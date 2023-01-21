BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque Academy 89, Hope Christian 86

Bernalillo 50, Del Norte 45

Capitan 49, Mountainair 40

Cimarron 51, Maxwell 45

Espanola Valley 59, Moriarty 51

Floyd 39, Gateway Christian 29

Highland 69, Belen 32

Hobbs 63, Artesia 47

Jal 69, Hagerman 37

La Cueva 71, Piedra Vista 32

Lovington 49, Clovis 46

Magdalena 63, Tularosa 25

Mesilla Valley Christian 50, Quemado 25

Mosquero/Roy 56, Wagon Mound 41

Sandia Prep 56, East Mountain 20

Santa Rosa 82, Estancia 76

St. Michael's 75, Raton 40

St. Pius X 86, Grants 61

Taos 74, Pojoaque 66

Tatum 53, Loving 38

West Las Vegas 51, Santa Fe Indian 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you