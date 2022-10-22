PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 34, Monroe Union Academy 0
Andrews 28, Robbinsville 12
Ashe County 56, South Caldwell 48
Asheville 49, North Buncombe 0
Asheville Erwin 41, McDowell County 35
Asheville Reynolds 28, Asheville Roberson 0
Asheville School 42, Camden Military Academy, S.C. 0
Avery County 45, Swannanoa Owen 35
Bartlett Yancey 68, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6
Belmont Cramer 42, North Gaston 0
Belmont South Point 42, Gastonia Forestview 7
Bertie County 42, Washington County 24
Boonville Starmount 14, Alleghany County 0
Burlington Williams 56, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Cameron Union Pines 13, Southern Lee 7
Cape Fear 21, Hope Mills South View 14
Carrboro 23, Granville Central 6
Cary Panther Creek 19, Cary 0
Catawba Bandys 35, West Caldwell 28
Central Davidson 21, North Davidson 7
Chambers 30, West Charlotte 14
Charlotte Catholic 57, East Mecklenburg 6
Charlotte Christian 52, Arden Christ School 7
Charlotte Harding 26, Palisades 6
Charlotte Independence 52, Mint Hill Rocky River 7
Charlotte Latin 35, Charlotte Country Day 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 30, West Mecklenburg 2
Charlotte Myers Park 17, South Mecklenburg 12
Charlotte Northside Christian 69, Lejeune 12
Charlotte Olympic 34, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 21
Charlotte Providence 63, Charlotte Garinger 6
Charlotte Providence Day 24, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 21
Cherokee 28, Hayesville 21
China Grove Carson 35, Central Cabarrus 34, 2OT
Christian Heritage, Ga. 56, Asheville Christian 6
Claremont Bunker Hill 38, Newton-Conover 27
Clayton 63, Willow Spring 0
Clayton Cleveland 45, Garner 0
Clinton 40, Newton Grove Midway 14
Concord Cannon 33, Metrolina Christian Academy 8
Concord Cox Mill 34, Hickory Ridge 31
Croatan 45, Holly Ridge Dixon 20
Davie County 30, Winston-Salem Parkland 14
Durham Hillside 56, Northern Durham 6
Durham Riverside 47, Chapel Hill 21
East Bladen 54, Red Springs 32
East Carteret 52, Chocowinity Southside 13
East Duplin 13, Wallace-Rose Hill 12
East Forsyth 26, Robert B. Glenn 0
East Lincoln 50, North Iredell 7
East Rowan 37, South Rowan 20
East Surry 54, West Wilkes 7
East Wake 28, South Johnston 13
Eastern Alamance 42, Pittsboro Northwood 14
Eastern Guilford 62, Greensboro Smith 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 39, Currituck County 21
Fayetteville Britt 27, Gray's Creek 0
Fayetteville Byrd 28, Pembroke Swett 20
Fayetteville Pine Forest 48, Harnett Central 0
Fayetteville Sanford 51, Fayetteville Smith 0
Fayetteville Seventy-First 61, Lumberton 14
Fayetteville Westover 35, Western Harnett 6
Forest City Chase 68, Morganton Patton 0
Friendship 37, Apex Middle Creek 22
Fuquay-Varina 37, South Garner 33
Gates County 20, Perquimans 18
Goldsboro Rosewood 45, North Duplin 8
Greene Central 26, Farmville Central 20
Greensboro Dudley 50, Southern Guilford 0
Greensboro Grimsley 27, Greensboro Page 22
Havelock 45, Jacksonville Northside 21
Hendersonville 24, Brevard 7
Hertford County 57, Manteo 26
Hickory 47, Newton Foard 14
Hickory Grove Christian 22, Covenant Day School 21
Hickory Home 28, Carolina Pride 7
High Point Christian Academy 20, Southlake Christian 0
Holly Springs 31, Apex 19
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 63, Monroe Piedmont 6
Jacksonville 51, South Central Pitt 6
Kings Mountain 48, Gastonia Ashbrook 14
Kinston Parrott Academy 38, Rocky Mount Academy 35
Lake Norman 29, South Iredell 12
