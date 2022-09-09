PREP FOOTBALL=

Acadiana 49, Sulphur 0

Amite 34, Loranger 0

Ascension Catholic 34, Opelousas Catholic 32

Baker 20, Mentorship Academy 14, OT

Basile 35, Ville Platte 20

Baton Rouge Catholic 43, Easton 34

Baton Rouge Episcopal 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 15

Belle Chasse 21, South Plaquemines 6

Ben Franklin 35, Fisher 6

Berwick 36, Kaplan 8

Broadmoor 14, Tara 0

Brother Martin 28, Saint Paul's 14

Brusly 13, St. Michael 6

C.E. Byrd 46, Huntington 22

Carencro 50, Barbe 29

Central Catholic 35, Abbeville 34

Country Day 30, Ellender 14

Covenant Christian Academy 15, Houma Christian 14

Covington 22, Franklinton 7

Crowley 21, Northwest 20

De La Salle 28, Holy Cross 22

Destrehan 42, Ehret 6

Drew Central, Ark. 34, D'Arbonne Woods 20

Dunham 21, Live Oak 3

E.D. White 38, Hannan 0

East Beauregard 66, Pickering 42

East Feliciana 33, East Iberville 0

Elton 49, Lena Northwood 6

Eunice 39, Jennings 14

Evangel Christian Academy 42, Mansfield 38

General Trass (Lake Providence) 49, Magnolia Excellence 18

Glenbrook 42, Bossier 14

Grant 57, Block 0

Gueydan 54, North Central 12

Hahnville 42, Mandeville 41

Hammond 42, Riverdale 0

Hanson Memorial 45, Delcambre 31

Haughton 44, LaGrange 14

Haynesville 33, Camden Harmony Grove, Ark. 26

Highland Baptist 52, Hamilton Christian Academy 14

Holy Savior Menard 32, Pineville 13

Homer 33, Minden 26

Iowa 43, RHS 0

Istrouma 24, Belaire 7

Karr 46, Scotlandville 8

Kenner Discovery 15, Bonnabel 7

King 17, Haynes Academy 15

Lafayette 54, Comeaux 20

Lafayette Christian Academy 33, Woodlawn (BR) 12

Lake Arthur 32, Mamou 14

Lakeshore 35, Chalmette 0

Lakeside 46, Ringgold 12

Lakeview 33, Montgomery 6

Leesville 21, Jena 14

Livonia 25, Pine Prairie 0

Logansport 44, Loyola Prep 42

Loreauville 39, DeQuincy 2

Many 50, DeRidder 7

McDonogh #35 19, South Terrebonne 14

NDHS 35, St. Martinville 14

New Iberia 35, Sam Houston 14

Newman 42, Riverside Academy 20

North Caddo 40, North Webster 18

North DeSoto 71, Center, Texas 42

Northlake Christian 20, Albany 14

Northshore 52, Salmen 21

Oakdale 59, Oberlin 29

Opelousas 27, Natchitoches Central 7

Parkview Baptist 21, New Iberia Catholic 7

Parkway 45, Red River 0

Patterson 54, Bunkie 6

Peabody 27, Ferriday 26

Pine 34, Independence 0

Plaquemine 44, McKinley 14

Pointe Coupee Catholic 57, West St. Mary 0

Ponchatoula 10, Dutchtown 7

Port Allen 24, Donaldsonville 20

Richwood 34, Rayville 6

Rosepine 48, South Beauregard 7

Rummel 17, University (Lab) 14

Ruston 28, Jesuit 23

Sacred Heart 53, Marksville 16

Sarah T. Reed 12, Cohen 2

Shaw 21, Houston Kinkaid, Texas 12

Shreveport Northwood 35, Wossman 0

Slaughter 16, Varnado 8

Slidell 24, Bogalusa 18

St. Augustine 35, Landry/Walker 0

St. Charles Catholic 21, Lutcher 20

St. James 48, West St. John 0

St. John 29, Central Private 14

St. Louis 14, Iota 11

St. Martin's 28, Pope John Paul 0

St. Mary's 26, Buckeye 7

St. Thomas More 42, Alexandria 35

Teurlings Catholic 41, Avoyelles 12

Texarkana Texas, Texas 46, Benton 35

Thibodaux 49, South Lafourche 19

Thomas Jefferson 15, Patrick Taylor 14

Tioga 21, Breaux Bridge 12

Union Parish 26, Airline 22

Vandebilt Catholic 36, Central Lafourche 25

Vidalia 30, Cedar Creek 29

Walker 54, Fontainebleau 3

Welsh 29, Westlake 12

West Feliciana 21, Central - B.R. 20

West Harrison, Miss. 47, St. Helena 46

West Ouachita 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 6

Westgate 20, Lake Charles College Prep 12

Winnfield 14, Caldwell Parish 13

Zachary 40, John Curtis Christian 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

