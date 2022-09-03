PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 30, Holdrege 7

Ainsworth 62, Madison 14

Anselmo-Merna 22, Ansley-Litchfield 14

Arapahoe 50, Loomis 42

Arcadia-Loup City 46, North Central 0

Archbishop Bergan 26, Ponca 13

Arthur County 48, Cody-Kilgore 20

Ashland-Greenwood 20, Wahoo 0

Auburn 42, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 13

Aurora 34, Boone Central 13

Axtell 47, Overton 13

Bellevue West 60, Omaha Burke 13

Bennington 38, Plattsmouth 0

Bishop Neumann 42, Lincoln Lutheran 21

Blair def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Bloomfield 28, Crofton 10

Blue Hill 32, Palmer 28

Bridgeport 63, Maxwell 26

Broken Bow 20, Ogallala 14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Superior 21

Burwell 58, Medicine Valley 0

Cambridge 66, Pleasanton 42

Cedar Bluffs 54, Walthill 6

Central City 49, Cozad 14

Central Valley 50, High Plains Community 26

Clarkson/Leigh 66, Pender 36

Columbus Lakeview 28, Boys Town 15

Creighton 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Crete 15, Lexington 13

Cross County 74, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16

Doniphan-Trumbull 28, West Holt 15

Douglas County West 18, Wayne 14

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 14

East Butler 60, Omaha Christian Academy 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Osmond 22

Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Ralston 27

Elkhorn North 70, Lincoln Northwest 0

Elkhorn South 31, Millard South 28

Elm Creek 44, Bertrand 32

Elmwood-Murdock 76, Freeman 20

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 72, McCool Junction 24

Fairbury 56, Falls City 7

Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Lawrence-Nelson 44

Gordon/Rushville 38, Alliance 0

Gretna 56, Omaha Central 0

Hartington Cedar Catholic 33, Aquinas 3

Harvard 55, Santee 25

Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Amherst 0

Homer 62, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Howells/Dodge 58, Fullerton 16

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 71, Deshler 6

Johnson County Central 24, Conestoga 14

Johnson-Brock 56, Weeping Water 22

Kearney 49, Fremont 21

Kearney Catholic 31, Hershey 7

Kenesaw 42, Giltner 6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 16

Leyton 77, Kimball 0

Lincoln East 21, Lincoln Southeast 14

Lincoln High 62, Omaha Northwest 12

Lincoln Pius X 21, Seward 14

Malcolm 38, Raymond Central 13

McCook 38, Gothenburg 14

Minden 23, St. Paul 0

Mitchell 44, Torrington, Wyo. 20

Morrill 60, Hyannis 18

Nebraska Christian 21, Heartland 20

Nebraska Lutheran 70, Silver Lake 50

Neligh-Oakdale 58, Guardian Angels 14

Norfolk 42, Bellevue East 0

Norfolk Catholic 35, Ord 14

North Bend Central 20, Grand Island Central Catholic 14

North Platte 21, Scottsbluff 14

O'Neill 43, Schuyler 0

Oakland-Craig 46, Fort Calhoun 7

Omaha Gross Catholic 63, Westview 14

Omaha North 14, Millard West 13

Omaha Roncalli 50, Nebraska City 20

Omaha Skutt Catholic 21, Grand Island Northwest 3

Omaha South 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 7

Omaha Westside 37, Grand Island 13

Osceola 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8

Palmyra 60, Nebraska City Lourdes 22

Papillion-LaVista South 29, Papillion-LaVista 3

Pierce 45, Columbus Scotus 7

Plainview 54, Hartington-Newcastle 28

Platteview 21, Lincoln Christian 7

Potter-Dix 91, Crawford 6

Red Cloud 63, Meridian 14

Riverside 81, Sandy Creek 48

Sidney 33, Chase County 14

Sioux County 62, Banner County 12

South Loup 64, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Southern 18, Diller-Odell 12

Stanton 54, Elkhorn Valley 6

Summerland 38, Boyd County 14

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Stuart 6

Sutherland 54, Hemingford 12

Syracuse 38, Omaha Concordia 17

Thayer Central 54, Sutton 16

Thunder Ridge, Kan. 74, Alma 58

Twin Loup 34, Mullen 14

Valentine 28, Centura 20

Wausa 52, CWC 14

Waverly 28, Beatrice 21

West Point-Beemer 40, Arlington 0

Wilber-Clatonia 35, Louisville 7

Winside 27, Tri County Northeast 26

Wynot 47, Humphrey St. Francis 26

York 24, Hastings 0

Yutan 41, Tri County 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

