PREP FOOTBALL=

Ainsworth 74, North Central 14

Alma 32, Axtell 26

Arapahoe 36, Arcadia-Loup City 12

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Columbus Lakeview 6

Auburn 33, Boys Town 8

Aurora 49, Grand Island Northwest 13

Battle Creek 14, Archbishop Bergan 13

Bellevue East 31, Lincoln Northeast 21

Bellevue West 28, Omaha North 26

Bennington 44, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13

Bertrand 34, Overton 0

Bishop Neumann 35, Milford 14

Blair 40, Plattsmouth 21

Bloomfield 51, Winside 16

Boone Central 42, Broken Bow 21

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, High Plains Community 18

Centennial 22, North Bend Central 19

Central Valley 32, Fullerton 30

Centura 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Chase County 35, Alliance 8

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38

Cody-Kilgore 25, Wallace 24

Columbus Scotus 13, Aquinas 7

Crofton 42, Summerland 20

Cross County 44, Sutton 30

Douglas County West 26, West Point-Beemer 7

Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Humphrey St. Francis 20

Elkhorn 21, Waverly 17

Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, Crete 10

Elkhorn North 28, Hastings 0

Elkhorn South 31, Lincoln Southeast 20

Elmwood-Murdock 95, Falls City Sacred Heart 44

Fillmore Central 27, David City 0

Freeman 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 20

Gering 46, Torrington, Wyo. 19

Giltner 38, Deshler 6

Grand Island 20, North Platte 19

Hampton 58, Lewiston 56

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 8

Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Heartland 44, Shelby/Rising City 22

Hershey 38, Gibbon 12

Hi-Line 64, Pleasanton 22

Hitchcock County 72, Bayard 8

Holdrege 47, Sidney 27

Howells/Dodge 50, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 66, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Hyannis 72, Kimball 12

Kearney Catholic 27, Doniphan-Trumbull 8

Kenesaw 54, Loomis 26

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Guardian Angels 25

Leyton 49, Hemingford 10

Lincoln Christian 34, Lincoln Lutheran 27

Lincoln North Star 27, Omaha Benson 2

Lincoln Southwest 20, Lincoln High 19

Malcolm 14, Yutan 7

Maxwell 58, Morrill 8

McCook 34, Cozad 7

Mead 48, Johnson County Central 22

Millard North 34, Papillion-LaVista 31, OT

Millard South 38, Millard West 14

Mitchell 48, Wheatland, Wyo. 6

Mullen 62, Medicine Valley 0

Nebraska Christian 50, Madison 13

Nebraska Lutheran 51, East Butler 2

Norfolk 38, Columbus 7

Norfolk Catholic 37, Oakland-Craig 12

North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Cambridge 28

Ogallala 21, Gothenburg 14

Omaha Bryan 42, Omaha South 27

Omaha Central 47, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Christian Academy 56, Cedar Bluffs 26

Omaha Concordia 3, Schuyler 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Beatrice 7

Omaha Nation 52, Crazy Horse, S.D. 6

Omaha Roncalli 30, Wayne 0

Omaha Westside 24, Omaha Creighton Prep 17

Ord 34, Central City 20

Osceola 62, Diller-Odell 8

Osmond 20, Boyd County 6

Palmyra 51, Weeping Water 34

Papillion-LaVista South 35, Fremont 19

Pender 42, Elkhorn Valley 8

Pierce 38, Wahoo 7

Plainview 30, Wakefield 28

Platteview 40, Falls City 0

Ponca 29, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 25

Potter-Dix 85, Minatare 6

Ralston 48, Lincoln Northwest 12

Randolph 58, Walthill 0

Ravenna 50, Ansley-Litchfield 6

Raymond Central 14, Arlington 10

Sandhills Valley 50, Southern Valley 16

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Burwell 0

Sandy Creek 70, Blue Hill 0

Scottsbluff 26, Lincoln Pius X 6

Seward 44, Norris 24

Silver Lake 60, Palmer 36

Sioux County 78, Creek Valley 0

St. Edward 27, Dorchester 16

St. Paul 42, O'Neill 6

Stanton 47, Riverside 21

Syracuse 35, Louisville 0

Thayer Central 46, McCool Junction 15

Tri County Northeast 42, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0

Twin River 24, Conestoga 8

Valentine 41, West Holt 6

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Banner County 6

Wisner-Pilger 52, Lutheran High Northeast 18

Wood River 34, Amherst 29

Wynot 28, Hartington-Newcastle 20

York 14, Lexington 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you