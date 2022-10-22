PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa 42, Tyner Academy 20

Anderson County 35, Bearden 28

Bartlett 17, Collierville 7

Beech 27, Brentwood 6

Benton Academy, Miss. 58, Rossville Christian 0

Blackman 47, Cookeville 21

Bradley Central 30, Rhea County 10

Brainerd 22, Ooltewah 21

CBHS 35, Memphis Central 7

Campbell County 48, Sevier County 45

Cane Ridge 41, Dickson County 0

Centennial 34, LaVergne 19

Chattanooga Central 19, East Ridge 14

Chattanooga Christian 69, RePublic 0

Cherokee 19, Volunteer 18

Chuckey-Doak 76, North Greene 7

Clarksville 40, Maplewood 6

Clarksville Academy 35, Columbia Academy 28

Clay County 44, York Institute 14

Cleveland 24, Giles County 10

Clinton 53, Gibbs 50, OT

Cloudland 54, Johnson County 44

Coalfield 50, Oliver Springs 0

Coffee County 35, Rockvale 14

Copper Basin 33, North Georgia , Ga. 6

Creek Wood 49, Glencliff 6

Cumberland County 21, Jackson County 7

Daniel Boone 35, David Crockett 7

Davidson Academy 47, Stratford 3

Dobyns-Bennett 21, Oak Ridge 12

Dyer County 39, Brighton 14

Eagleville 35, Collinwood 6

East Hamilton 14, Red Bank 0

Fairview 39, Sycamore 3

Farragut 63, Knoxville Fulton 24

Fayette Academy 51, Harding Academy 14

Fayetteville 46, Huntland 3

Franklin Road Academy 42, BGA 7

Friendship Christian 38, Lakeway Christian 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 51, Scott County 20

Germantown 49, White Station 0

Gibson County 42, Greenfield 7

Gleason 40, Perry County 0

Goodpasture 24, DeKalb County 17

Gordonsville 49, Red Boiling Springs 14

Grainger 42, Claiborne County 7

Green Hill 28, Station Camp 14

Greenback 53, Midway 0

Greenbrier 20, Tullahoma 3

Greeneville 42, Morristown East 7

Harpeth 48, Hickman County 13

Hart Co., Ky. 50, Community 0

Haywood County 34, Covington 17

Hendersonville 35, Rossview 14

Hixson 21, Soddy Daisy 14

Houston 39, Arlington 0

Huntingdon 41, Peabody 28

Independence 13, Page 0

Jackson Christian 49, Trinity Christian Academy 42

Jackson South Side 14, Jackson North Side 12

Jefferson County 28, Morristown West 24

Jo Byrns 38, Ezell-Harding 14

Kenwood 25, Clarksville NW 19

King's Academy 54, Bell Buckle 38

Knoxville Central 21, Knoxville Halls 16

Knoxville Hardin Valley 42, William Blount 25

Knoxville Webb 42, Boyd Buchanan 7

Knoxville West 31, Maryville 18

Lake County 55, Fulton Co., Ky. 6

Lawrence County 49, Hillwood 14

Lebanon 14, Gallatin 9

Lenoir City 38, Heritage 21

Lewis County 20, Summertown 0

Lexington 45, Crockett County 21

Lipscomb Academy 43, CPA 21

MBA 42, Baylor 34

Marion County 33, Signal Mountain 7

Marshall County 56, Montgomery Central 8

McCallie 55, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0

McEwen 50, South Fulton 24

McKenzie 49, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

McMinn County 14, Loudon 0

Melrose 44, Kirby 36

Middle Tennessee Christian 30, Wayne County 12

Milan 22, Hardin County 19

Millington 40, McNairy Central 7

Mitchell 32, Frayser 0

Monterey 36, Bledsoe County 28

Moore County 53, Cornersville 0

Mt. Juliet 53, Hillsboro 24

Mt. Pleasant 24, Spring Hill 0

Munford 53, Kingsbury 0

Nashville Christian 43, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 12

Nashville Overton 46, Antioch 0

Nolensville 30, Franklin 20

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 49, Sheffield 0

Notre Dame 35, CAK 30

Oakdale 22, Harriman 20

Oakhaven 42, Bolton 0

Oakland 69, Liberty Creek 0

Obion County 42, Dresden 21

Oneida 27, Sequoyah 19

Pigeon Forge 48, Happy Valley 19

Polk County 35, Lookout Valley 0

Pope John Paul II 38, Ravenwood 36

Powell 28, Knoxville Catholic 26

Richland 41, East Hickman 28

Ridgeway 39, Fayette Ware 21

Riverdale 30, East Nashville Literature 12

Riverside 54, Humboldt 34

Rockwood 49, McMinn Central 39

Rosemark Academy 21, FACS 12

Sale Creek 53, Cosby 14

Scotts Hill 21, West Carroll 14

Sequatchie County 31, Whitwell 13

Siegel 33, Lincoln County 6

Silverdale Baptist Academy 20, Grace Christian 3

Smith County 28, Macon County 20

South Greene 19, Seymour 7

Springfield 40, Portland 0

Stewarts Creek 56, Wilson Central 14

Stone Memorial 21, Kingston 7

Summit 48, Shelbyville 0

Sweetwater 49, Tellico Plains 7

Twin Springs, Va. 48, Cumberland Gap 8

USJ 50, St. George's 14

Union City 48, Liberty Magnet 8

Upperman 24, Walker Valley 17

Wartburg Central 50, Sunbright 6

Watertown 38, Livingston Academy 14

Waverly Central 42, Cheatham County 14

West Creek 34, Whites Creek 0

West Ridge 29, Tennessee 12

Westview 21, Ripley 7

White County 46, Hunters Lane 13

White House 16, Westmoreland 14

White House-Heritage 21, Stewart County 12

Whitehaven 44, Cordova 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

