PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
Apple Valley 7, Hopkins 5
Bemidji 2, Mounds View 2, OT
Champlin Park 5, Mankato East/ Loyola 3
Chaska 4, St. Thomas Academy 3
Delano 4, Thief River Falls 1
Duluth Denfeld 7, Woodbury 6
Duluth Marshall 2, East Ridge 2, OT
Eastview 7, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Edina 6, Maple Grove 5, OT
Holy Angels 8, Rochester Century 2
Kittson County Central 6, Ely 4
Little Falls 6, Orono 5, OT
Mahtomedi 6, Monticello 0
Park (Cottage Grove) 7, Dodge County 3
Pine City 4, Waconia 3
Proctor 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 5, OT
Roseau 5, Minnetonka 2
Simley 10, Minnehaha Academy 0
St. Paul Highland Park 4, Red Wing 0
Two Rivers 11, Moose Lake Area 2
Warroad 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Wayzata 5, Moorhead 2
White Bear Lake 6, Duluth East 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marshall vs. Winona Cotter, ccd.
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/