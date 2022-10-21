PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Horn 56, Burns 13

Buffalo 47, Rawlins 14

Burlington 52, Dubois 2

Casper Natrona 56, Thunder Basin 14

Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7

Cheyenne East 49, Casper Kelly Walsh 7

Cody 62, Powell 15

Douglas 45, Lander 0

Evanston 44, Green River 7

Laramie 21, Cheyenne South 0

Lingle-Fort Laramie 69, Saratoga 8

Lovell 58, Thermopolis 13

Lusk 32, Wright 14

Lyman 16, Cokeville 6

Moorcroft 72, Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Mountain View 13, Kemmerer 6

Newcastle 39, Torrington 14

Pine Bluffs 63, Southeast 6

Rich County, Utah 35, Pinedale 7

Sheridan 48, Campbell County 6

Star Valley 48, Jackson Hole 7

Tongue River 41, Wheatland 0

Upton-Sundance 26, Glenrock 12

Worland 42, Riverton 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

