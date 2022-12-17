GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 59, Clearwater 54, 2OT
Andover 53, Goddard-Eisenhower 33
Atchison County 65, McLouth 17
Baldwin 55, Spring Hill 17
Belle Plaine 47, Hutchinson Trinity 35
Bennington 57, Douglass 39
Berean Academy 34, Garden Plain 30
Bluestem 55, Burden Central 31
Buhler 48, Augusta 41
Burlingame 54, Waverly 46
Burlington 39, Wellsville 26
Canton-Galva 46, Centre 17
Centralia 53, Washington County 35
Chapman 47, Marysville 41
Cheylin 47, Triplains-Brewster 37
Cimarron 58, Hugoton 43
Circle 45, Mulvane 36
Clifton-Clyde 68, Wetmore 11
Colby 60, Scott City 44
Concordia 42, Abilene 28
Derby 51, Salina South 32
Doniphan West 38, Valley Heights 37
Elkhart 36, Syracuse 35
Ellis 52, Ellinwood 35
Ellsworth 54, Beloit 45
Elyria Christian 47, Solomon 18
Emporia 45, Great Bend 39
Eureka 68, Flinthills 18
Fairfield 57, Central Christian 29
Fort Scott 53, Chanute 32
Goessel 41, Rural Vista 26
Golden Plains 57, Western Plains-Healy 13
Goodland 69, Holcomb 36
Halstead 37, Smoky Valley 33
Hanover 41, Onaga 21
Haven 52, Larned 30
Hiawatha 45, Holton 30
Highland Park 53, KC Wyandotte 25
Hodgeman County 60, Meade 34
Hoxie 56, Hill City 11
Hutchinson 51, Goddard 36
Hutchinson Central Christian 56, Caldwell 19
KC Piper 45, Lansing 41
Labette County 57, Parsons 46
Lakeside 64, Chase 39
Lakin 56, Stanton County 24
Lawrence 65, SM East 53
Linn 39, Axtell 28
Little River 52, Wakefield 25
Logan/Palco 39, Natoma 34
Maize South 59, Newton 19
McPherson 54, Winfield 30
Minneapolis 55, Republic County 40
Mission Valley 50, Central Heights 23
Ness City 51, Kinsley 20
Northern Valley 53, Wheatland-Grinnell 51
Norton 58, Russell 15
Oberlin-Decatur 45, Trego 27
Olathe North 45, Gardner-Edgerton 36
Osborne 58, Tescott 17
Paola 50, Ottawa 45
Phillipsburg 69, Plainville 16
Pratt 47, Nickerson 25
Quinter 65, Greeley County 39
Riverside 52, Royal Valley 45
Rossville 63, KC Christian 12
SM Northwest 50, Olathe East 48
SM Northwest 50, Olathe Northwest 48
Sabetha 40, Jefferson West 24
Salina Central 54, Arkansas City 42
Santa Fe Trail 80, Osawatomie 16
Silver Lake 59, St. Mary's 36
Smith Center 45, Oakley 42
Southeast Saline 56, Hillsboro 37
Southwestern Hts. 47, Ulysses 31
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 52, Southern Cloud 18
Sublette 42, Satanta 30
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Pike Valley 26
Topeka Hayden 71, KC Bishop Ward 14
Topeka Seaman 49, DeSoto 34
Topeka West 49, KC Turner 11
Wamego 59, Clay Center 28
Wellington 70, El Dorado 18
West Elk 41, Fredonia 30
Wichita Campus 40, Maize 25
Wichita Classical 39, Cunningham 35
Wichita Collegiate 40, Rose Hill 37
Wilson 45, Lincoln 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.