BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia-Loup City 48, Burwell 47

Boone Central 64, Battle Creek 37

Centennial 55, Thayer Central 48

Crazy Horse, S.D. 73, Omaha Nation 53

Elm Creek 68, Overton 29

Fillmore Central 58, Gibbon 28

Friend 77, Pawnee City 66

Gering 73, Alliance 60

Gretna 79, Omaha Northwest 35

Hay Springs 59, Edgemont, S.D. 57

Hershey 45, Bridgeport 42

Johnson-Brock 50, Southern 35

Kearney 56, Lincoln North Star 51

Lawrence-Nelson 37, Silver Lake 31

Leyton 74, Minatare 35

Lincoln East 75, Lincoln Southwest 59

Lincoln Southeast 68, Fremont 29

Millard North 53, Elkhorn South 47

Millard West 63, Westview 55

Norfolk 58, Grand Island 51

Norfolk Catholic 76, Humphrey St. Francis 40

Omaha Creighton Prep 63, Omaha North 56

Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51

Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha South 49

Papillion-LaVista South 86, Buena Vista 10

Pleasanton 66, Fullerton 34

Ravenna 53, Centura 40

Riverside 77, Palmer 7

Scottsbluff 64, Hastings 51

Shelton 69, Blue Hill 59

Sidney 67, Chadron 62

Sterling 61, Lewiston 47

Superior 52, Diller-Odell 46

Wilber-Clatonia 38, Milford 31

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Columbus Scotus 61, Hastings St. Cecilia 47

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Omaha Concordia 45

Central Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Crete 59, Seward 37

York 60, Aurora 38

CRC Tournament=

Championship=

Osceola 55, Cross County 47

Third Place=

Nebraska Lutheran 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Bennington 57, Norris 40

MNAC Tournament=

Consolation=

Arthur County 59, Brady 46

Sandhills Valley 55, Cody-Kilgore 38

RPAC Tournament=

East Division=

Consolation=

Alma 52, Arapahoe 32

Southern Valley 51, Medicine Valley 40

Final=

Bertrand 45, Cambridge 35

West Division=

Consolation=

Maxwell 57, Wallace 43

Paxton 51, Hitchcock County 38

Final=

Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Dundy County-Stratton 58

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Gothenburg 64, McCook 45

Ogallala 80, Holdrege 69

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gordon/Rushville vs. Morrill, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

