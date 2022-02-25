GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Cle. St. Joseph 27, Wadsworth 19
Green 56, Solon 42
Massillon Jackson 44, Can. Glenoak 34
Region 2=
Medina Highland 64, Rocky River Magnificat 52
Olmsted Falls 61, Strongsville 40
Division II=
Region 5=
Salem 41, Chesterland W. Geauga 34
Region 7=
Thornville Sheridan 63, McArthur Vinton County 34
Region 8=
Eaton 43, Cin. Summit Country Day 35
Kettering Alter 49, Cin. Indian Hill 19
Division III=
Region 10=
Worthington Christian 43, Cols. Africentric 37
Region 11=
Wheelersburg 49, Leesburg Fairfield 42
Region 12=
Marion Pleasant 45, Johnstown 29
Division IV=
Region 15=
Glouster Trimble 62, S. Webster 47
