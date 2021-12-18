GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 45, Proviso East 36
Calumet Christian, Ind. 36, Kankakee Grace Christian 18
Clemente 29, Josephinum 26
Deerfield 69, Highland Park 24
Downers South 45, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 30
Geneva 61, Batavia 52
Havana 60, Winchester (West Central) 23
Joliet Central 40, Plainfield Central 39
Joliet West 60, Plainfield South 34
Juarez 51, Chicago Academy 6
Lake Park 53, Glenbard North 38
Leyden 33, Hinsdale South 24
Lincoln 57, Effingham 29
Lincoln Way West 62, Lincoln-Way East 49
Loyola 46, Glenbrook South 32
Lyons 31, Downers North 29
Maine West 50, Niles North 44
Manteno 70, Momence 20
Mendon Unity 58, Palmyra, Mo. 30
Nixa, Mo. 40, Kankakee 30
Prospect 50, Hersey 47
Rochester 43, Normal University 35
Rockford Guilford 73, Rockford Jefferson 56
Rolling Meadows 63, Elk Grove 42
Romeoville 63, Plainfield East 60
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 65, Eisenhower 14
Springfield 71, Decatur MacArthur 59
Springfield Southeast 44, Chatham Glenwood 24
St. Charles East 46, St. Charles North 38
Stevenson 13, Warren 7
Taylorville 61, Mahomet-Seymour 49
Watseka (coop) 40, Urbana 29
Wheaton North 40, Wheaton Warrenville South 12
Libertyville Tournament=
Cary-Grove 45, Streamwood 19
Conant 54, Mundelein 18
Libertyville 62, Vernon Hills 21
Northern Illinois Tournament=
Crystal Lake Central 56, Wauconda 36
DeKalb 52, Grayslake North 36
Lakes Community 57, Marengo 36
McHenry 62, Amundsen 35
Prairie Ridge 54, Johnsburg 37
Round Lake 42, Belvidere 11
Woodstock Marian 37, Richmond-Burton 33
Woodstock North 43, Crystal Lake South 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DePaul College Prep vs. Latin, ccd.
Evergreen Park vs. Andrew, ccd.
Hononegah vs. Richwoods, ccd.
Lake Zurich vs. Zion Benton, ccd.
