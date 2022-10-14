PREP FOOTBALL=
Alpharetta 70, Lassiter 21
Appling County 38, Windsor Forest 0
Augusta Prep 28, Southwest Georgia Academy 6
Bainbridge 42, Shaw 6
Benedictine Military 52, Southeast Bulloch 7
Blessed Trinity 44, Johns Creek 7
Bowdon 42, Christian Heritage 21
Brooks County 34, Early County 7
Brookstone 48, Crawford County 21
Brookwood 31, Newton 23
Brookwood School 57, Southland 14
Burke County 63, Islands 0
Calhoun 49, Woodland Cartersville 0
Callaway 57, Towers 6
Calvary Day 42, Johnson-Savannah 0
Carrollton 42, Pebblebrook 12
Cartersville 37, Hiram 26
Carver-Columbus 30, Crisp County 20
Chapel Hill 38, Tri-Cities 6
Cherokee 29, Osborne 25
Clarke Central 63, Heritage-Conyers 7
Clinch County 42, Turner County 18
Coffee 35, Statesboro 3
Collins Hill 14, Mountain View 0
Colquitt County 49, Camden County 21
Commerce 49, Athens Christian 24
Cook 45, Berrien 28
Cross Keys 14, Notre Dame Academy 7
Dacula 21, Central Gwinnett 7
Dade County 44, Coosa 14
Dalton 31, Cass 28
Darlington 34, Pepperell 14
Dawson County 31, Wesleyan 24
Deerfield-Windsor 42, Tiftarea 21
Dodge County 35, Americus Sumter 14
Dougherty 45, Monroe 12
Druid Hills 34, Clarkston 0
Dublin 21, Dooly County 6
East Coweta 44, Campbell 7
Etowah 42, Woodstock 21
Fellowship Christian School 28, Athens Academy 6
Fitzgerald 47, Jeff Davis 0
Glenn Hills 30, Butler 7
Glynn Academy 46, Grovetown 13
Grayson 34, South Gwinnett 13
Greater Atlanta Christian 41, North Springs 7
Harlem 30, Richmond Academy 0
Harrison 24, North Paulding 21
Horizon Christian 49, Johnson Ferry Christian 42
Irwin County 49, Pelham 8
Jefferson 27, Flowery Branch 0
Jenkins 32, Greenbrier 25
John Milledge 21, Stratford 7
Johnson County 47, Glascock County 7
Jones County 24, Dutchtown 7
Lambert 20, West Forsyth 3
Laurence Manning Academy, S.C. 26, Augusta Christian 19
Macon County 65, Central-Talbotton 0
Madison County 34, Cedar Shoals 20
Manchester 41, Greenville 6
Marietta 34, McEachern 16
Marist 43, South Cobb 7
McIntosh 58, Drew 21
Meadowcreek 35, Discovery 14
Model 34, Haralson County 3
Morgan County 49, Hephzibah 33
Norcross 63, Berkmar 0
North Cobb 45, Wheeler 14
North Gwinnett 35, Peachtree Ridge 7
North Hall 28, Chestatee 21
North Oconee 48, East Forsyth 0
Peach County 35, Mary Persons 18
Perry 35, Baldwin 0
Pickens 27, Gilmer 10
Pierce County 31, Toombs County 28
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 42, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 28
Rockmart 49, Murray County 0
Roswell 56, Pope 3
Sandy Creek 22, Carver-Atlanta 12
Schley County 47, Taylor County 13
Sequoyah 7, Creekview 3
Social Circle 28, Mt. Paran Christian 14
St. Pius X 33, Dunwoody 6
Swainsboro 48, East Laurens 0
Tattnall Square 41, Mount de Sales 13
Thomas Jefferson 35, Bulloch 7
Thomasville 56, Columbus 7
Trion 42, Chattooga 0
Union County 56, Providence Christian 49
Upson-Lee 42, Jackson 21
Valwood 19, Terrell Academy 14
Walnut Grove 28, Cherokee Bluff 25
Walton 42, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Ware County 48, Bradwell Institute 0
Wayne County 31, New Hampstead 24
Westfield 35, Heritage School 0
White County 56, West Hall 14
Woodward Academy 56, Rockdale County 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.