PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Osakis, 25-9, 25-14

Albany def. Sauk Centre, 26-24, 25-21

Albany def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-23, 25-20

Annandale def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-19

Annandale def. Mound Westonka, 25-17, 25-19

Annandale def. West Central, 25-14, 25-22

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Mora, 25-16, 25-22

Blake def. Spectrum, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-19, 25-20

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. West Central, 10-25, 25-21, 19-17

Cambridge-Isanti def. Coon Rapids, 26-24, 27-25

Cambridge-Isanti def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-17

Chisago Lakes def. Cambridge-Isanti, 13-25, 25-13, 16-14

Chisago Lakes def. Coon Rapids, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11

Delano def. Annandale, 25-20, 25-13

Delano def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-11, 25-6

Delano def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-10, 25-9

Delano def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-13, 25-17

East Ridge def. Prior Lake, 25-19, 29-27, 17-25, 25-17

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Mora, 25-14, 18-25, 15-10

Foley def. Pillager, 25-19, 25-14

Foley def. Pine City, 25-19, 26-24

Foley def. Staples-Motley, 2-0

Hill-Murray def. Litchfield, 21-25, 29-27, 15-10

Hill-Murray def. Rock Ridge, 25-13, 25-20

Holy Angels def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-5, 25-4, 25-11

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Mora, 23-25, 25-9, 25-9

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Paynesville, 11-25, 25-20, 16-14

Kimball def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 26-24

Kimball def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-10, 25-9

Lakeview Christian Academy def. Northland, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Madelia def. New Ulm Cathedral, 3-2

Mankato West def. Rochester Century, 3-0

Maple Lake def. Big Lake, 25-20, 25-22

Melrose def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12

Melrose def. West Central, 25-18, 25-21

Mound Westonka def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-19, 25-14

Mound Westonka def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13

Mound Westonka def. Melrose, 25-16, 25-20

Mounds Park Academy def. Hopkins, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21

Mounds View def. Spring Lake Park, 25-9, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

New London-Spicer def. Big Lake, 25-12, 25-16

New London-Spicer def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-19, 25-14

New London-Spicer def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-23, 25-21

Osakis def. Big Lake, 25-19, 25-22

Osakis def. Maple Lake, 25-23, 25-17

Paynesville def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13

Paynesville def. Melrose, 25-21, 25-19

Paynesville def. Mora, 25-16, 25-18

Pillager def. Milaca, 2-1

Pine City def. Pierz, 2-1

Pine City def. Pillager, 25-16, 25-16

Pine City def. Royalton, 25-20, 25-19

Pine River-Backus def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-16, 25-13

Pine River-Backus def. Chisago Lakes, 22-25, 25-15, 15-11

Pine River-Backus def. Coon Rapids, 25-16, 25-13

Rock Ridge def. Litchfield, 25-23, 20-25, 21-19

Rocori def. Albany, 25-14, 25-20

Rocori def. Maple Lake, 25-15, 25-12

Rocori def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-20, 25-8

Roseau def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20

Royalton def. Braham, 25-18, 25-11

Royalton def. Pillager, 25-14, 25-20

Rush City def. Hill-Murray, 25-17, 25-17

Rush City def. Litchfield, 25-22, 25-8

Rush City def. Pine River-Backus, 25-13, 25-16

Rush City def. Rock Ridge, 25-10, 25-11

Sauk Centre def. Big Lake, 25-13, 25-15

Sauk Centre def. New London-Spicer, 25-10, 25-18

Sauk Centre def. Rocori, 25-21, 25-13

South St. Paul def. St. Agnes, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Maple Lake, 25-16, 25-17

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-20, 27-25

Staples-Motley def. Braham, 25-18, 25-23

Staples-Motley def. Milaca, 25-8, 25-16

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Red Rock Central, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18

Watertown-Mayer def. Osakis, 25-18, 18-25, 15-8

West Central def. Kimball, 25-23, 25-19

Zimmerman def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

