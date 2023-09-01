PREP FOOTBALL=
Abington 44, Council Rock North 7
Bangor 39, Jim Thorpe 14
Belmont Charter 8, Philadelphia Central 6
Bristol 41, Lower Moreland 0
Conwell Egan 47, Kensington 6
Germantown Academy 50, Gratz 28
KIPP Dubois 14, Jenkintown 0
Latin Charter 36, Upper Moreland 28
Lower Merion 14, Upper Darby 6
Manheim Central 37, Smyrna, Del. 36
Overbrook 26, Vaux Big Picture 20
Philadelphia Northeast 14, Philadelphia West Catholic 6
Quakertown 38, North Penn 17
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.