PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Horn 56, Burns 13
Buffalo 47, Rawlins 14
Burlington 52, Dubois 2
Casper Natrona 56, Thunder Basin 14
Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7
Cheyenne East 49, Casper Kelly Walsh 7
Cody 62, Powell 15
Douglas 45, Lander 0
Evanston 44, Green River 7
Laramie 21, Cheyenne South 0
Lingle-Fort Laramie 69, Saratoga 8
Lovell 58, Thermopolis 13
Lusk 32, Wright 14
Lyman 16, Cokeville 6
Moorcroft 72, Guernsey-Sunrise 6
Mountain View 13, Kemmerer 6
Newcastle 39, Torrington 14
Pine Bluffs 63, Southeast 6
Rich County, Utah 35, Pinedale 7
Sheridan 48, Campbell County 6
Star Valley 48, Jackson Hole 7
Tongue River 41, Wheatland 0
Upton-Sundance 26, Glenrock 12
Worland 42, Riverton 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
