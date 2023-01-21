BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 65, West Side 60
Boise 78, Capital 61
Coeur d'Alene 62, Post Falls 50
Compass Public Charter School 50, North Star Charter 48
Eagle 56, Rocky Mountain 42
Fruitland 58, Payette 35
Grace 64, Challis 26
Grace Lutheran 39, Mackay 35
Jerome 55, Buhl 30
Kellogg 59, Grangeville 28
Liberty Charter 50, Vision Charter 16
Melba 61, Cole Valley 48
Mountain View 60, Middleton 51
Nampa 68, Meridian 62
Nampa Christian 45, Marsing 43
Preston 63, Blackfoot 53
Priest River 64, Wallace 36
Ririe 42, Firth 33
Sugar-Salem 60, N. Fremont 41
Valley 56, Castleford 40
Victory Charter 77, Idaho City 50
Watersprings 67, Dietrich 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.