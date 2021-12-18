GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnegat 50, Jackson Liberty 24
Bayonne 53, Kearny 39
Becton 39, Wood-Ridge 22
Belvidere 68, Manville 43
Bridgeton 88, LEAP Academy 23
Burlington City 63, Stem Civics 19
Camden Catholic 65, Washington Township 33
Cedar Grove 50, Orange 7
Chartiers Valley, Pa. 75, Red Bank Regional 31
Cherokee 38, Bishop Eustace Prep 29
Cinnaminson 58, Rancocas Valley 55
Clearview Regional 67, Triton 40
Delran 61, Northern Burlington 18
Delsea 41, Kingsway 34
Dumont 38, Ramsey 36
Edison 62, Perth Amboy 47
Emerson 38, Midland Park 27
Ewing 55, Allentown 43
Germantown Academy, Pa. 80, Peddie 33
Hackettstown 36, Vernon 23
Haddon Heights 53, Sterling 49
Haddon Township 34, Haddonfield 28
Hamilton West 35, Nottingham 26
Hasbrouck Heights 42, Saddle Brook 29
Hawthorne 44, Eastern Christian 21
Hightstown 60, Princeton 37
Hillsborough 64, Montgomery 52
Hopatcong 53, Sussex Tech 30
Hopewell Valley Central 51, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 16
Immaculate Heart 53, Wayne Valley 35
Jackson Memorial 69, Southern 27
Jefferson 51, Wallkill Valley 22
Johnson 51, Elizabeth 47
Kinnelon 36, Boonton 31
Kittatinny 45, Newton 22
Lakeland 43, Indian Hills 30
Mahwah 45, DePaul Catholic 26
Mainland Regional 68, Millville 28
Manalapan 55, Freehold Township 44
Manasquan 45, Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 37
Mary Help 35, Manchester Regional 3
Memorial 43, Dickinson 39
Mendham 43, Morris Knolls 37
Middletown North 50, Mater Dei 34
Monmouth 47, Freehold 27
Montville 73, Pope John XXIII 66
Moorestown Friends 55, Glassboro 23
Morris Hills 48, Parsippany Hills 32
New Egypt 42, Florence 28
New Providence 60, Nutley 19
North Arlington 41, Paterson Charter 13
North Brunswick 51, Sayreville 19
Northern Highlands 52, Bergen Tech 34
Notre Dame 50, Steinert 25
Ocean City 50, Holy Spirit 47
Ocean Township 54, Pinelands Regional 21
Old Bridge 49, East Brunswick 47
Our Lady of Mercy 67, Egg Harbor 37
Palmyra 48, Willingboro 11
Paramus Catholic 49, Pascack Hills 14
Parsippany 44, Dover 9
Passaic Valley 40, Passaic 38
Pingry 76, Timothy Christian 14
Piscataway Tech 51, Lakewood 25
Plainfield 44, Hillside 26
Point Pleasant Boro 61, Long Branch 48
Ramapo 57, Pascack Valley 34
Ridgewood 43, Old Tappan 38
Robbinsville 82, Lawrence 16
Roselle Park 27, Wardlaw-Hartridge 12
Rutgers Prep 60, Franklin 34
Rutherford 66, Lodi 29
Salem 47, Overbrook 15
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61, Governor Livingston 45
Seneca 52, Cherry Hill East 47
Shawnee 51, Winslow 33
Snyder 59, Lincoln 20
South Brunswick 63, J.P. Stevens 48
South Hunterdon 56, North Plainfield 43
South River 43, Mother Seton 23
Sparta 68, Rumson-Fair Haven 47
Spotswood 42, Metuchen 38
St. John Vianney 86, Morris Catholic 50
Stuart Country Day 62, Trenton Catholic 46
Summit 56, Union Catholic 44
Tenafly 75, Ridgefield Park 31
Timber Creek 81, Deptford 39
Vineland 44, Atlantic Tech 26
Warren Hills 57, Somerville 51
Watchung Hills 63, Ridge 40
Wayne Hills 46, Clifton 29
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 28, Trenton Central 23
Westwood 55, Holy Angels 48
Wildwood 61, Penns Grove 14
Woodbury 87, Audubon 33
Woodstown 63, Clayton 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/