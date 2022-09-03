PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 30, Holdrege 7
Ainsworth 62, Madison 14
Anselmo-Merna 22, Ansley-Litchfield 14
Arapahoe 50, Loomis 42
Arcadia-Loup City 46, North Central 0
Archbishop Bergan 26, Ponca 13
Arthur County 48, Cody-Kilgore 20
Ashland-Greenwood 20, Wahoo 0
Auburn 42, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 13
Aurora 34, Boone Central 13
Axtell 47, Overton 13
Bellevue West 60, Omaha Burke 13
Bennington 38, Plattsmouth 0
Bishop Neumann 42, Lincoln Lutheran 21
Blair def. Buena Vista, forfeit
Bloomfield 28, Crofton 10
Blue Hill 32, Palmer 28
Bridgeport 63, Maxwell 26
Broken Bow 20, Ogallala 14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Superior 21
Burwell 58, Medicine Valley 0
Cambridge 66, Pleasanton 42
Cedar Bluffs 54, Walthill 6
Central City 49, Cozad 14
Central Valley 50, High Plains Community 26
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Pender 36
Columbus Lakeview 28, Boys Town 15
Creighton 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Crete 15, Lexington 13
Cross County 74, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, West Holt 15
Douglas County West 18, Wayne 14
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 14
East Butler 60, Omaha Christian Academy 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Osmond 22
Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Ralston 27
Elkhorn North 70, Lincoln Northwest 0
Elkhorn South 31, Millard South 28
Elm Creek 44, Bertrand 32
Elmwood-Murdock 76, Freeman 20
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 72, McCool Junction 24
Fairbury 56, Falls City 7
Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Lawrence-Nelson 44
Gordon/Rushville 38, Alliance 0
Gretna 56, Omaha Central 0
Hartington Cedar Catholic 33, Aquinas 3
Harvard 55, Santee 25
Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Amherst 0
Homer 62, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Howells/Dodge 58, Fullerton 16
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 71, Deshler 6
Johnson County Central 24, Conestoga 14
Johnson-Brock 56, Weeping Water 22
Kearney 49, Fremont 21
Kearney Catholic 31, Hershey 7
Kenesaw 42, Giltner 6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 16
Leyton 77, Kimball 0
Lincoln East 21, Lincoln Southeast 14
Lincoln High 62, Omaha Northwest 12
Lincoln Pius X 21, Seward 14
Malcolm 38, Raymond Central 13
McCook 38, Gothenburg 14
Minden 23, St. Paul 0
Mitchell 44, Torrington, Wyo. 20
Morrill 60, Hyannis 18
Nebraska Christian 21, Heartland 20
Nebraska Lutheran 70, Silver Lake 50
Neligh-Oakdale 58, Guardian Angels 14
Norfolk 42, Bellevue East 0
Norfolk Catholic 35, Ord 14
North Bend Central 20, Grand Island Central Catholic 14
North Platte 21, Scottsbluff 14
O'Neill 43, Schuyler 0
Oakland-Craig 46, Fort Calhoun 7
Omaha Gross Catholic 63, Westview 14
Omaha North 14, Millard West 13
Omaha Roncalli 50, Nebraska City 20
Omaha Skutt Catholic 21, Grand Island Northwest 3
Omaha South 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 7
Omaha Westside 37, Grand Island 13
Osceola 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8
Palmyra 60, Nebraska City Lourdes 22
Papillion-LaVista South 29, Papillion-LaVista 3
Pierce 45, Columbus Scotus 7
Plainview 54, Hartington-Newcastle 28
Platteview 21, Lincoln Christian 7
Potter-Dix 91, Crawford 6
Red Cloud 63, Meridian 14
Riverside 81, Sandy Creek 48
Sidney 33, Chase County 14
Sioux County 62, Banner County 12
South Loup 64, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Southern 18, Diller-Odell 12
Stanton 54, Elkhorn Valley 6
Summerland 38, Boyd County 14
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Stuart 6
Sutherland 54, Hemingford 12
Syracuse 38, Omaha Concordia 17
Thayer Central 54, Sutton 16
Thunder Ridge, Kan. 74, Alma 58
Twin Loup 34, Mullen 14
Valentine 28, Centura 20
Wausa 52, CWC 14
Waverly 28, Beatrice 21
West Point-Beemer 40, Arlington 0
Wilber-Clatonia 35, Louisville 7
Winside 27, Tri County Northeast 26
Wynot 47, Humphrey St. Francis 26
York 24, Hastings 0
Yutan 41, Tri County 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
