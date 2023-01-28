BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia-Loup City 48, Burwell 47
Boone Central 64, Battle Creek 37
Centennial 55, Thayer Central 48
Crazy Horse, S.D. 73, Omaha Nation 53
Elm Creek 68, Overton 29
Fillmore Central 58, Gibbon 28
Friend 77, Pawnee City 66
Gering 73, Alliance 60
Gretna 79, Omaha Northwest 35
Hay Springs 59, Edgemont, S.D. 57
Hershey 45, Bridgeport 42
Johnson-Brock 50, Southern 35
Kearney 56, Lincoln North Star 51
Lawrence-Nelson 37, Silver Lake 31
Leyton 74, Minatare 35
Lincoln East 75, Lincoln Southwest 59
Lincoln Southeast 68, Fremont 29
Millard North 53, Elkhorn South 47
Millard West 63, Westview 55
Norfolk 58, Grand Island 51
Norfolk Catholic 76, Humphrey St. Francis 40
Omaha Creighton Prep 63, Omaha North 56
Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51
Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha South 49
Papillion-LaVista South 86, Buena Vista 10
Pleasanton 66, Fullerton 34
Ravenna 53, Centura 40
Riverside 77, Palmer 7
Scottsbluff 64, Hastings 51
Shelton 69, Blue Hill 59
Sidney 67, Chadron 62
Sterling 61, Lewiston 47
Superior 52, Diller-Odell 46
Wilber-Clatonia 38, Milford 31
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Columbus Scotus 61, Hastings St. Cecilia 47
Lincoln Lutheran 59, Omaha Concordia 45
Central Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Crete 59, Seward 37
York 60, Aurora 38
CRC Tournament=
Championship=
Osceola 55, Cross County 47
Third Place=
Nebraska Lutheran 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Bennington 57, Norris 40
MNAC Tournament=
Consolation=
Arthur County 59, Brady 46
Sandhills Valley 55, Cody-Kilgore 38
RPAC Tournament=
East Division=
Consolation=
Alma 52, Arapahoe 32
Southern Valley 51, Medicine Valley 40
Final=
Bertrand 45, Cambridge 35
West Division=
Consolation=
Maxwell 57, Wallace 43
Paxton 51, Hitchcock County 38
Final=
Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Dundy County-Stratton 58
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Gothenburg 64, McCook 45
Ogallala 80, Holdrege 69
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gordon/Rushville vs. Morrill, ccd.
