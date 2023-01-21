GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 56, Caldwell 21
Bonners Ferry 64, Lakeside 27
Bonneville 58, Skyline 57
Coeur d'Alene 64, Post Falls 40
Grace 57, Challis 25
Grangeville 51, Kellogg 25
Hillcrest 66, Blackfoot 53
Lake City 76, Lewiston 45
Pocatello 64, Preston 33
Ridgevue 54, Vallivue 48
Rigby 50, Highland 35
Rockland 42, Richfield 29
Sandpoint 44, Lakeland 43
Thunder Ridge 52, Madison 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
