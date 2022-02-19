BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 77, Annawan 56

Algonquin (Jacobs) 75, Crystal Lake Central 46

Altamont 51, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 45

Andrew 57, Oak Lawn Community 46

Ashton-Franklin Center 47, Dakota 39

Belleville East 64, East St. Louis 58

Belleville, Wis. 44, Oregon 43

Breese Mater Dei 49, Granite City 29

Bremen 63, Thornton Fractional South 56

Brother Rice 78, Bogan 54

Burlington Central 59, Huntley 50

Charleston 59, Mattoon 44

Chicago Little Village 71, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 31

Chicago Mt. Carmel 76, Chicago-University 61

Christopher 76, Zeigler-Royalton 27

Collinsville 39, Alton 19

Crystal Lake South 53, McHenry 32

De La Salle 68, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 37

Downers North 32, Oswego East 27

Effingham St. Anthony 70, Casey-Westfield 62

Fairfield 58, Carmi White County 34

Forreston 71, Freeport 63

Freeport (Aquin) 81, Stockton 49

Glenbard West 60, Simeon 32

Greenfield-Northwestern 51, North Greene 30

Hamilton County 66, Waltonville 50

Highland 48, Waterloo 45

Hinckley-Big Rock 43, Walther Christian Academy 19

Knoxville 72, Galva 17

Lincoln Way West 66, Hinsdale South 63

Machesney Park Harlem 62, Byron 61

Macon Meridian 80, Clinton 67

Mascoutah 66, Bethalto Civic Memorial 48

Monmouth United 60, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 22

Morris 65, Kaneland 60

Newton 43, Neoga 41

Normal Community 54, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 33

Norris City (NCOE) 60, Thompsonville 27

Oak Forest 67, Nazareth 58

Orangeville 72, Dakota 58

Ottawa 59, Sandwich 51

Payson Seymour 76, Barry (Western) 35

Petersburg PORTA 57, Maroa-Forsyth 49

Proviso East 69, Hillcrest 66

Proviso West 58, Fenwick 55

Quincy Notre Dame 69, Keokuk, Iowa 43

Richmond-Burton 51, Harvard 22

Rockridge 87, Rock Island Alleman 31

South Elgin 50, Niles Notre Dame 49

St. Edward 45, Lisle 38

St. Rita 67, St. Ignatius 52

Tuscola 53, Sullivan 25

Vandalia 56, Piasa Southwestern 43

Warrensburg-Latham 54, Moweaqua Central A&M 31

Winnebago 73, Pecatonica 61

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 64, Biggsville West Central 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cissna Park vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, ccd.

Greenville vs. Pana, ccd.

Hartsburg-Emden vs. Heyworth, ccd.

Hillsboro vs. Gillespie, ccd.

Jacksonville Routt vs. Beardstown, ppd.

Joppa vs. Pope County, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Tremont vs. Colfax Ridgeview, ccd.

