PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa 42, Tyner Academy 20
Anderson County 35, Bearden 28
Bartlett 17, Collierville 7
Beech 27, Brentwood 6
Benton Academy, Miss. 58, Rossville Christian 0
Blackman 47, Cookeville 21
Bradley Central 30, Rhea County 10
Brainerd 22, Ooltewah 21
CBHS 35, Memphis Central 7
Campbell County 48, Sevier County 45
Cane Ridge 41, Dickson County 0
Centennial 34, LaVergne 19
Chattanooga Central 19, East Ridge 14
Chattanooga Christian 69, RePublic 0
Cherokee 19, Volunteer 18
Chuckey-Doak 76, North Greene 7
Clarksville 40, Maplewood 6
Clarksville Academy 35, Columbia Academy 28
Clay County 44, York Institute 14
Cleveland 24, Giles County 10
Clinton 53, Gibbs 50, OT
Cloudland 54, Johnson County 44
Coalfield 50, Oliver Springs 0
Coffee County 35, Rockvale 14
Copper Basin 33, North Georgia , Ga. 6
Creek Wood 49, Glencliff 6
Cumberland County 21, Jackson County 7
Daniel Boone 35, David Crockett 7
Davidson Academy 47, Stratford 3
Dobyns-Bennett 21, Oak Ridge 12
Dyer County 39, Brighton 14
Eagleville 35, Collinwood 6
East Hamilton 14, Red Bank 0
Fairview 39, Sycamore 3
Farragut 63, Knoxville Fulton 24
Fayette Academy 51, Harding Academy 14
Fayetteville 46, Huntland 3
Franklin Road Academy 42, BGA 7
Friendship Christian 38, Lakeway Christian 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 51, Scott County 20
Germantown 49, White Station 0
Gibson County 42, Greenfield 7
Gleason 40, Perry County 0
Goodpasture 24, DeKalb County 17
Gordonsville 49, Red Boiling Springs 14
Grainger 42, Claiborne County 7
Green Hill 28, Station Camp 14
Greenback 53, Midway 0
Greenbrier 20, Tullahoma 3
Greeneville 42, Morristown East 7
Harpeth 48, Hickman County 13
Hart Co., Ky. 50, Community 0
Haywood County 34, Covington 17
Hendersonville 35, Rossview 14
Hixson 21, Soddy Daisy 14
Houston 39, Arlington 0
Huntingdon 41, Peabody 28
Independence 13, Page 0
Jackson Christian 49, Trinity Christian Academy 42
Jackson South Side 14, Jackson North Side 12
Jefferson County 28, Morristown West 24
Jo Byrns 38, Ezell-Harding 14
Kenwood 25, Clarksville NW 19
King's Academy 54, Bell Buckle 38
Knoxville Central 21, Knoxville Halls 16
Knoxville Hardin Valley 42, William Blount 25
Knoxville Webb 42, Boyd Buchanan 7
Knoxville West 31, Maryville 18
Lake County 55, Fulton Co., Ky. 6
Lawrence County 49, Hillwood 14
Lebanon 14, Gallatin 9
Lenoir City 38, Heritage 21
Lewis County 20, Summertown 0
Lexington 45, Crockett County 21
Lipscomb Academy 43, CPA 21
MBA 42, Baylor 34
Marion County 33, Signal Mountain 7
Marshall County 56, Montgomery Central 8
McCallie 55, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0
McEwen 50, South Fulton 24
McKenzie 49, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
McMinn County 14, Loudon 0
Melrose 44, Kirby 36
Middle Tennessee Christian 30, Wayne County 12
Milan 22, Hardin County 19
Millington 40, McNairy Central 7
Mitchell 32, Frayser 0
Monterey 36, Bledsoe County 28
Moore County 53, Cornersville 0
Mt. Juliet 53, Hillsboro 24
Mt. Pleasant 24, Spring Hill 0
Munford 53, Kingsbury 0
Nashville Christian 43, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 12
Nashville Overton 46, Antioch 0
Nolensville 30, Franklin 20
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 49, Sheffield 0
Notre Dame 35, CAK 30
Oakdale 22, Harriman 20
Oakhaven 42, Bolton 0
Oakland 69, Liberty Creek 0
Obion County 42, Dresden 21
Oneida 27, Sequoyah 19
Pigeon Forge 48, Happy Valley 19
Polk County 35, Lookout Valley 0
Pope John Paul II 38, Ravenwood 36
Powell 28, Knoxville Catholic 26
Richland 41, East Hickman 28
Ridgeway 39, Fayette Ware 21
Riverdale 30, East Nashville Literature 12
Riverside 54, Humboldt 34
Rockwood 49, McMinn Central 39
Rosemark Academy 21, FACS 12
Sale Creek 53, Cosby 14
Scotts Hill 21, West Carroll 14
Sequatchie County 31, Whitwell 13
Siegel 33, Lincoln County 6
Silverdale Baptist Academy 20, Grace Christian 3
Smith County 28, Macon County 20
South Greene 19, Seymour 7
Springfield 40, Portland 0
Stewarts Creek 56, Wilson Central 14
Stone Memorial 21, Kingston 7
Summit 48, Shelbyville 0
Sweetwater 49, Tellico Plains 7
Twin Springs, Va. 48, Cumberland Gap 8
USJ 50, St. George's 14
Union City 48, Liberty Magnet 8
Upperman 24, Walker Valley 17
Wartburg Central 50, Sunbright 6
Watertown 38, Livingston Academy 14
Waverly Central 42, Cheatham County 14
West Creek 34, Whites Creek 0
West Ridge 29, Tennessee 12
Westview 21, Ripley 7
White County 46, Hunters Lane 13
White House 16, Westmoreland 14
White House-Heritage 21, Stewart County 12
Whitehaven 44, Cordova 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
