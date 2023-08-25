PREP FOOTBALL=
ACE Charter 48, Georgia Military 0
Adairsville 21, Cherokee Bluff 7
Alexander 12, Lithia Springs 0
Appling County 54, Aiken, S.C. 13
Aquinas 14, Westside-Augusta 12
Arabia Mountain 17, Heritage-Catoosa 7
Bacon County 30, Screven County 7
Baldwin 33, Putnam County 13
Banks County 19, Oglethorpe County 14
Banneker 20, New Manchester 14, OT
Benedictine Military 42, Chambers, N.C. 9
Berkmar 65, Clarkston 0
Bethesda Academy 44, John Paul II, S.C. 0
Bethlehem Christian Academy 51, Creekside Christian 0
Bleckley County 34, Wilcox County 20
Blessed Trinity 46, Eagle's Landing Christian 0
Bradwell Institute 26, Liberty County 13
Brantley County 30, Groves 0
Bremen 10, Haralson County 7
Brookwood School 41, Wewahitchka, Fla. 0
Brunswick 21, Camden County 17
Bryan County 51, Treutlen 0
Buford 10, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 7
Bulloch 51, Augusta Christian 7
Cairo 35, Monroe 21
Calhoun 40, Carver-Atlanta 18
Callaway 27, Cedartown 10
Cambridge 24, Denmark 17
Campbell 26, Kennesaw Mountain 15
Carrollton 49, South Paulding 0
Cartersville 24, Jonesboro 13
Carver-Columbus 21, Spencer 0
Central Gwinnett 50, Apalachee 7
Central-Carrollton 34, Bowdon 14
Chambers Academy, Ala. 48, Heritage School 6
Chamblee 21, Towers 12
Cherokee Christian 29, King's Ridge 0
Clarke Central 38, Oconee County 31
Coffee 23, Bainbridge 14
Colquitt County 47, Stockbridge 27
Columbia 35, Woodland Stockbridge 0
Commerce 56, Murphy, N.C. 13
Creekview 31, Hillgrove 9
Decatur 23, Wesleyan 21
Discovery 42, Loganville 8
Dodge County 20, West Laurens 10
Dougherty 34, Randolph-Clay 0
Druid Hills 27, McNair 18
Duluth 35, Jackson County 34, OT
Dutchtown 52, Tift County 16
Early County 33, Seminole County 13
East Forsyth 44, Seckinger 20
East Jackson 42, Social Circle 14
Edmund Burke 34, Glascock County 18
Etowah 28, Cherokee 26
Fannin County 38, Gilmer 14
Fitzgerald 43, Turner County 19
Flowery Branch 31, St. Pius X 13
Franklin County 28, Pickens, S.C. 11
Frederica 39, Tiftarea 35
Gainesville 34, Mountain View 21
Gatewood 35, Trinity Christian-Dublin 0
Glenwood, Ala. 38, Brookstone 17
Glynn Academy 14, McIntosh County Academy 6
Gordon Lee 34, Armuchee 21
Grayson 83, Eagle's Landing 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 36, Lovett 13
Greene County 24, Morgan County 14
Grovetown 36, Greenbrier 21
Harlem 48, Hancock Central 12
Harrison 6, South Forsyth 3
Hebron Christian Academy 13, Villa Rica 6
Heritage-Conyers 28, East Hamilton, Tenn. 23
Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29, Claxton 12
Hiram 38, Woodstock 14
Holy Innocents' 35, Riverwood 14
Hou County 42, Perry 35
Hughes 40, McEachern 9
Irwin County 32, Dooly County 20
Jefferson 30, Wren, S.C. 14
Jenkins 41, Bluffton, S.C. 30
Jenkins County 28, Johnson County 26
Jones County 37, Dacula 19
Kell 41, Allatoona 29
Lake Oconee 27, Towns County 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 20, Northview 7
Lakeview Academy 57, Athens Christian 14
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 33, Murray County 25
