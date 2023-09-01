PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic City 28, Clearview Regional 12
Barringer 21, Passaic 20
Bishop Eustace Prep 22, Holy Cross 18
Bogota 21, Capital Prep, N.Y. 6
Brick Memorial 12, Jackson Liberty 7
Brick Memorial 21, Middletown North 17
Caldwell 49, Morris Catholic 0
Cardinal O'Hara, Pa. 34, Wayne Hills 21
Carteret 42, Perth Amboy 7
Cedar Grove 44, Glen Ridge 6
Cinnaminson 26, Collingswood 7
Cranford 41, North Hunterdon 0
Delaware Valley Regional 27, Roselle 9
Delsea 49, Delran 13
Don Bosco Prep 31, Erasmus Hall, N.Y. 6
Donovan Catholic 41, Long Branch 13
Dunellen 18, Jonathan Dayton 7
Freehold Township 28, Red Bank Regional 13
Gloucester City 54, Buena Regional 14
Haddonfield 35, Paulsboro 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, Pa. 46, DePaul Catholic 42
Hightstown 34, Trenton Central 7
Hillsborough 43, East Brunswick 0
Holmdel 42, Toms River South 6
Holy Spirit 43, Egg Harbor 0
Hopatcong 23, Montclair Kimberley 0
Hunterdon Central 28, Piscataway 27, OT
Jefferson 18, High Point 14
Kingsway 28, Williamstown 0
Lakeland 21, Sparta 14
Linden 28, Rahway 20
Mainland Regional 35, Ocean City 0
Manville 12, Brearley 7
Mendham 24, Robbinsville 20
Middle Township 7, Oakcrest 0
Middlesex 34, Bound Brook 14
Montgomery 49, Franklin 6
Moorestown 16, Cherry Hill East 0
Mount Olive 34, Randolph 12
Mountain Lakes 21, Lenape Valley 16
North Brunswick 38, South Brunswick 6
Northern Highlands 20, Wayne Valley 17
Notre Dame 55, Allentown 45
Old Tappan 35, Paramus 13
Orange 52, Paterson Kennedy 0
Paramus Catholic 55, Hudson Catholic 0
Pascack Hills 35, Elmwood Park 0
Phillipsburg 42, Sayreville 7
Ramapo 38, Somers, N.Y. 34
Ridgefield Park 26, Demarest 13
Roxbury 21, Morris Knolls 14
Shabazz 58, West Side 6
Shore Regional 48, KIPP Cooper Norcross 18
Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. 35, Morristown-Beard 18
Somerville 33, Old Bridge 14
South Hunterdon 34, Roselle Park 8
South Plainfield 26, Iselin Kennedy 7
Southern 21, Central Regional 0
Spotswood 9, Belvidere 8
St. Augustine 51, St. Joseph-Hammonton 15
St. Thomas Aquinas 41, New Providence 0
Steinert 17, Ewing 0
Tenafly 26, Highland Park 14
Timber Creek 68, Camden Catholic 0
Toms River North 42, Toms River East 0
Union 27, Bridgewater-Raritan 21, OT
Vernon 30, Morris Hills 14
Vineland 53, Bridgeton 0
Wall 21, Howell 20
Warren Hills 42, Newton 14
Weequahic 50, Asbury Park 0
Westwood 21, West Essex 0
Woodbury 31, West Deptford 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
