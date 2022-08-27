PREP FOOTBALL=
Ainsworth 74, North Central 14
Alma 32, Axtell 26
Arapahoe 36, Arcadia-Loup City 12
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Columbus Lakeview 6
Auburn 33, Boys Town 8
Aurora 49, Grand Island Northwest 13
Battle Creek 14, Archbishop Bergan 13
Bellevue East 31, Lincoln Northeast 21
Bellevue West 28, Omaha North 26
Bennington 44, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13
Bertrand 34, Overton 0
Bishop Neumann 35, Milford 14
Blair 40, Plattsmouth 21
Bloomfield 51, Winside 16
Boone Central 42, Broken Bow 21
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, High Plains Community 18
Centennial 22, North Bend Central 19
Central Valley 32, Fullerton 30
Centura 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Chase County 35, Alliance 8
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38
Cody-Kilgore 25, Wallace 24
Columbus Scotus 13, Aquinas 7
Crofton 42, Summerland 20
Cross County 44, Sutton 30
Douglas County West 26, West Point-Beemer 7
Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Humphrey St. Francis 20
Elkhorn 21, Waverly 17
Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, Crete 10
Elkhorn North 28, Hastings 0
Elkhorn South 31, Lincoln Southeast 20
Elmwood-Murdock 95, Falls City Sacred Heart 44
Fillmore Central 27, David City 0
Freeman 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 20
Gering 46, Torrington, Wyo. 19
Giltner 38, Deshler 6
Grand Island 20, North Platte 19
Hampton 58, Lewiston 56
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 8
Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Heartland 44, Shelby/Rising City 22
Hershey 38, Gibbon 12
Hi-Line 64, Pleasanton 22
Hitchcock County 72, Bayard 8
Holdrege 47, Sidney 27
Howells/Dodge 50, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 66, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Hyannis 72, Kimball 12
Kearney Catholic 27, Doniphan-Trumbull 8
Kenesaw 54, Loomis 26
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Guardian Angels 25
Leyton 49, Hemingford 10
Lincoln Christian 34, Lincoln Lutheran 27
Lincoln North Star 27, Omaha Benson 2
Lincoln Southwest 20, Lincoln High 19
Malcolm 14, Yutan 7
Maxwell 58, Morrill 8
McCook 34, Cozad 7
Mead 48, Johnson County Central 22
Millard North 34, Papillion-LaVista 31, OT
Millard South 38, Millard West 14
Mitchell 48, Wheatland, Wyo. 6
Mullen 62, Medicine Valley 0
Nebraska Christian 50, Madison 13
Nebraska Lutheran 51, East Butler 2
Norfolk 38, Columbus 7
Norfolk Catholic 37, Oakland-Craig 12
North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Cambridge 28
Ogallala 21, Gothenburg 14
Omaha Bryan 42, Omaha South 27
Omaha Central 47, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Christian Academy 56, Cedar Bluffs 26
Omaha Concordia 3, Schuyler 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Beatrice 7
Omaha Nation 52, Crazy Horse, S.D. 6
Omaha Roncalli 30, Wayne 0
Omaha Westside 24, Omaha Creighton Prep 17
Ord 34, Central City 20
Osceola 62, Diller-Odell 8
Osmond 20, Boyd County 6
Palmyra 51, Weeping Water 34
Papillion-LaVista South 35, Fremont 19
Pender 42, Elkhorn Valley 8
Pierce 38, Wahoo 7
Plainview 30, Wakefield 28
Platteview 40, Falls City 0
Ponca 29, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 25
Potter-Dix 85, Minatare 6
Ralston 48, Lincoln Northwest 12
Randolph 58, Walthill 0
Ravenna 50, Ansley-Litchfield 6
Raymond Central 14, Arlington 10
Sandhills Valley 50, Southern Valley 16
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Burwell 0
Sandy Creek 70, Blue Hill 0
Scottsbluff 26, Lincoln Pius X 6
Seward 44, Norris 24
Silver Lake 60, Palmer 36
Sioux County 78, Creek Valley 0
St. Edward 27, Dorchester 16
St. Paul 42, O'Neill 6
Stanton 47, Riverside 21
Syracuse 35, Louisville 0
Thayer Central 46, McCool Junction 15
Tri County Northeast 42, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
Twin River 24, Conestoga 8
Valentine 41, West Holt 6
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Banner County 6
Wisner-Pilger 52, Lutheran High Northeast 18
Wood River 34, Amherst 29
Wynot 28, Hartington-Newcastle 20
York 14, Lexington 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
