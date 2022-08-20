PREP FOOTBALL=

Alonso 25, Seminole Osceola 20

Aucilla Christian 36, Fullington, Ga. 35

Bartow 48, Fort Meade 7

Bartram Trail 40, Riverside 0

Berkeley Prep 27, Bloomingdale 20

Bishop Verot 67, Lely 14

Bolles School 41, Orange Park 13

Bonita Springs 31, East Lee County 6

Booker 59, Hardee 27

Brunswick, Ga. 23, Andrew Jackson 13

Buchholz 55, Ocala Trinity Catholic 14

Cambridge Christian 35, Bayshore 6

Cardinal Mooney 53, Seffner Christian 0

Charlotte 35, Barron Collier 10

Clearwater Central Catholic 34, Wiregrass Ranch 0

Clewiston 16, Gateway Charter 0

Columbia 14, Suwannee 10

DeSoto County 21, Cape Coral 0

Dunnellon 12, Lecanto 0

Dwyer 25, Plantation 18

East Lake 41, Auburndale 14

Eastside 15, Chiefland 13

Evangelical Christian 35, Lake Placid 12

Fivay 14, Hernando 0

Fleming Island 42, Westside 6

Fort Myers 41, Ida S. Baker 0

Gateway 21, Mariner 18

George Steinbrenner 32, Mitchell 13

Golden Gate 26, Monarch 22

Hawthorne 12, Ed White 6

IMG Academy-Blue 41, Venice 3

Immokalee 47, Glades Day 22

Interlachen 8, Wolfson 0

Jupiter 14, Okeechobee 0

Key West 25, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 6

Lakeland 13, Armwood 6

Lakewood 41, Palmetto 13

Lakewood Ranch 49, Dunedin 6

Lemon Bay 28, South Fort Myers 21

Madison County 25, Wakulla 14

Mainland 35, Matanzas 7

Merritt Island Christian 31, St. John Lutheran 6

Middleton 34, Gibbs 22

Miramar 7, Miami Edison 0

Monsignor Pace 30, Blanche Ely 21

Naples 31, Gulf Coast 7

Nature Coast Tech 42, Citrus 0

Ocala Christian Academy 26, Lake Mary Prep 8

Old Plank Christian 27, Calvary Chapel 19

Orlando University 52, Marco Island 0

Palm Bay 21, Satellite 7

Parrish Community 42, Anclote 8

Pasco 22, River Ridge 18

Ponte Vedra 19, Mandarin 0

Port Charlotte 35, Dunbar 12

Riverdale 37, Island Coast 32

Santa Fe Catholic 26, Discovery 6

Sebring 48, Palmetto Ridge 6

South Broward 29, Coral Glades 7

St. Edward's 28, Melbourne Central Catholic 7

St. John Neumann 12, Fort Myers Canterbury 7

Strawberry Crest 7, George Jenkins 6

Sunlake 37, Crystal River 6

Tampa Bay Tech 20, Sarasota Riverview 7

Tavares 0, South Lake 0

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 7, Terry Parker 6

Valdosta, Ga. 40, North Miami 6

Vero Beach 34, Boca Raton Community 3

Vero Beach Master's Academy 42, Oasis Christian 0

Wharton 14, Plant 7

Wildwood 34, Newberry 0

Williston 37, Taylor County 6

Zephyrhills 43, Land O'Lakes 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Celebration vs. Davenport, ccd.

LaBelle vs. Clewiston, ccd.

LaBelle vs. Gateway Charter, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

