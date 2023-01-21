GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 56, Caldwell 21

Bonners Ferry 64, Lakeside 27

Bonneville 58, Skyline 57

Coeur d'Alene 64, Post Falls 40

Grace 57, Challis 25

Grangeville 51, Kellogg 25

Hillcrest 66, Blackfoot 53

Lake City 76, Lewiston 45

Pocatello 64, Preston 33

Ridgevue 54, Vallivue 48

Rigby 50, Highland 35

Rockland 42, Richfield 29

Sandpoint 44, Lakeland 43

Thunder Ridge 52, Madison 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

