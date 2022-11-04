PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSAA Playoff-Quarterfinal=
Class 1ADI=
Carey 46, Notus 16
Oakley 48, Lighthouse Christian 0
Class 1ADII=
Castleford 6, Council 0
Class 2A=
Aberdeen 34, Melba 30
Bear Lake 46, Kellogg 20
Class 3A=
Homedale 42, South Fremont 13
Sugar-Salem 48, Fruitland 21
Teton 53, Buhl 32
Class 4A=
Bishop Kelly 28, Pocatello 7
Minico 28, Blackfoot 13
Class 5A=
Meridian 18, Middleton 6
Mountain View 30, Highland 24
Rigby 37, Eagle 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
