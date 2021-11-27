PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

Apple Valley 7, Hopkins 5

Bemidji 2, Mounds View 2, OT

Champlin Park 5, Mankato East/ Loyola 3

Chaska 4, St. Thomas Academy 3

Delano 4, Thief River Falls 1

Duluth Denfeld 7, Woodbury 6

Duluth Marshall 2, East Ridge 2, OT

Eastview 7, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Edina 6, Maple Grove 5, OT

Holy Angels 8, Rochester Century 2

Kittson County Central 6, Ely 4

Little Falls 6, Orono 5, OT

Mahtomedi 6, Monticello 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 7, Dodge County 3

Pine City 4, Waconia 3

Proctor 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 5, OT

Roseau 5, Minnetonka 2

Simley 10, Minnehaha Academy 0

St. Paul Highland Park 4, Red Wing 0

Two Rivers 11, Moose Lake Area 2

Warroad 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Wayzata 5, Moorhead 2

White Bear Lake 6, Duluth East 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marshall vs. Winona Cotter, ccd.

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you