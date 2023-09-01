PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic City 28, Clearview Regional 12

Barringer 21, Passaic 20

Bishop Eustace Prep 22, Holy Cross 18

Bogota 21, Capital Prep, N.Y. 6

Brick Memorial 12, Jackson Liberty 7

Brick Memorial 21, Middletown North 17

Caldwell 49, Morris Catholic 0

Cardinal O'Hara, Pa. 34, Wayne Hills 21

Carteret 42, Perth Amboy 7

Cedar Grove 44, Glen Ridge 6

Cinnaminson 26, Collingswood 7

Cranford 41, North Hunterdon 0

Delaware Valley Regional 27, Roselle 9

Delsea 49, Delran 13

Don Bosco Prep 31, Erasmus Hall, N.Y. 6

Donovan Catholic 41, Long Branch 13

Dunellen 18, Jonathan Dayton 7

Freehold Township 28, Red Bank Regional 13

Gloucester City 54, Buena Regional 14

Haddonfield 35, Paulsboro 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, Pa. 46, DePaul Catholic 42

Hightstown 34, Trenton Central 7

Hillsborough 43, East Brunswick 0

Holmdel 42, Toms River South 6

Holy Spirit 43, Egg Harbor 0

Hopatcong 23, Montclair Kimberley 0

Hunterdon Central 28, Piscataway 27, OT

Jefferson 18, High Point 14

Kingsway 28, Williamstown 0

Lakeland 21, Sparta 14

Linden 28, Rahway 20

Mainland Regional 35, Ocean City 0

Manville 12, Brearley 7

Mendham 24, Robbinsville 20

Middle Township 7, Oakcrest 0

Middlesex 34, Bound Brook 14

Montgomery 49, Franklin 6

Moorestown 16, Cherry Hill East 0

Mount Olive 34, Randolph 12

Mountain Lakes 21, Lenape Valley 16

North Brunswick 38, South Brunswick 6

Northern Highlands 20, Wayne Valley 17

Notre Dame 55, Allentown 45

Old Tappan 35, Paramus 13

Orange 52, Paterson Kennedy 0

Paramus Catholic 55, Hudson Catholic 0

Pascack Hills 35, Elmwood Park 0

Phillipsburg 42, Sayreville 7

Ramapo 38, Somers, N.Y. 34

Ridgefield Park 26, Demarest 13

Roxbury 21, Morris Knolls 14

Shabazz 58, West Side 6

Shore Regional 48, KIPP Cooper Norcross 18

Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. 35, Morristown-Beard 18

Somerville 33, Old Bridge 14

South Hunterdon 34, Roselle Park 8

South Plainfield 26, Iselin Kennedy 7

Southern 21, Central Regional 0

Spotswood 9, Belvidere 8

St. Augustine 51, St. Joseph-Hammonton 15

St. Thomas Aquinas 41, New Providence 0

Steinert 17, Ewing 0

Tenafly 26, Highland Park 14

Timber Creek 68, Camden Catholic 0

Toms River North 42, Toms River East 0

Union 27, Bridgewater-Raritan 21, OT

Vernon 30, Morris Hills 14

Vineland 53, Bridgeton 0

Wall 21, Howell 20

Warren Hills 42, Newton 14

Weequahic 50, Asbury Park 0

Westwood 21, West Essex 0

Woodbury 31, West Deptford 0





