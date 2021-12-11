GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 49, Cold Springs 41
Albertville 59, Etowah 24
Athens Bible 57, Saint Bernard Prep 28
B.T. Washington 62, Notasulga 11
Baker 48, Mary Montgomery 27
Baldwin County 54, Blount 39
Barbour County 56, Bullock County 36
Boaz 56, Sardis 52
Brewbaker Tech 38, LAMP 33
Calhoun 49, Brantley 46
Central - Clay County 51, Sylacauga 45
Central-Tuscaloosa 47, Tuscaloosa County 31
Chelsea 35, Clay-Chalkville 31
Chilton County 51, Stanhope Elmore 40
Citronelle 29, B.C. Rain 24
Colbert Heights 59, Cherokee 11
Cottonwood 55, Ashford 49
Davidson 59, McGill-Toolen 39
Deshler 72, Central-Florence 32
Douglas 59, Crossville 17
East Limestone 40, Mae Jemison 39
Ezekiel Academy 45, Evangel Christian 43
Florala 65, Laurel Hill, Fla. 44
Freeport, Fla. 57, Geneva County 53
Good Hope 42, Oneonta 28
Greensboro 53, Francis Marion 51
Gulf Shores 56, Daphne 53
Hartselle 50, Austin 19
Hatton 52, Tharptown 45
Hayden 55, Center Point 44
Hazel Green 68, Athens 28
Hokes Bluff 50, Geraldine 34
Ider 58, Section 30
Isabella 57, Thorsby 33
J.U. Blacksher 50, J.F. Shields 47
Jacksonville 55, Ashville 32
Lauderdale County 64, Clements 38
Lawrence County 52, Decatur 50
Lexington 68, Shoals Christian 51
Madison County 70, DAR 56
Marengo 39, Ellwood Christian Academy 30
Minor 45, Shades Valley 12
Montevallo 46, West Blocton 7
Montgomery Academy 52, St. James 47
Moody 42, St. Clair County 26
Mortimer Jordan 77, Bessemer City 21
Muscle Shoals 63, Florence 32
New Hope 63, North Jackson 15
Northridge 48, Hillcrest 37
Northside Methodist 39, Rehobeth 36
Oakman 54, Dora 50
Ohatchee 53, Munford 21
Opelika 50, Central-Phenix City 41
Pelham 54, Brookwood 18
Pell City 44, Springville 39
Phil Campbell 40, Danville 35
Piedmont 47, Pleasant Valley 41
Plainview 74, Fyffe 41
Pleasant Home 57, Excel 22
Prattville 57, Marbury 26
Prattville Christian Academy 66, Autaugaville 28
Priceville 66, Randolph School 19
Red Bay 43, Carbon Hill 15
Reeltown 51, Tallassee 31
Samson 50, New Brockton 20
Scottsboro 39, Arab 29
Skyline 69, Woodville 30
Smiths Station 45, Russell County 29
South Lamar 58, Pickens County 20
Southeastern 53, Appalachian 27
Sparkman 71, James Clemens 31
St. John Paul II Catholic 56, Westminster Christian Academy 18
Straughn 31, Walton, Fla. 20
Sumiton Christian 63, Victory Chr. 26
Susan Moore 71, Brindlee Mountain 27
Sylvania 65, Asbury 40
Talladega County Central 51, Talladega 39
Tanner 63, Whitesburg Christian 27
Thomasville 51, Southern Choctaw 30
Vestavia Hills 70, Oak Mountain 28
West Limestone 37, West Morgan 36
West Point 46, Fairview 45
Winston County 70, Falkville 46
Woodland 58, Beulah 43
Woodlawn 54, Briarwood Christian 27
