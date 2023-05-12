Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Region 6
Bellevue 5, Lexington 4
Bryan 10, Celina 0
Clyde 2, Shelby 0
Defiance 2, Findlay Liberty-Benton 1
Maumee 10, Wauseon 0
Sandusky Perkins 6, Mansfield Madsion 5
Tol. Cent. Cath. 11, Fostoria 1
Vermillion at Ontario, ppd. To May 15.
Division III
Region 10
Bellville Clear Fork 12, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5
Castalia Margaretta 10, Bucyrus Wynford 3
Coldwater 10, Bluffton 0
Defiance Tinora 6, Swanton 0
Genoa Area 4, Bloomdale-Elmwood 1
Haviland Wayne Trace 12, Delphos Jefferson 2
Huron 10, Bucyrus 0
Oak Harbor 8, Northwood 0
Pemberville Eastwood 9, Archbold 2
Sherwood Fairview 11, Spencerville 0
Upper Sandusky 8, Galion 5
Van Buren 12, Paulding 3
Division IV
Region 15
Bowerston Conotton Valley 5, Shadyside 2
Caldwell 4, Newcomerstown 0
Strasburg-Franklin 12, New Matamoras-Frontier 0
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.