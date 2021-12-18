BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 58, Fillmore Central 41

Ainsworth 51, Broken Bow 40

Alliance 61, Mitchell 47

Amherst 61, Axtell 45

Arapahoe 41, Southwest 38

Arthur County 76, Minatare 37

Auburn 53, Freeman 25

Aurora 54, York 34

Bayard 65, Garden County 35

Burwell 62, St. Edward 23

Creighton 68, Winside 33

Crete 64, Fairbury 43

Cross County 70, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33

Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 59, Central City 50

Douglas County West 63, Raymond Central 22

East Butler 58, Hampton 57

Elkhorn North 55, Waverly 49

Elkhorn Valley 60, Stuart 31

Elm Creek 43, Bertrand 29

Exeter/Milligan 52, High Plains Community 21

Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Franklin 42, Deshler 40

Friend 51, Lawrence-Nelson 40

Gordon/Rushville 65, Bennett County, S.D. 43

Guardian Angels 58, Aquinas 45

Heartland 59, Thayer Central 46

Hershey 72, Kimball 24

Holdrege 46, Gothenburg 41

Howells/Dodge 74, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 37

Johnson County Central 45, Louisville 42

Kearney 88, Norfolk 60

Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings 32

Kenesaw 49, Silver Lake 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 86, Plainview 34

Lincoln Christian 72, Grand Island Central Catholic 57

Lincoln East 72, Grand Island 57

Lincoln Lutheran 54, Syracuse 35

Lincoln Northeast 67, Lincoln High 50

Lincoln Pius X 75, Lincoln North Star 26

Lincoln Southwest 57, Lincoln Southeast 45

Loomis 56, Ansley-Litchfield 31

Lusk, Wyo. 45, Crawford 44

Mead 48, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41

Medicine Valley 64, South Loup 45

Meridian 51, Giltner 46

Millard North 68, Omaha South 53

Morrill 33, Edgemont, S.D. 21

Mountain Brook, Ala. 66, Fremont 32

Mullen 57, Cody-Kilgore 21

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Archbishop Bergan 42

Neligh-Oakdale 47, Bloomfield 40

Norfolk Catholic 57, Boone Central 39

Norris 53, Seward 39

North Bend Central 75, Battle Creek 53

North Platte 68, Columbus 56

Ogallala 78, Gering 59

Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 36

Overton 58, Pleasanton 53

Papillion-LaVista 54, Omaha Northwest 33

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Central 62

Paxton 42, Maxwell 41

Pierce 39, Columbus Scotus 35

Plattsmouth 60, Falls City 38

Ponca 52, Tri County Northeast 40

Potter-Dix 63, Banner County 18

Riverside 73, Harvard 21

Sandhills Valley 67, Twin Loup 51

Sandy Creek 47, Wilber-Clatonia 38

Scottsbluff 77, Chadron 39

Shelby/Rising City 38, McCool Junction 31

Shelton 49, Red Cloud 33

South Platte 43, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Spalding Academy 52, Central Valley 28

St. Mary's 67, North Central 50

St. Paul 50, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Stanton 60, Wakefield 51

Superior 39, Southern Valley 31

Walthill 64, Hartington-Newcastle 59

Wayne 57, Wisner-Pilger 39

Wood River 79, Blue Hill 59

Wynot 66, Wausa 45

Yutan 56, Conestoga 43

Lakota Nations Invitational=

Omaha Nation 68, Pine Ridge, S.D. 63

Santee 77, Oelrichs, S.D. 58

