PREP FOOTBALL=

American Fork 17, Lone Peak 14

Bingham 24, Mountain Ridge 13

Bountiful 14, Box Elder 13

Brighton 14, East 3

Corner Canyon 21, Skyridge 17

Davis 30, Fremont 17

Dixie 25, Cedar City 24

Duchesne 37, Gunnison Valley 6

Enterprise 58, Water Canyon 8

Farmington 45, Roy 15

Grantsville 49, Ogden 0

Highland 52, Cottonwood 9

Layton 38, Weber 19

Layton Christian Academy 28, Kanab 7

Lehi 77, Jordan 0

Milford 55, Parowan 14

Mountain Crest 38, Logan 7

Park City 22, Olympus 3

Payson 55, Hillcrest 35

Providence Hall 43, American Leadership 14

Riverton 34, Copper Hills 14

Sky View 27, Bear River 7

South Summit 33, Summit Academy 14

Spanish Fork 17, Provo 14

Stansbury 46, Cedar Valley 7

Syracuse 49, Clearfield 0

Thermopolis, Wyo. 28, Rich County 24

Tooele 59, Mountain View 35

West Jordan 21, Herriman 15

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

