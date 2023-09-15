PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Dorchester def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-14, 25-9
Leyton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-17, 16-25, 25-13, 25-20
Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-13, 25-14, 26-24
Wallace def. South Platte, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10
Gothenburg Harvest Festival=
Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-8, 25-19
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-13, 25-12
Gothenburg def. York, 25-18, 25-17
Minden def. Chadron, 25-17, 25-11
Minden def. Kearney Catholic, 25-14, 25-22
Minden def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-20
Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-9, 25-14
St. Paul def. Aurora, 18-25, 25-16, 26-24
York def. Aurora, 27-25, 25-18
LPS Volleyball Classic=
Pool A=
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-18
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-8
Pool C=
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 25-17
Pool D=
Bellevue West def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-15
Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23
Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-12, 25-16
Norris def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-13
Omaha Marian def. Norris, 25-19, 25-21
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.