Lambert 48, Dawson County 18
Laney 16, Hephzibah 13
Lee County 51, Hapeville 14
Lincoln County 49, McCormick, S.C. 6
Long County 38, Tattnall County 0
Lovejoy 37, Jackson 0
Lumpkin County 44, Union County 27
Macon County 22, Clinch County 19
Madison County 55, Elbert County 35
Marietta 20, West Forsyth 19, OT
Marion County 33, Southland 21
Marion County, Tenn. 10, Dade County 6
Marist 42, Pike Road, Ala. 14
McCallie, Tenn. 41, Woodward Academy 21
McIntosh 37, Hampton 10
Metter 17, Emanuel County Institute 10
Mill Creek 27, Norcross 13
Mobile Christian, Ala. 41, Athens Academy 21
Model 29, Pepperell 6
Monroe Area 41, Cedar Shoals 0
Monticello 45, Pike County 6
Mount Vernon 30, George Walton 14
Mt. Pisgah Christian 17, Mt. Paran Christian 14, OT
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 33, Greenville 18
Mundy's Mill 29, Fayette County 6
New Hampstead 59, Windsor Forest 6
Newton 54, Alcovy 0
North Cobb Christian 34, Ridgeland 0
North Forsyth 27, Forsyth Central 17
North Gwinnett 28, Archer 16
North Murray 44, Pickens 37
North Paulding 21, East Paulding 17
Northgate 24, Starr's Mill 21
Northside-Warner Robins 28, Peach County 17
Northwest Whitfield 43, Coahulla Creek 7
Ola 49, Luella 14
Osborne 54, Chattahoochee 20
Parkview 60, Shiloh 0
Peachtree Ridge 44, Lanier 36
Pebblebrook 35, South Cobb 21
Pelham 34, Chattahoochee County 2
Pierce County 41, Jeff Davis 0
Portal 44, Twiggs County 0
Prince Avenue Christian 42, Nashville Christian, Tenn. 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 39, Sequoyah 6
Redan 28, Stone Mountain 21
River Ridge 45, Pope 31
Rockmart 24, Cass 23
Rome 56, Lithonia 8
Roswell 71, Centennial 7
Salem 14, Rockdale County 0
Sandy Creek 41, Greenwood, S.C. 7
Shaw 41, Kendrick 6
Sonoraville 39, Darlington 20
South Gwinnett 25, Meadowcreek 0
Southeast Whitfield 19, Gordon Central 16
Sprayberry 37, Paulding County 14
St. Francis 42, Landmark Christian 7
Stephens County 35, Rabun County 0
Stephenson 54, Riverdale 0
Swainsboro 46, Washington County 6
Taylor County 31, Crawford County 0
Temple 41, Christian Heritage 13
Terrell Academy 20, Piedmont 9
Thomas County Central 45, Thomasville 7
Thomson 46, Jefferson County 7
Toombs County 49, Wheeler County 6
Tri-Cities 17, Morrow 7
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 32, Fellowship Christian School 29
Trion 28, LaFayette 0
Upson-Lee 38, Lamar County 7
Valdosta 37, Cook 20
Valwood 50, St. Andrew's 29
Veterans 35, Griffin 0
Vidalia 61, Beach 0
Walker 57, Riverside Military Academy 0
Walton 63, Brookwood 8
Ware County 28, Richmond Hill 7
Warren County 53, Montgomery County 28
Wayne County 14, Brooks County 0
West Hall 29, Johnson-Gainesville 9
Westlake 50, Crisp County 12
Westover 30, Americus Sumter 18
Westside-Macon 28, Southwest Macon 28
Wheeler 59, Lassiter 17
White County 34, Habersham Central 6
Whitewater 42, Union Grove 10
Winder-Barrow 28, MLK Jr. 27, 2OT
Woodland Cartersville 45, Coosa 0
Worth County 44, Mitchell County 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berrien vs. Atkinson County, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.