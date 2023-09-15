PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Dorchester def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-14, 25-9

Leyton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-17, 16-25, 25-13, 25-20

Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-13, 25-14, 26-24

Wallace def. South Platte, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10

Gothenburg Harvest Festival=

Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-8, 25-19

Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-13, 25-12

Gothenburg def. York, 25-18, 25-17

Minden def. Chadron, 25-17, 25-11

Minden def. Kearney Catholic, 25-14, 25-22

Minden def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-20

Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-9, 25-14

St. Paul def. Aurora, 18-25, 25-16, 26-24

York def. Aurora, 27-25, 25-18

LPS Volleyball Classic=

Pool A=

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-18

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-8

Pool C=

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 25-17

Pool D=

Bellevue West def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-15

Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23

Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-12, 25-16

Norris def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-13

Omaha Marian def. Norris, 25-19, 25-21

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you