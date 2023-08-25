PREP FOOTBALL=

ACE Charter 48, Georgia Military 0

Adairsville 21, Cherokee Bluff 7

Alexander 12, Lithia Springs 0

Appling County 54, Aiken, S.C. 13

Aquinas 14, Westside-Augusta 12

Arabia Mountain 17, Heritage-Catoosa 7

Bacon County 30, Screven County 7

Baldwin 33, Putnam County 13

Banks County 19, Oglethorpe County 14

Banneker 20, New Manchester 14, OT

Benedictine Military 42, Chambers, N.C. 9

Berkmar 65, Clarkston 0

Bethesda Academy 44, John Paul II, S.C. 0

Bethlehem Christian Academy 51, Creekside Christian 0

Bleckley County 34, Wilcox County 20

Blessed Trinity 46, Eagle's Landing Christian 0

Bradwell Institute 26, Liberty County 13

Brantley County 30, Groves 0

Bremen 10, Haralson County 7

Brookwood School 41, Wewahitchka, Fla. 0

Brunswick 21, Camden County 17

Bryan County 51, Treutlen 0

Buford 10, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 7

Bulloch 51, Augusta Christian 7

Cairo 35, Monroe 21

Calhoun 40, Carver-Atlanta 18

Callaway 27, Cedartown 10

Cambridge 24, Denmark 17

Campbell 26, Kennesaw Mountain 15

Carrollton 49, South Paulding 0

Cartersville 24, Jonesboro 13

Carver-Columbus 21, Spencer 0

Central Gwinnett 50, Apalachee 7

Central-Carrollton 34, Bowdon 14

Chambers Academy, Ala. 48, Heritage School 6

Chamblee 21, Towers 12

Cherokee Christian 29, King's Ridge 0

Clarke Central 38, Oconee County 31

Coffee 23, Bainbridge 14

Colquitt County 47, Stockbridge 27

Columbia 35, Woodland Stockbridge 0

Commerce 56, Murphy, N.C. 13

Creekview 31, Hillgrove 9

Decatur 23, Wesleyan 21

Discovery 42, Loganville 8

Dodge County 20, West Laurens 10

Dougherty 34, Randolph-Clay 0

Druid Hills 27, McNair 18

Duluth 35, Jackson County 34, OT

Dutchtown 52, Tift County 16

Early County 33, Seminole County 13

East Forsyth 44, Seckinger 20

East Jackson 42, Social Circle 14

Edmund Burke 34, Glascock County 18

Etowah 28, Cherokee 26

Fannin County 38, Gilmer 14

Fitzgerald 43, Turner County 19

Flowery Branch 31, St. Pius X 13

Franklin County 28, Pickens, S.C. 11

Frederica 39, Tiftarea 35

Gainesville 34, Mountain View 21

Gatewood 35, Trinity Christian-Dublin 0

Glenwood, Ala. 38, Brookstone 17

Glynn Academy 14, McIntosh County Academy 6

Gordon Lee 34, Armuchee 21

Grayson 83, Eagle's Landing 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 36, Lovett 13

Greene County 24, Morgan County 14

Grovetown 36, Greenbrier 21

Harlem 48, Hancock Central 12

Harrison 6, South Forsyth 3

Hebron Christian Academy 13, Villa Rica 6

Heritage-Conyers 28, East Hamilton, Tenn. 23

Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29, Claxton 12

Hiram 38, Woodstock 14

Holy Innocents' 35, Riverwood 14

Hou County 42, Perry 35

Hughes 40, McEachern 9

Irwin County 32, Dooly County 20

Jefferson 30, Wren, S.C. 14

Jenkins 41, Bluffton, S.C. 30

Jenkins County 28, Johnson County 26

Jones County 37, Dacula 19

Kell 41, Allatoona 29

Lake Oconee 27, Towns County 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 20, Northview 7

