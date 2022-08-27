PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Medicine Valley def. Mullen, 25-9, 25-18, 25-11

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 26-28, 26-24, 25-20, 25-17

Bellevue West Invitational=

Pool A=

Lincoln East def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-17

Pool B=

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-18

Omaha Marian def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-21, 23-25, 27-25

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16

Pool C=

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-12, 25-14

Elkhorn North def. Papillion-LaVista, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22

Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-15, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-8, 25-15

Papillion-LaVista def. Waverly, 25-17, 25-12

Pool D=

Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-22

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-18

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bellevue West, 25-20, 25-18

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard North, 25-14, 25-17

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard West, 25-14, 26-24

Douglas, Wyo. Tournament=

Pool C=

Alliance def. Newcastle, Wyo., 29-27, 25-16

Alliance def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-12, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you