Port Charlotte 35, Dunbar 12
Riverdale 37, Island Coast 32
Santa Fe Catholic 26, Discovery 6
Sebring 48, Palmetto Ridge 6
South Broward 29, Coral Glades 7
St. Edward's 28, Melbourne Central Catholic 7
St. John Neumann 12, Fort Myers Canterbury 7
Strawberry Crest 7, George Jenkins 6
Sunlake 37, Crystal River 6
Tampa Bay Tech 20, Sarasota Riverview 7
Tavares 0, South Lake 0
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 7, Terry Parker 6
Valdosta, Ga. 40, North Miami 6
Vero Beach 34, Boca Raton Community 3
Vero Beach Master's Academy 42, Oasis Christian 0
Wharton 14, Plant 7
Wildwood 34, Newberry 0
Williston 37, Taylor County 6
Zephyrhills 43, Land O'Lakes 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Celebration vs. Davenport, ccd.
LaBelle vs. Clewiston, ccd.
LaBelle vs. Gateway Charter, ccd.
