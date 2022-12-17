GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 59, Clearwater 54, 2OT

Andover 53, Goddard-Eisenhower 33

Atchison County 65, McLouth 17

Baldwin 55, Spring Hill 17

Belle Plaine 47, Hutchinson Trinity 35

Bennington 57, Douglass 39

Berean Academy 34, Garden Plain 30

Bluestem 55, Burden Central 31

Buhler 48, Augusta 41

Burlingame 54, Waverly 46

Burlington 39, Wellsville 26

Canton-Galva 46, Centre 17

Centralia 53, Washington County 35

Chapman 47, Marysville 41

Cheylin 47, Triplains-Brewster 37

Cimarron 58, Hugoton 43

Circle 45, Mulvane 36

Clifton-Clyde 68, Wetmore 11

Colby 60, Scott City 44

Concordia 42, Abilene 28

Derby 51, Salina South 32

Doniphan West 38, Valley Heights 37

Elkhart 36, Syracuse 35

Ellis 52, Ellinwood 35

Ellsworth 54, Beloit 45

Elyria Christian 47, Solomon 18

Emporia 45, Great Bend 39

Eureka 68, Flinthills 18

Fairfield 57, Central Christian 29

Fort Scott 53, Chanute 32

Goessel 41, Rural Vista 26

Golden Plains 57, Western Plains-Healy 13

Goodland 69, Holcomb 36

Halstead 37, Smoky Valley 33

Hanover 41, Onaga 21

Haven 52, Larned 30

Hiawatha 45, Holton 30

Highland Park 53, KC Wyandotte 25

Hodgeman County 60, Meade 34

Hoxie 56, Hill City 11

Hutchinson 51, Goddard 36

Hutchinson Central Christian 56, Caldwell 19

KC Piper 45, Lansing 41

Labette County 57, Parsons 46

Lakeside 64, Chase 39

Lakin 56, Stanton County 24

Lawrence 65, SM East 53

Linn 39, Axtell 28

Little River 52, Wakefield 25

Logan/Palco 39, Natoma 34

Maize South 59, Newton 19

McPherson 54, Winfield 30

Minneapolis 55, Republic County 40

Mission Valley 50, Central Heights 23

Ness City 51, Kinsley 20

Northern Valley 53, Wheatland-Grinnell 51

Norton 58, Russell 15

Oberlin-Decatur 45, Trego 27

Olathe North 45, Gardner-Edgerton 36

Osborne 58, Tescott 17

Paola 50, Ottawa 45

Phillipsburg 69, Plainville 16

Pratt 47, Nickerson 25

Quinter 65, Greeley County 39

Riverside 52, Royal Valley 45

Rossville 63, KC Christian 12

SM Northwest 50, Olathe East 48

SM Northwest 50, Olathe Northwest 48

Sabetha 40, Jefferson West 24

Salina Central 54, Arkansas City 42

Santa Fe Trail 80, Osawatomie 16

Silver Lake 59, St. Mary's 36

Smith Center 45, Oakley 42

Southeast Saline 56, Hillsboro 37

Southwestern Hts. 47, Ulysses 31

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 52, Southern Cloud 18

Sublette 42, Satanta 30

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Pike Valley 26

Topeka Hayden 71, KC Bishop Ward 14

Topeka Seaman 49, DeSoto 34

Topeka West 49, KC Turner 11

Wamego 59, Clay Center 28

Wellington 70, El Dorado 18

West Elk 41, Fredonia 30

Wichita Campus 40, Maize 25

Wichita Classical 39, Cunningham 35

Wichita Collegiate 40, Rose Hill 37

Wilson 45, Lincoln 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

