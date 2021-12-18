GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnegat 50, Jackson Liberty 24

Bayonne 53, Kearny 39

Becton 39, Wood-Ridge 22

Belvidere 68, Manville 43

Bridgeton 88, LEAP Academy 23

Burlington City 63, Stem Civics 19

Camden Catholic 65, Washington Township 33

Cedar Grove 50, Orange 7

Chartiers Valley, Pa. 75, Red Bank Regional 31

Cherokee 38, Bishop Eustace Prep 29

Cinnaminson 58, Rancocas Valley 55

Clearview Regional 67, Triton 40

Delran 61, Northern Burlington 18

Delsea 41, Kingsway 34

Dumont 38, Ramsey 36

Edison 62, Perth Amboy 47

Emerson 38, Midland Park 27

Ewing 55, Allentown 43

Germantown Academy, Pa. 80, Peddie 33

Hackettstown 36, Vernon 23

Haddon Heights 53, Sterling 49

Haddon Township 34, Haddonfield 28

Hamilton West 35, Nottingham 26

Hasbrouck Heights 42, Saddle Brook 29

Hawthorne 44, Eastern Christian 21

Hightstown 60, Princeton 37

Hillsborough 64, Montgomery 52

Hopatcong 53, Sussex Tech 30

Hopewell Valley Central 51, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 16

Immaculate Heart 53, Wayne Valley 35

Jackson Memorial 69, Southern 27

Jefferson 51, Wallkill Valley 22

Johnson 51, Elizabeth 47

Kinnelon 36, Boonton 31

Kittatinny 45, Newton 22

Lakeland 43, Indian Hills 30

Mahwah 45, DePaul Catholic 26

Mainland Regional 68, Millville 28

Manalapan 55, Freehold Township 44

Manasquan 45, Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 37

Mary Help 35, Manchester Regional 3

Memorial 43, Dickinson 39

Mendham 43, Morris Knolls 37

Middletown North 50, Mater Dei 34

Monmouth 47, Freehold 27

Montville 73, Pope John XXIII 66

Moorestown Friends 55, Glassboro 23

Morris Hills 48, Parsippany Hills 32

New Egypt 42, Florence 28

New Providence 60, Nutley 19

North Arlington 41, Paterson Charter 13

North Brunswick 51, Sayreville 19

Northern Highlands 52, Bergen Tech 34

Notre Dame 50, Steinert 25

Ocean City 50, Holy Spirit 47

Ocean Township 54, Pinelands Regional 21

Old Bridge 49, East Brunswick 47

Our Lady of Mercy 67, Egg Harbor 37

Palmyra 48, Willingboro 11

Paramus Catholic 49, Pascack Hills 14

Parsippany 44, Dover 9

Passaic Valley 40, Passaic 38

Pingry 76, Timothy Christian 14

Piscataway Tech 51, Lakewood 25

Plainfield 44, Hillside 26

Point Pleasant Boro 61, Long Branch 48

Ramapo 57, Pascack Valley 34

Ridgewood 43, Old Tappan 38

Robbinsville 82, Lawrence 16

Roselle Park 27, Wardlaw-Hartridge 12

Rutgers Prep 60, Franklin 34

Rutherford 66, Lodi 29

Salem 47, Overbrook 15

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61, Governor Livingston 45

Seneca 52, Cherry Hill East 47

Shawnee 51, Winslow 33

Snyder 59, Lincoln 20

South Brunswick 63, J.P. Stevens 48

South Hunterdon 56, North Plainfield 43

South River 43, Mother Seton 23

Sparta 68, Rumson-Fair Haven 47

Spotswood 42, Metuchen 38

St. John Vianney 86, Morris Catholic 50

Stuart Country Day 62, Trenton Catholic 46

Summit 56, Union Catholic 44

Tenafly 75, Ridgefield Park 31

Timber Creek 81, Deptford 39

Vineland 44, Atlantic Tech 26

Warren Hills 57, Somerville 51

Watchung Hills 63, Ridge 40

Wayne Hills 46, Clifton 29

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 28, Trenton Central 23

Westwood 55, Holy Angels 48

Wildwood 61, Penns Grove 14

Woodbury 87, Audubon 33

Woodstown 63, Clayton 14

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

