GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 48, Intermountain Christian 31
American Fork 40, Corner Canyon 32
American Prep WV 33, Rowland Hall 24
Beaver 55, South Sevier 45
Carbon 46, Canyon View 37
Cokeville, Wyo. 53, Rich County 49
Cyprus 50, Kearns 31
Davis 42, Syracuse 33
Draper APA 85, St. Joseph 22
East 61, Park City 40
Enterprise 57, San Juan Blanding 40
Farmington 55, Layton 38
Fremont 64, Weber 38
Gunnison Valley 65, Merit Academy 45
Jordan 43, Orem 22
Kanab 54, Parowan 32
Lone Peak 74, Pleasant Grove 25
Maple Mountain 67, Provo 51
Mountain Crest 63, Logan 26
Murray 63, Brighton 61
Ridgeline 59, Green Canyon 46
Roy 51, Hunter 50
Sky View 57, Bear River 48
Skyline 55, Highland 48
Skyridge 46, Westlake 41
Springville 72, Spanish Fork 28
Tabiona 54, Manila 36
Timpview 51, Timpanogos 33
Wasatch 55, Salem Hills 48
West 50, Taylorsville 37
Whitehorse 62, Monticello 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.