Lawndale Burns 64, Cherryville 7
Lenoir Hibriten 28, Alexander Central 17
Maiden 35, Lincolnton 13
Marshville Forest Hills 28, Trinity Christian 6
Matthews Weddington 49, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 14
Mitchell County 56, Rosman 6
Monroe 61, West Stanly 0
Monroe Parkwood 28, Anson County 21
Mooresboro Jefferson 58, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Mooresville 27, Kannapolis Brown 26
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 49, Lake Norman Charter 14
Mount Airy 66, Elkin 0
Mount Pleasant 28, North Stanly 10
Murphy 20, Swain County 14
Nash Central 39, Louisburg 0
New Bern 49, Greenville Conley 0
New Hanover County 42, West Brunswick 26
Newton Grove Hobbton 58, Rose Hill Union 14
North Brunswick 35, South Brunswick 34
North Edgecombe 48, Warren County 35
North Lincoln 15, West Iredell 12
North Mecklenburg 37, Huntersville Hopewell 14
North Moore 35, Graham 0
North Rowan 42, Lexington 0
North Surry 37, Surry Central 14
North Wilkes 56, East Bend Forbush 21
Northampton County 46, Northwest Halifax 0
Northern Guilford 9, Western Guilford 6
Northern Nash 27, Southern Nash 7
Northwest Guilford 37, Southeast Guilford 10
Oak Grove 54, Montgomery Central 20
Pamlico County 54, Jones County 34
Pfafftown Reagan 17, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0
Pikeville Aycock 7, Smithfield-Selma 0
Pinetown Northside 69, Lejeune 12
Polk County 42, East Rutherford 9
Princeton 47, Wilson Beddingfield 14
Providence Grove 48, Southwestern Randolph 21
Raleigh Broughton 33, Raleigh Enloe 26
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Raleigh Athens Drive 6
Raleigh Leesville Road 52, Raleigh Sanderson 14
Raleigh Millbrook 38, Knightdale 14
Raleigh Ravenscroft 55, Harrells Christian 6
Randleman 70, Trinity 0
Reidsville 51, Mayodan McMichael 14
Richlands 25, Jacksonville White Oak 8
Riverside Martin 41, Robersonville South Creek 6
Roanoke Rapids 17, Bunn 14
Rocky Mount 45, Franklinton 23
Scotland 40, Lee County 32
Shelby 61, East Gaston 7
Shelby Crest 40, Gastonia Huss 0
South Columbus 54, East Columbus 20
South Davidson 30, West Davidson 7
South Granville 51, Oxford Webb 18
South Lenoir 25, North Lenoir 20
SouthWest Edgecombe 42, Washington 27
Southeast Raleigh 28, Wendell Corinth Holders 20
Southern Alamance 44, Durham Jordan 36
Southern Durham 20, Vance County 13
Southern Pines Pinecrest 35, Hoke County 12
Southwest Guilford 13, Jamestown Ragsdale 7
Spring Lake Overhills 35, Erwin Triton 13
St. Pauls 42, West Bladen 13
Statesville 30, Hickory St. Stephens 14
Thomasville 33, East Davidson 29
Thomasville Ledford 56, Asheboro 7
Topsail 31, Wilmington Ashley 30
Wake Forest 24, Rolesville 20
Wake Forest Heritage 41, Raleigh Wakefield 27
Walkertown 38, Eden Morehead 2
Warsaw Kenan 43, Southwest Onslow 21
Watauga County 49, Morganton Freedom 14
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 35, Monroe Sun Valley 14
Waynesville Tuscola 17, Sylva Smoky Mountain 16
Weldon 8, Gaston KIPP Pride 6
West Carteret 39, Swansboro 20
West Columbus 26, Pender County 22
West Craven 26, North Pitt 14
West Forsyth 31, Winston-Salem Reynolds 10
West Henderson 28, Franklin 14
West Lincoln 56, East Burke 12
West Rowan 14, Concord 7
Western Alamance 31, Person 7
Whiteville 42, Rocky Point Trask 12
Wilmington Hoggard 28, Wilmington Laney 14
Wilson Fike 49, Southern Wayne 14
Wilson Hunt 15, West Johnston 8
Wilson Prep 67, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Winston-Salem Atkins 12, High Point Central 8
Winston-Salem Prep 34, Kernersville McGuinness 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
