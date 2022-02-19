BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 77, Annawan 56
Algonquin (Jacobs) 75, Crystal Lake Central 46
Altamont 51, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 45
Andrew 57, Oak Lawn Community 46
Ashton-Franklin Center 47, Dakota 39
Belleville East 64, East St. Louis 58
Belleville, Wis. 44, Oregon 43
Breese Mater Dei 49, Granite City 29
Bremen 63, Thornton Fractional South 56
Brother Rice 78, Bogan 54
Burlington Central 59, Huntley 50
Charleston 59, Mattoon 44
Chicago Little Village 71, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 31
Chicago Mt. Carmel 76, Chicago-University 61
Christopher 76, Zeigler-Royalton 27
Collinsville 39, Alton 19
Crystal Lake South 53, McHenry 32
De La Salle 68, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 37
Downers North 32, Oswego East 27
Effingham St. Anthony 70, Casey-Westfield 62
Fairfield 58, Carmi White County 34
Forreston 71, Freeport 63
Freeport (Aquin) 81, Stockton 49
Glenbard West 60, Simeon 32
Greenfield-Northwestern 51, North Greene 30
Hamilton County 66, Waltonville 50
Highland 48, Waterloo 45
Hinckley-Big Rock 43, Walther Christian Academy 19
Knoxville 72, Galva 17
Lincoln Way West 66, Hinsdale South 63
Machesney Park Harlem 62, Byron 61
Macon Meridian 80, Clinton 67
Mascoutah 66, Bethalto Civic Memorial 48
Monmouth United 60, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 22
Morris 65, Kaneland 60
Newton 43, Neoga 41
Normal Community 54, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 33
Norris City (NCOE) 60, Thompsonville 27
Oak Forest 67, Nazareth 58
Orangeville 72, Dakota 58
Ottawa 59, Sandwich 51
Payson Seymour 76, Barry (Western) 35
Petersburg PORTA 57, Maroa-Forsyth 49
Proviso East 69, Hillcrest 66
Proviso West 58, Fenwick 55
Quincy Notre Dame 69, Keokuk, Iowa 43
Richmond-Burton 51, Harvard 22
Rockridge 87, Rock Island Alleman 31
South Elgin 50, Niles Notre Dame 49
St. Edward 45, Lisle 38
St. Rita 67, St. Ignatius 52
Tuscola 53, Sullivan 25
Vandalia 56, Piasa Southwestern 43
Warrensburg-Latham 54, Moweaqua Central A&M 31
Winnebago 73, Pecatonica 61
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 64, Biggsville West Central 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cissna Park vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, ccd.
Greenville vs. Pana, ccd.
Hartsburg-Emden vs. Heyworth, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. Gillespie, ccd.
Jacksonville Routt vs. Beardstown, ppd.
Joppa vs. Pope County, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Tremont vs. Colfax Ridgeview, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/