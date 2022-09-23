PREP FOOTBALL=
American Fork 17, Lone Peak 14
Bingham 24, Mountain Ridge 13
Bountiful 14, Box Elder 13
Brighton 14, East 3
Corner Canyon 21, Skyridge 17
Davis 30, Fremont 17
Dixie 25, Cedar City 24
Duchesne 37, Gunnison Valley 6
Enterprise 58, Water Canyon 8
Farmington 45, Roy 15
Grantsville 49, Ogden 0
Highland 52, Cottonwood 9
Layton 38, Weber 19
Layton Christian Academy 28, Kanab 7
Lehi 77, Jordan 0
Milford 55, Parowan 14
Mountain Crest 38, Logan 7
Park City 22, Olympus 3
Payson 55, Hillcrest 35
Providence Hall 43, American Leadership 14
Riverton 34, Copper Hills 14
Sky View 27, Bear River 7
South Summit 33, Summit Academy 14
Spanish Fork 17, Provo 14
Stansbury 46, Cedar Valley 7
Syracuse 49, Clearfield 0
Thermopolis, Wyo. 28, Rich County 24
Tooele 59, Mountain View 35
West Jordan 21, Herriman 15
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
