PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Medicine Valley def. Mullen, 25-9, 25-18, 25-11
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 26-28, 26-24, 25-20, 25-17
Bellevue West Invitational=
Pool A=
Lincoln East def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-17
Pool B=
Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-18
Omaha Marian def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-21, 23-25, 27-25
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16
Pool C=
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-12, 25-14
Elkhorn North def. Papillion-LaVista, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22
Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-15, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-8, 25-15
Papillion-LaVista def. Waverly, 25-17, 25-12
Pool D=
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-22
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bellevue West, 25-20, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard North, 25-14, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard West, 25-14, 26-24
Douglas, Wyo. Tournament=
Pool C=
Alliance def. Newcastle, Wyo., 29-27, 25-16
Alliance def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-12, 25-16
