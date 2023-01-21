BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque Academy 89, Hope Christian 86
Bernalillo 50, Del Norte 45
Capitan 49, Mountainair 40
Cimarron 51, Maxwell 45
Espanola Valley 59, Moriarty 51
Floyd 39, Gateway Christian 29
Highland 69, Belen 32
Hobbs 63, Artesia 47
Jal 69, Hagerman 37
La Cueva 71, Piedra Vista 32
Lovington 49, Clovis 46
Magdalena 63, Tularosa 25
Mesilla Valley Christian 50, Quemado 25
Mosquero/Roy 56, Wagon Mound 41
Sandia Prep 56, East Mountain 20
Santa Rosa 82, Estancia 76
St. Michael's 75, Raton 40
St. Pius X 86, Grants 61
Taos 74, Pojoaque 66
Tatum 53, Loving 38
West Las Vegas 51, Santa Fe Indian 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
