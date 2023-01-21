BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 65, West Side 60

Boise 78, Capital 61

Coeur d'Alene 62, Post Falls 50

Compass Public Charter School 50, North Star Charter 48

Eagle 56, Rocky Mountain 42

Fruitland 58, Payette 35

Grace 64, Challis 26

Grace Lutheran 39, Mackay 35

Jerome 55, Buhl 30

Kellogg 59, Grangeville 28

Liberty Charter 50, Vision Charter 16

Melba 61, Cole Valley 48

Mountain View 60, Middleton 51

Nampa 68, Meridian 62

Nampa Christian 45, Marsing 43

Preston 63, Blackfoot 53

Priest River 64, Wallace 36

Ririe 42, Firth 33

Sugar-Salem 60, N. Fremont 41

Valley 56, Castleford 40

Victory Charter 77, Idaho City 50

Watersprings 67, Dietrich 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

