PREP FOOTBALL=
Alsea 22, Crosspoint Christian 20
Baker 33, Vale 14
Barlow 40, Gresham 14
Bend 55, Centennial 0
Cascade 22, Sweet Home 13
Central Catholic 41, Sandy 6
Clackamas 45, David Douglas 0
Clatskanie 55, Sheridan 0
Colton 41, Knappa 0
Coquille 20, North Valley 6
Cove 50, Adrian 0
Crescent Valley 32, Corvallis 27
Creswell 56, Corbett 8
Culver 32, Santiam 20
Dallas 41, Lebanon 12
Dayton 43, Newport 13
Douglas 26, Sutherlin 22
Eagle Point 23, Churchill 20
Echo 44, Huntington 6
Elgin 60, Wallowa 0
Elkton 46, Days Creek 0
Enterprise 42, Dufur 16
Estacada 32, La Grande 28
Franklin 35, Cleveland 0
Gold Beach 36, North Douglas 18
Grant 20, Wells 16
Henley 48, Ashland 19
Hermiston 37, Walla Walla, Wash. 19
Jefferson PDX 9, Roosevelt 2
Kennedy 64, Jefferson 0
La Pine 28, Siuslaw 14
Lewiston, Idaho 49, Pendleton 14
Lincoln 50, McDaniel 0
Marshfield 41, North Bend 13
Mazama 42, Marist 7
McMinnville 15, Ridgeview 7
Melba, Idaho 66, Nyssa 14
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 36, Pine Eagle 0
Mohawk 22, Bonanza 20
Monroe 48, Waldport 0
Mountain View 42, Forest Grove 7
Mountainside 24, Lake Oswego 7
Myrtle Point 48, Camas Valley 8
Nelson 41, Reynolds 6
Nestucca 24, Vernonia 8
North Salem 26, Roseburg 0
Oakland 54, Illinois Valley 28
Ontario 57, McLoughlin 8
Philomath 42, Cottage Grove 0
Pleasant Hill 20, Harrisburg 14
Powder Valley 51, Sherman 12
Rainier 36, North Marion 16
Regis 66, Gervais 0
Santiam Christian 42, Salem Academy 0
Seaside 56, Parkrose 12
Sheldon 41, Sprague 0
Sherwood 47, Lakeridge 35
Silverton 40, Central 35
South Albany 39, McKay 8
South Medford 55, McNary 21
South Umpqua 41, Lakeview 0
Springfield 33, Crater 15
Stayton 35, Junction City 33
Summit 28, Westview 12
Sunset 36, Liberty 35
Taft 33, Gaston 29
Thurston 35, North Eugene 0
Tigard 48, Glencoe 20
Tillamook 28, Woodburn 7
Tualatin 44, Wilsonville 7
Umatilla 44, Grant Union 0
Willamina 21, Blanchet Catholic 9
Yamhill-Carlton 46, Valley Catholic 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
