PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSAA Playoff-Quarterfinal=

Class 1ADI=

Carey 46, Notus 16

Oakley 48, Lighthouse Christian 0

Class 1ADII=

Castleford 6, Council 0

Class 2A=

Aberdeen 34, Melba 30

Bear Lake 46, Kellogg 20

Class 3A=

Homedale 42, South Fremont 13

Sugar-Salem 48, Fruitland 21

Teton 53, Buhl 32

Class 4A=

Bishop Kelly 28, Pocatello 7

Minico 28, Blackfoot 13

Class 5A=

Meridian 18, Middleton 6

Mountain View 30, Highland 24

Rigby 37, Eagle 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you