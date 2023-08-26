PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Osakis, 25-9, 25-14
Albany def. Sauk Centre, 26-24, 25-21
Albany def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-23, 25-20
Annandale def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-19
Annandale def. Mound Westonka, 25-17, 25-19
Annandale def. West Central, 25-14, 25-22
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Mora, 25-16, 25-22
Blake def. Spectrum, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-19, 25-20
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. West Central, 10-25, 25-21, 19-17
Cambridge-Isanti def. Coon Rapids, 26-24, 27-25
Cambridge-Isanti def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-17
Chisago Lakes def. Cambridge-Isanti, 13-25, 25-13, 16-14
Chisago Lakes def. Coon Rapids, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11
Delano def. Annandale, 25-20, 25-13
Delano def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-11, 25-6
Delano def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-10, 25-9
Delano def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-13, 25-17
East Ridge def. Prior Lake, 25-19, 29-27, 17-25, 25-17
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Mora, 25-14, 18-25, 15-10
Foley def. Pillager, 25-19, 25-14
Foley def. Pine City, 25-19, 26-24
Foley def. Staples-Motley, 2-0
Hill-Murray def. Litchfield, 21-25, 29-27, 15-10
Hill-Murray def. Rock Ridge, 25-13, 25-20
Holy Angels def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-5, 25-4, 25-11
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Mora, 23-25, 25-9, 25-9
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Paynesville, 11-25, 25-20, 16-14
Kimball def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 26-24
Kimball def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-10, 25-9
Lakeview Christian Academy def. Northland, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
Madelia def. New Ulm Cathedral, 3-2
Mankato West def. Rochester Century, 3-0
Maple Lake def. Big Lake, 25-20, 25-22
Melrose def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12
Melrose def. West Central, 25-18, 25-21
Mound Westonka def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-19, 25-14
Mound Westonka def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13
Mound Westonka def. Melrose, 25-16, 25-20
Mounds Park Academy def. Hopkins, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21
Mounds View def. Spring Lake Park, 25-9, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
New London-Spicer def. Big Lake, 25-12, 25-16
New London-Spicer def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-19, 25-14
New London-Spicer def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-23, 25-21
Osakis def. Big Lake, 25-19, 25-22
Osakis def. Maple Lake, 25-23, 25-17
Paynesville def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13
Paynesville def. Melrose, 25-21, 25-19
Paynesville def. Mora, 25-16, 25-18
Pillager def. Milaca, 2-1
Pine City def. Pierz, 2-1
Pine City def. Pillager, 25-16, 25-16
Pine City def. Royalton, 25-20, 25-19
Pine River-Backus def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-16, 25-13
Pine River-Backus def. Chisago Lakes, 22-25, 25-15, 15-11
Pine River-Backus def. Coon Rapids, 25-16, 25-13
Rock Ridge def. Litchfield, 25-23, 20-25, 21-19
Rocori def. Albany, 25-14, 25-20
Rocori def. Maple Lake, 25-15, 25-12
Rocori def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-20, 25-8
Roseau def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20
Royalton def. Braham, 25-18, 25-11
Royalton def. Pillager, 25-14, 25-20
Rush City def. Hill-Murray, 25-17, 25-17
Rush City def. Litchfield, 25-22, 25-8
Rush City def. Pine River-Backus, 25-13, 25-16
Rush City def. Rock Ridge, 25-10, 25-11
Sauk Centre def. Big Lake, 25-13, 25-15
Sauk Centre def. New London-Spicer, 25-10, 25-18
Sauk Centre def. Rocori, 25-21, 25-13
South St. Paul def. St. Agnes, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Maple Lake, 25-16, 25-17
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-20, 27-25
Staples-Motley def. Braham, 25-18, 25-23
Staples-Motley def. Milaca, 25-8, 25-16
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Red Rock Central, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18
Watertown-Mayer def. Osakis, 25-18, 18-25, 15-8
West Central def. Kimball, 25-23, 25-19
Zimmerman def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
