PREP FOOTBALL=

Alsea 22, Crosspoint Christian 20

Baker 33, Vale 14

Barlow 40, Gresham 14

Bend 55, Centennial 0

Cascade 22, Sweet Home 13

Central Catholic 41, Sandy 6

Clackamas 45, David Douglas 0

Clatskanie 55, Sheridan 0

Colton 41, Knappa 0

Coquille 20, North Valley 6

Cove 50, Adrian 0

Crescent Valley 32, Corvallis 27

Creswell 56, Corbett 8

Culver 32, Santiam 20

Dallas 41, Lebanon 12

Dayton 43, Newport 13

Douglas 26, Sutherlin 22

Eagle Point 23, Churchill 20

Echo 44, Huntington 6

Elgin 60, Wallowa 0

Elkton 46, Days Creek 0

Enterprise 42, Dufur 16

Estacada 32, La Grande 28

Franklin 35, Cleveland 0

Gold Beach 36, North Douglas 18

Grant 20, Wells 16

Henley 48, Ashland 19

Hermiston 37, Walla Walla, Wash. 19

Jefferson PDX 9, Roosevelt 2

Kennedy 64, Jefferson 0

La Pine 28, Siuslaw 14

Lewiston, Idaho 49, Pendleton 14

Lincoln 50, McDaniel 0

Marshfield 41, North Bend 13

Mazama 42, Marist 7

McMinnville 15, Ridgeview 7

Melba, Idaho 66, Nyssa 14

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 36, Pine Eagle 0

Mohawk 22, Bonanza 20

Monroe 48, Waldport 0

Mountain View 42, Forest Grove 7

Mountainside 24, Lake Oswego 7

Myrtle Point 48, Camas Valley 8

Nelson 41, Reynolds 6

Nestucca 24, Vernonia 8

North Salem 26, Roseburg 0

Oakland 54, Illinois Valley 28

Ontario 57, McLoughlin 8

Philomath 42, Cottage Grove 0

Pleasant Hill 20, Harrisburg 14

Powder Valley 51, Sherman 12

Rainier 36, North Marion 16

Regis 66, Gervais 0

Santiam Christian 42, Salem Academy 0

Seaside 56, Parkrose 12

Sheldon 41, Sprague 0

Sherwood 47, Lakeridge 35

Silverton 40, Central 35

South Albany 39, McKay 8

South Medford 55, McNary 21

South Umpqua 41, Lakeview 0

Springfield 33, Crater 15

Stayton 35, Junction City 33

Summit 28, Westview 12

Sunset 36, Liberty 35

Taft 33, Gaston 29

Thurston 35, North Eugene 0

Tigard 48, Glencoe 20

Tillamook 28, Woodburn 7

Tualatin 44, Wilsonville 7

Umatilla 44, Grant Union 0

Willamina 21, Blanchet Catholic 9

Yamhill-Carlton 46, Valley Catholic 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