Lakeview Academy 57, Athens Christian 14

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 33, Murray County 25

Lambert 48, Dawson County 18

Laney 16, Hephzibah 13

Lee County 51, Hapeville 14

Lincoln County 49, McCormick, S.C. 6

Long County 38, Tattnall County 0

Lovejoy 37, Jackson 0

Lumpkin County 44, Union County 27

Macon County 22, Clinch County 19

Madison County 55, Elbert County 35

Marietta 20, West Forsyth 19, OT

Marion County 33, Southland 21

Marion County, Tenn. 10, Dade County 6

Marist 42, Pike Road, Ala. 14

McCallie, Tenn. 41, Woodward Academy 21

McIntosh 37, Hampton 10

Metter 17, Emanuel County Institute 10

Mill Creek 27, Norcross 13

Mobile Christian, Ala. 41, Athens Academy 21

Model 29, Pepperell 6

Monroe Area 41, Cedar Shoals 0

Monticello 45, Pike County 6

Mount Vernon 30, George Walton 14

Mt. Pisgah Christian 17, Mt. Paran Christian 14, OT

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 33, Greenville 18

Mundy's Mill 29, Fayette County 6

New Hampstead 59, Windsor Forest 6

Newton 54, Alcovy 0

North Cobb Christian 34, Ridgeland 0

North Forsyth 27, Forsyth Central 17

North Gwinnett 28, Archer 16

North Murray 44, Pickens 37

North Paulding 21, East Paulding 17

Northgate 24, Starr's Mill 21

Northside-Warner Robins 28, Peach County 17

Northwest Whitfield 43, Coahulla Creek 7

Ola 49, Luella 14

Osborne 54, Chattahoochee 20

Parkview 60, Shiloh 0

Peachtree Ridge 44, Lanier 36

Pebblebrook 35, South Cobb 21

Pelham 34, Chattahoochee County 2

Pierce County 41, Jeff Davis 0

Portal 44, Twiggs County 0

Prince Avenue Christian 42, Nashville Christian, Tenn. 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 39, Sequoyah 6

Redan 28, Stone Mountain 21

River Ridge 45, Pope 31

Rockmart 24, Cass 23

Rome 56, Lithonia 8

Roswell 71, Centennial 7

Salem 14, Rockdale County 0

Sandy Creek 41, Greenwood, S.C. 7

Shaw 41, Kendrick 6

Sonoraville 39, Darlington 20

South Gwinnett 25, Meadowcreek 0

Southeast Whitfield 19, Gordon Central 16

Sprayberry 37, Paulding County 14

St. Francis 42, Landmark Christian 7

Stephens County 35, Rabun County 0

Stephenson 54, Riverdale 0

Swainsboro 46, Washington County 6

Taylor County 31, Crawford County 0

Temple 41, Christian Heritage 13

Terrell Academy 20, Piedmont 9

Thomas County Central 45, Thomasville 7

Thomson 46, Jefferson County 7

Toombs County 49, Wheeler County 6

Tri-Cities 17, Morrow 7

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 32, Fellowship Christian School 29

Trion 28, LaFayette 0

Upson-Lee 38, Lamar County 7

Valdosta 37, Cook 20

Valwood 50, St. Andrew's 29

Veterans 35, Griffin 0

Vidalia 61, Beach 0

Walker 57, Riverside Military Academy 0

Walton 63, Brookwood 8

Ware County 28, Richmond Hill 7

Warren County 53, Montgomery County 28

Wayne County 14, Brooks County 0

West Hall 29, Johnson-Gainesville 9

Westlake 50, Crisp County 12

Westover 30, Americus Sumter 18

Westside-Macon 28, Southwest Macon 28

Wheeler 59, Lassiter 17

White County 34, Habersham Central 6

Whitewater 42, Union Grove 10

Winder-Barrow 28, MLK Jr. 27, 2OT

Woodland Cartersville 45, Coosa 0

Worth County 44, Mitchell County 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Berrien vs. Atkinson County, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

